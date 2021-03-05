Register
10:56 GMT05 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    a British flag is blown by the wind near Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London

    After Lockdown Ends, Surge in Consumer Spending Will Help UK Private Sector Recover, Analyst Says

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_0:12:2428:1378_1200x675_80_0_0_0e7f94e070a29d473054f273226ecb98.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103051082250680-after-lockdown-ends-surge-in-consumer-spending-will-help-uk-private-sector-recover-analyst-says/

    On Wednesday, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the government will extend its job support scheme until September and freeze the personal income tax threshold, but will increase corporate taxes to 25 percent from 2023.

    Iain Begg, professor at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science, has commented on the issue of the UK 2021 Budget, as well as the freeze on income tax thresholds and the UK economy.

    Sputnik: UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled the 2021 Budget, announcing a freeze on income tax thresholds and a hike in corporation taxes. How will this help pay back the UK's rising debts?

    Iain Begg: What is announced by freezing the income tax threshold will mean that as incomes rise, which you would expect under normal circumstances, people will enter the tax threshold more rapidly. 

    And as their income rise, they will pay more towards income tax. He's said he's going to freeze it until 2026, which means that step by step, somebody gets a one percent pay rise each year. That will be more and more going into the tax brackets. 

    It will mean those who don't pay any tax will enter tax and those who are paying the lower rate and tax. Some of them will move up to the higher rate of tax. So it increases the tax load every year because of this decision to go over a five year period for a corporation tax. What he said is that it will start in 2023. So it's announcing a tax now which will contribute to the UK's public revenue only from 2023 onwards. 

    Sputnik: Sunak told MPs he “will do whatever it takes” to help the UK economy recover and presented a three-part plan to "protect jobs and livelihoods of the British people" Has his strategy been effective so far? What's your take on his roadmap?

    Iain Begg: Well, it's a strategy which started nearly a year ago when the first indications of Covid-19 spreading rapidly became clear. 

    A particular success has been his furlough scheme, through which he subsidises the wages of people who are pushed out of work because of lockdown. That means two things: that these people stay connected to the labour force and that the companies which employ them can afford to keep them as employees until the lockdown is suspended. 

    I think most analysts regard this as a successful policy, and it's one which you see in other European countries, such as in Germany, where it's called Cortazar Bite, or in France, where there's a very similar scheme. These are protective measures. They are about keeping the economy from sinking too much. But the other element of this strategy is going to be trying to unwind these emergency measures still continue to have some form of fiscal stimulus, which is, I think, explains why he's not having the tax increases, really having much effect for the next two years, but keeping fiscal policy as a positive element in sustaining economic demand and prosperity at home. 

    Sputnik: The chancellor decided to extend the furlough scheme that secured financial support for British workers as he forecast a "swifter" recovery from the pandemic. What needs to be done for the private sector to recover from the lockdown-related financial loss?

    Iain Begg: Financials, financial loss right before the furlough protects and so do some of the loans made to companies which enable them to avoid being pressed by the banks to repay loans during the next stage. 

    It's probable that as lockdown eases, private sector spending will start to increase.

    I as a consumer have barely been able to spend over the last year unless it's online. And I'm an example of many other sorts of consumers who say we're waiting to spend money. We want to go out to the restaurants, we want to go to the pubs, we want to go on holiday. And as soon as lockdown ends, this large surge in consumer spending will be one way in which the private sector starts to recover. The fact that the tax increases are deferred also contributes to that, because it means that either in companies or the employees, a tax in the next year is not going to be increasing very much. So it's a stage-by-stage approach to getting the private sector to recover.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    budget, tax, Economy, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse