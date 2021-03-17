Register
09:10 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was irresponsible and a threat to international peace and stability

    Ex-Israeli Envoy: Russia's Influence in Mideast Continues to Grow as US Failed to Understand Region

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107376/07/1073760769_0:207:4110:2519_1200x675_80_0_0_40ecb31e1ea8c3dd6b2ae2e84d4a70c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103171082365859-ex-israeli-envoy-russias-influence-in-mideast-continues-to-grow-as-us-failed-to-understand-region/

    Israel relies on Washington for military and diplomatic assistance and is also bound to the US by a number of contracts and treaties, and this is why Tel Aviv won't ditch DC for a more reliable partner, like Russia, believes a former ambassador.

    Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is currently in Moscow, where he is expected to meet his counterpart Sergei Lavrov later on Wednesday.

    The two are set to discuss trade, "attempts to rewrite the history" of World War II, and a number of regional issues, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Israel's tensions in the north with the Lebanon-based Shiite militia Hezbollah.

    Russia is at the Centre

    However, former Israeli Ambassador to Russia Aliza Shenhar claims the meeting of the two ministers is a rather "meaningless ceremony", and although she agrees they are likely to discuss Hezbollah and Iran, which Israel deems as a threat to its security, she also thinks it will focus on the promotion of Moscow's interests in the region.

    The primary interest, believes the former diplomat, is the "cementing" of Russian leadership in the region.

    Under President Vladimir Putin, Russia has managed to regain its popularity in the Middle East, lost following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

    In Syria, Moscow has managed to keep President Bashar al-Assad in power despite the West's attempts to oust the elected leader by supporting opposition and rebel groups. In Iran, Moscow played a pivotal role in contributing to the country's stability through the diplomatic support it has given Tehran and its nuclear programme under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), while in Israel, it managed to cool tensions between the IDF and one of its rivals: Lebanon's Hezbollah.

    In recent months, Ashkenazi has been lobbying world leaders to designate Hezbollah's political and military branches as a terrorist organisation.

    Last year, he succeeded in achieving that goal in the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Argentina but he is unlikely to produce similar results in Russia, where the group is viewed as a legitimate organisation.

    Shenhar says that this is part and parcel of Russia's foreign policy, with the latter aimed at "maintaining stable relations with all the players for the sake of promoting Moscow's military and economic interests". 

    Washington Is Still Indispensable

    The expert believes that Russia's positions have become stronger in recent years and that they might see an even bigger boost now that Joe Biden has assumed the presidency in Washington.

    "Geopolitically speaking, the US failed to understand the region. They lost interest in it [preferring to focus on domestic problems and other foreign issues - ed.]. Russia, on the contrary, used that opportunity to promote itself as a stable and loyal partner [as opposed to the US, with its constantly shifting alliances - ed.]".

    In some areas of the Middle East, this strategy is already paying dividends. In Saudi Arabia, for example, the nation's leadership is eyeing Moscow as a potential ally and a reliable arms supplier due to recent comments made by the Biden administration suggesting Washington would want to "recalibrate" its relations with the country.

    Similar feelings are also harboured in the United Arab Emirates and in Egypt that got burnt by the US in 2012, following its reluctance to provide Cairo with Apache helicopters in its fight against Sinai terrorists, a move that prompted Egypt to look for partners in Moscow.

    Yet, for Israel which relies on Washington for military and diplomatic assistance and is bound to it by a number of contracts and treaties, such a move is simply impossible, believes the diplomat.

    "I don't see a scenario, where Israel would shake off its reliance on the US. Anyone, who would dare to do so, would be mistaken. We will not and should not turn our backs to the US", she believes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    US, Russia, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse