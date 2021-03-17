Register
01:32 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 24, 2019.

    Texas to Suffer Big Blow If Biden Prolongs Gulf of Mexico Drilling Ban, Energy Alliance Says

    © REUTERS / ANGUS MORDANT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082364123_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_0799bb434c14796ed7dc82818f6c0901.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103171082364057-texas-to-suffer-big-blow-if-biden-prolongs-gulf-of-mexico-drilling-ban-energy-alliance-says/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of Texas would be significantly impacted if the Biden administration halts oil and gas leases on federal territory in the Gulf of Mexico for a prolonged period of time, Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin told Sputnik.

    When President Joe Biden assumed office in January, he signed executive orders that temporarily suspended new oil and gas leases on federal lands and rescinded the construction permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which was previously granted by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

    "Texas would be impacted pretty substantially if federal leasing in the Gulf of Mexico was impaired for a long period of time... if a moratorium was issued for a long time," Modglin said.

    Modglin pointed out that Biden's actions have already impacted the oil and gas industry nationwide, but Texas is has been somewhat insulated from the pains caused by Biden’s executive actions.

    Modglin warned that a permanent ban on offshore drilling in federal waters would slash revenues for the state and federal governments. Offshore oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico supports about 120,000 jobs, Modglin said citing the American Petroleum Institute.

    Production in the Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 20 percent of the overall US oil and gas production, Modglin noted.

    The novel coronavirus pandemic has already harmed the Texas energy sector, leading to about 60,000 jobs lost in the state in the upstream oil and gas base, Modglin said. About 10,000 jobs have been lost nationwide due to the cancelation of permits for pipelines, including the Keystone XL pipeline, he added.

    This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows a storage yard north of Saco, Mont., for pipe that will be used in construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline near the U.S.-Canada border. A Canadian company said Monday, April 6, 2020, that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    © AP Photo / Al Nash
    This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows a storage yard north of Saco, Mont., for pipe that will be used in construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline near the U.S.-Canada border. A Canadian company said Monday, April 6, 2020, that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    Recently-confirmed Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland, who is the first Native American to hold a cabinet position, said the Biden administration’s ban on new oil and natural gas leases on federal land is a temporary pause to review the federal fossil fuel program and is not a permanent prohibition.

    Haaland has also said that thousands of leases and thousands of permits continue to move forward, and that new technology to cut greenhouse gases from fossil fuels is key to the Biden administration’s goal of transitioning to an economy with net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

    "[Biden] he's continued to say that he wants to push harder on climate change and really have the United States lead in that base by sacrificing some production here in the United States and becoming more dependent on foreign imports...But oil and gas is not going away in the United States and it's not going away in terms of global demand. Natural gas has an incredible opportunity to continue to reduce global emissions," Modglin said.

    Fossil fuel leasing on federal and tribal land accounts for nearly a quarter of the United States’ annual carbon output. The drilling program also generated $11.7 billion in tax revenue for the federal, state, local and tribal governments last year, according to the Interior Department’s Office of Natural Resources Revenue.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    US oil industry, carbon emissions, Joe Biden, Texas, crude
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse