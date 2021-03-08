Register
15:10 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016

    Journalist on Biden's Border Policy: Illegal Immigration Contributes to Vaccine Scarcity in US

    © AFP 2021 / Guillermo Arias
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106552/99/1065529909_0:285:5472:3363_1200x675_80_0_0_2d411f9e7a03d045eea4fe90e7312d8c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103081082284079-journalist-on-bidens-border-policy-illegal-immigration-contributes-to-vaccine-scarcity-in-us/

    There have been multiple reports about a surge in the number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the US southern border. While Joe Biden is yet to admit the situation is spiralling out of control, former US President Donald Trump denounced Biden’s immigration policy last week, accusing him of creating a “spiralling” tsunami at the US-Mexico border.

    Mark Dankof, a San-Antonio resident, former US Senate candidate, and investigative journalist, has shared his thoughts on Joe Biden's immigration policy and the possible outcome of what may turn into an "extremely troublesome" situation at the US-Mexico border.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the Biden administration’s migration policy pivot?

    Mark Dankof: I'm not a Joe Biden fan, and I'm certainly not a fan of his migration policies. I do not oppose all immigration to the United States. Some people might get the impression that I do. That's not true. I'm married to a Colombian immigrant to the United States, who came to this country with her family legitimately over 50 years ago. And when you have vetted migration and people’s bona fides check out, and they become good citizens of the United States and they learn the English language - I think that's fine. And it's certainly proven to be the case in my extended family. I think when you have unvetted migration to this country, especially from the southern border, massive numbers of people are coming here illegally. There are incidents in San Antonio where I live every day, where trucks are being found that are smuggling people into this country. There was a tragedy recently, I think in this case in Southern California, where a truck that was smuggling a bunch of these migrants was involved in an accident and the truck exploded, and a number of these people were tragically killed.

    A migrant family crosses the border into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Christian Chavez
    Biden Says No Crisis at Southern Border, US ‘Will Be Able to Handle’ Influx of Migrants
    So, the whole southern border of the United States seems to be wide open again. All kinds of people coming in here who are not being vetted in terms of their health, their criminal histories, why they're coming to the United States, this sort of thing. This is extremely troublesome. Of course, the Democratic Party has committed itself basically to an open border policy. I don't think you can maintain the safety or sovereignty of a country without having some sort of control over who is coming in and out of the country in question. 

    Sputnik: How can the inflow of illegal migrants affect the spread of COVID in Texas in the wake of disastrous ice storms? 

    Mark Dankof: Of course, there have already been reports in the British media and also in the Hispanic media in the state of Texas, multiple reports of people coming into the state of Texas illegally who proved to be COVID-19 positive. These are simply the ones who were caught. We don't know how many other ones are in this state illegally who have not been detected, who, in fact, may possess the COVID-19 virus. It's simply hard to determine because the situation with border control is absolutely laughable when you think of the fact that there's not much control going on. So, in this particular case, I think there's definitely a risk, a provable risk in terms of COVID-19. How serious that risk is, is hard to tell. But the other thing that is more telling over time, over many years, is the amount of crime that is being committed in the United States, heinous, illegal acts, in many cases, violent, felonious acts by people who are here illegally. In some cases, when they're detected, they're deported.

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021.
    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    Ex-Presidential Adviser Alleges Trump Will Fuel His Campaign With Biden's 'Failures' on Immigration
    There have been multiple cases of these people then illegally re-entering the United States again. So this is a very serious problem that's far more serious than Joe Biden and the Democratic Party want to acknowledge. But I think there's clearly a political factor here, and that is that when these people get into the United States, many of them eventually become voters in political elections, both in Texas and in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and obviously nationally in presidential elections every four years. They are overwhelmingly in numbers of people who will vote for the Democratic and not the Republican Party. So, clearly, there is a political advantage that the Democrats see to these policies. And I think ideologically, to be fair to them, I don't think that they see a difficulty with this in terms of these demographic changes and the fact that this has provably begun to alter the United States economically, politically, and culturally. 

    Sputnik: What about the vaccination? Is there enough vaccine shots in the state of Texas? 

    Mark Dankof: There clearly are not. I can speak personally on this score. My ninety-nine year old mother, who lives in a retirement community here in Texas, one that we just moved her to, was fortunate enough to get both of her Pfizer vaccines in this case, courtesy of an especially diligent retirement community that she moved into that has a nonprofit and Christian ministry orientation. The other retirement community that she left, which actually was a more expensive place to live, has not yet been able to give one COVID-19 vaccine to any of their residents in independent living. This is also an issue where people age 65 and over in the general population are dealing with vaccine scarcity.

    A migrant family crosses the border into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Christian Chavez
    A migrant family crosses the border into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

    The other issue is that there have been front page stories in the San Antonio Express-News about frontline health care workers who have yet to have their first vaccination in some cases. So, there is a shortage here, there's no question about it - there's been much publicity about it. And when you add those shortages, which are impacting people over age 65 and impacting people who are professionally in healthcare, you add to that this unvetted illegal immigration coming into the United States from the southern border, one can see easily what Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge, and that is that this last factor, the illegal immigration, certainly has to contribute statistically to this problem. How serious the problem is, is very difficult to assess because it’s virtually impossible to get credible statistics on it, to get a real handle on just how big a threat it might prove to be. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    San Antonio, Texas, migration policy, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse