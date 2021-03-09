Register
06:24 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was irresponsible and a threat to international peace and stability

    Kurdish Backing of Israel Has Become 'Liability' and Yielded Zero Results, Political Analyst Says

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107376/07/1073760769_0:207:4110:2519_1200x675_80_0_0_40ecb31e1ea8c3dd6b2ae2e84d4a70c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103091082289256-kurdish-backing-of-israel-has-become-liability-and-yielded-zero-results-political-analyst-says/

    The Kurdish people largely abstained from expressing their views when two Gulf states recognised Israel six months ago. And an Erbil-based political analyst says it is because they don't want to antagonise their Arab neighbours, who might take revenge against the Kurds for the support they give to the Jewish state.

    Six months ago, when Israel signed its normalisation pacts with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the Muslim world was split into those who supported the deals and those who opposed them.

    Oman embraced them. The Palestinians, Turkey, and Iran were among the loudest voices expressing dissatisfaction with the deals, while the Kurds have largely remained tight-lipped.

    Support Yielded Zero Results

    For Hiwa Othman, an Erbil-based political analyst and a former media adviser to the president of Iraqi Kurdistan, this approach is understandable, as support for Israel has become a "liability" for the Kurdish people.

    For years, the Kurds have been considered Israel's staunch allies, primarily because the two shared a sense of common destiny being minorities in a predominantly Arab region largely hostile to them.

    Once Israel was established in 1948 the Kurds were quick to recognise it, even though open relations were only set up in the 1960s.

    But Othman says the support the Kurds have given to Israel over the years has yielded zero results. 

    "In 1975, [during the Kurdish-Iraqi war] Kurds were left high and dry as Israel didn't come to their rescue. For Syrian and Turkish Kurds, Israel has been a disappointment too, primarily because it didn't help them against the attacks of [Turkish President] Recep Tayyip Edogan, whereas the Kurdish opposition of Iran hasn't seen any backing either".

    Israel, however, sees the situation differently. In 2009, it was reported that Israeli security were training Iraqi Kurds. 

    In 2017, Israel was among the very few countries that supported their independence referendum and two years later it acknowledged that it provided the Kurdish people in Iraq with political and humanitarian aid.

    While for Othman and many other Kurds that support has been minimal, their Arab neighbours have always viewed them as "stooges", thereby forcing the Kurdish people to be "careful" in their ties with Israel.

    "Of course, Kurds are not chanting the slogan of dumping all Jews into the sea but they are also trying not to antagonise their Arab neighbours, realising that [if they show their support for Israel too much - ed.] those nations can potentially hurt them badly".

    Change is in the Air?

    Now, however, as the UAE and Bahrain have decided to recognise the Jewish state, it could make Kurdish support for Israel more open and more understandable, but Othman is doubtful that the change in attitude some Arab nations are taking will be applicable to the Kurds.

    "What is halal [permissible] for them is haram [unlawful] for us. It has always been the case and my guess is that it will not change".

    Changes in attitude towards Israel is a difficult issue for the Kurds of Iraq, where the central government doesn't recognise the Jewish state and where politics is influenced by Iran, who is at odds with officials in Jerusalem.

    "Iran controls politics and security and therefore I don't see a scenario in which Iraq would recognise Israel. Kurds alone won't do it either [because at the end of the day] what they care about is their own independence, not what's happening with Israel", the analyst believes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Israel, Kurdish independence, Kurds, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse