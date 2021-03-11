Register
18:05 GMT11 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol in Larne, Northern Ireland February 12, 2021

    'Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is a Straitjacket for UK,' Political Commentator Says

    © REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082101608_0:0:3076:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_d3626c2eb6740ab799f6d8c28cda423e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103111082317625-brexit-withdrawal-agreement-is-a-straitjacket-for-uk-political-commentator-says/

    Is there such a thing as an amicable divorce these days? It would seem not, as the EU – like a scorned lover – continues to stalk the UK, lurking in the shadows, ready and waiting to retaliate and rebuke Britain’s new bachelor lifestyle and anything that it believes infringes upon their divorce settlement.

    There had been promises of friendship, but it never works out that way, and the once extended olive branch is now being used to whip the UK – the European Commission prepares to take action against the British government over what they believe is a flagrant disregard for the Brexit agreement after the UK decided to unilaterally extend the grace period, allowing businesses in Northern Ireland more time to adapt to post-Brexit rules.

    European Commission Vice President Marcos Sefcovic believes the actions of the UK have breached the terms of agreement laid out in the Brexit deal and has accused the country of breaking international law.

    As the bloc agrees on the need for action against Britain, political commentator Pete Durnell has made an attempt to find out what this could mean for the relationship between the EU and UK.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on Britain's decision to unilaterally extend the grace period allowing businesses in Northern Ireland more time to adapt to post Brexit rules?

    A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol at the harbour in Larne, Northern Ireland February 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
    EU Threatens ‘Infringement Action' Against UK for Extended Grace Period on Irish Sea Border Checks

    Pete Durnell: I've always viewed the Northern Ireland protocol as a gigantic fudge. I'm not absolutely convinced when it was drawn up and agreed that anyone really knew quite how it would end up working. It's undoubtedly very complex. And I think it's going to need or it would need a lot of goodwill on both sides to actually give it a chance of operating properly. I'm not sure that exists on the EU side. So to answer your question, I suspect the extension I believe it's October, that the grace period will make very little difference. And ultimately, it's going to need to be scrapped or reworked basically.

    Sputnik: The EU has accused the UK of breaching both the withdrawal agreement and potentially international law. What's your opinion on these accusations?

    Pete Durnell: I think we're going to see a lot of this. I actually believe that by the UK signing up to the withdrawal agreement, we effectively signed up to the level playing field that the EU always wanted. In other words, we've agreed not to be more competitive than the EU, in a lot of areas, we don't actually have to enact the EU law into UK law anymore, but in effect, we're having to abide by them going forward. So I'm not surprised, or won't be surprised when they launch formal proceedings against us. Because if we do abide by EU law at all the time going forward, then what was the point of Brexit?

    Sputnik: Do you think we will see the EU launch formal legal proceedings against the UK on this matter?

    Pete Durnell: Yeah, on the matter of the grace period, I think they have pretty much already decided they will be doing it. So it's not really if they are going to do that. They'll go to the European Court of Justice. And I don't think we need to guess too much what the outcome of that decision will be. Though, I'll actually be very disappointed if we don't see the EU accusing us of breaking international law and breaking the withdrawal agreement because it's a bit of a straitjacket. And if we don't do that it means largely that we're effectively being tied by the level playing field. And again, what was the point of Brexit in the first place If that's the case.

    Sputnik: How damaging could this be for the relationship between the UK and EU? And were problems like this always inevitable?

    Pete Durnell: I think yes, absolutely. It was always inevitable in terms of how damaging. Could the relationship be getting much worse than it is at the moment, with the arguments over vaccines? And as we're saying, the grace period and I think as I say also, there are going to be a lot of disagreements about whether we're going against the level playing field and being too competitive, etc. So I am afraid I do see a rather fractious relationship in the coming months and maybe years even.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    European Union, agreement, United Kingdom, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wave from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture approaches Miyako City after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on 11 March 2011.
    Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse