Register
18:47 GMT19 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Human brain

    Researching Mind-Reading Can Teach Us More About Autism, Scholar Says

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105625/97/1056259777_189:0:1731:867_1200x675_80_0_0_6d56f9764837d6f8218af84231ba5a1a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202102191082130132-researching-mind-reading-can-teach-us-more-about-autism-scholar-says/

    Research has revealed something that secretly we may have already known: that women can read minds. And they can do it better than men.  Psychologists from universities in Bath, Cardiff and London have developed a study that uncovers the science of mind-reading and allows us to see just how well we understand each other.

    According to experts, we actually use mind-reading as part of our everyday life, even if we don’t know it. Sputnik spoke with Rachel Clutterbuck, Researcher in Psychology at the University of Bath to find out what exactly mind-reading is and how important it is to research it.

    Sputnik: What exactly do we mean, when we talk about mind-reading?

    Rachel Clutterbuck: Well, although it sounds like some kind of telepathic ability, what we're really talking about is an everyday social ability, where we understand what other people are thinking. So an example of this could be if you're having a conversation with someone, and you can pick up if they are being sarcastic, that they're saying something different to what they are thinking.

    Sputnik: So why is it so important for us to understand what mind-reading is?

    Rachel Clutterbuck: Mind-reading is a really important social ability for us. It helps us to have conversations with other people, it helps us to form friendships and have relationships with other people. It's really important for us to understand it, but also it's important for us to understand it for people who have difficulties with mind-reading. So, for example, some autistic people are thought to have difficulties with mind-reading and this can lead to social difficulties, and mental health problems such as feeling lonely and depressed.

    Sputnik: Psychological research has shown that women read minds better than men. What reasons could there be for this?

    Rachel Clutterbuck: Well, we don't know, the exact reason for this. But it could be that there is maybe a biological difference. Or it might be that the difference is caused by more environmental factors such as our upbringing,

    Sputnik: What could long-term research into mind-reading lead to and what benefits could that bring?

    Rachel Clutterbuck: We designed a questionnaire that was the main aim of our research. And we hope that this questionnaire could be used to advance our understanding of mind-reading in adults, by enabling us to test lots of people and their mind-reading ability. And we hope this could help us to understand a bit more about where there are differences in mind-reading abilities. So like you pointed out differences between men and women, we might be able to understand a little bit more about that. And in certain clinical conditions, such as autism,

    Sputnik: There are a lot of similarities between mind-reading and empathy. How do we differentiate between them?

    Rachel Clutterbuck: That's a really good question. Mind-reading and empathy are different, but they are actually very similar. The difference between them is that empathy involves an emotional component. So empathy is understanding what other people are feeling, or sometimes it's actually feeling what they're feeling. Mind-reading, on the other hand, has no emotional component. Mind-reading is understanding what other people are thinking, what they believe are their perspectives. So it's emotion that can separate empathy from mind-reading.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    autism, psychology, mind
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse