Register
19:31 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tinder

    Dating Apps Encourage Romance but Risk Impacting Long-Term Relationships, Philosopher Says

    © Photo : YouTube/ WebPro Education
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/81/1078128183_48:0:1436:781_1200x675_80_0_0_2b7e51212fdf408b57005d2a3d6cb3a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202102111082047763-dating-apps-encourage-romance-but-risk-impacting-long-term-relationships-philosopher-says/

    Defying expectations, the online dating app Bumble has been valued at $8.2bn dollars. The company, which also owns the popular dating service Badoo, reportedly boasts 12.3 million users across its platform, as demand for social applications and new technology continues to grow.

    Looking at how dating applications like Bumble, Badoo and Tinder have changed the game of relationships, we spoke to Dr Skye C. Cleary, a philosopher & lecturer at Columbia University.

    Sputnik: Is the swipe culture of dating apps dangerous, as instinctive judgments are made so quickly?

    Skye C. Cleary: I think they can be dangerous because they are encouraging us to make snap judgments, and it's usually based purely on a very fast fleeting response to a photo, or at least very little information, which is usually highly curated, or photos are usually airbrushed. There are studies that show that people often lie on their profiles, and Friedrich Nietzsche, a 19th century philosopher, says that 'impulsiveness is decadence, hedonistic and animalistic.

    Love
    © CC0
    Health Threats Transform the Way We Think About Dating, Lecturer Says

    That's fine if you're interested in short term relationships but for longer term relationships you really should be focusing more on intellectual attraction, which is much harder to judge on apps, and focus on trying to get a deeper understanding of who the person is and whether you'd enjoy talking with them over the longer term.

    Sputnik: Would it be better for people to be genuinely authentic, and talk about negative traits? Or would that be too much?

    Skye C. Cleary: It's really tricky because you don't want to put people off in the very beginning but I think it is better to be authentic, and not necessarily to focus on negative traits, but maybe just be open and honest. I think then you'll get to a more comprehensive understanding of one another a bit more quickly.

    Sputnik: Do dating apps, in your opnion, kill or encourage romance?

    Skye C. Cleary: Well, I mean they do encourage romance in the sense that they open up more choices, maybe too many choices sometimes, but also more possibilities, more opportunities for people to meet each other but I mean, the unknown is whether those relationships last and you know, the evidence of that is mixed. The thing is romance is risky no matter how you meet the other person, so it's hard to tell.

    Sputnik: Is it a problem that, in Western society, it is expected that romantic love is supposed to culminate in marriage and last until "death do us part"?

    Skye C. Cleary: This is one of the most problematic ideas in love relationships because this narrative of finding the one, falling in love and living happily ever after, it's based on a delusion pretty much because passion dissolves. Love gets tired, people get tired of each other, people get kind of bogged down with everyday habits, and Nietzsche says it's like an engraving that fades when you touch it too much. Nietzsche was saying what neuroscientists are finding now, that those kinds of passionate love hormones like cortisol tend to last maybe up to two years if you're lucky, but I think the most important thing is to know that those lusty feelings of romance don't last and it's important to know that so that we're not disappointed, and so that we can learn to manage that kind of transition from the honeymoon period to more stable long term deeper relationships.

    I mean, romance is good fun, but I think if you're looking for long term relationships it's better to look for friendship.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    App, romance, Dating
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A statue inside the fountain on Trafalgar Square in London is seen covered with icicles and frozen water as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country on 8 February 2021.
    Frozen! Temperature Anomalies in Different Countries
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse