Register
16:11 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Guard soldiers prepare for their guard shifts at the U.S. Capitol building on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, law enforcement agencies have increased security measures along the National Mall and much of downtown Washington, DC, essentially closing down the Mall a week ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

    Biden Team Looks for Reasons to Tell Public Trump Can't be Trusted With Sensitive Info, Scholar Says

    © AFP 2020 / Samuel Corum
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081791895_0:0:3071:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_f1d0054d74cbb2e04f7f6cfdd21a13c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202102111082035373-biden-team-looks-for-reasons-to-tell-public-trump-cant-be-trusted-with-sensitive-info-scholar-says/

    On Wednesday, Politico reported that US President Joe Biden now has access to all of Donald Trump's past phone conversations with world leaders, particularly those with Vladimir Putin.

    Sputnik has spoke to Professor Joe Siracusa, US politics expert from Curtin University in Australia, to get a closer look at the situation surrounding Trump's past phone conversations, which have now reportedly been handed over to President Joe Biden.

    Sputnik: How significant do you think the timing is here?

    Professor Joe Siracusa: The Biden administration is surrounded by people who worked either for Hillary Clinton or they worked for Barack Obama. They may have actually worked for Biden when he was the vice president. They have a very difficult relationship with Russia. Remember when Hillary Clinton was going to reset relations with Russia a couple of years ago? And then she got involved in Ukrainian politics and then Russian politics, et cetera. They're hypersensitive to what the president says.

    In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, after returning from Texas.
    © AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
    Biden Believes Trump Should Not Have Access to Intelligence Briefings
    As a presidential scholar, I've written dozens of books about what presidents have said to foreign leaders behind closed doors. It takes about 20 to 30 years for scholars to get access to this material, and they have to wait for everybody to pass away or to get the security clearance on it. And so what they're probably on here is a fishing expedition. They're looking for reasons to tell the public that Trump can't be trusted with sensitive information. The other day, President Biden said that Trump won't be given any intelligence information. And later in the day, he walked it back and said unless he asks for it. And so, they'd be very interested in what President Trump had to say to President Putin on the phone, et cetera. President Trump didn't much trust his diplomats; he didn't really trust his Department of State. He was a proponent of personal, or summit diplomacy. He liked to talk directly to leaders.

    I always like to say that no matter what criticism Trump has had, he always had the world's important leaders on speed dial, so he could talk to them directly. And that's just the way he liked it. I can imagine that the Democrats are up to no good here. They're looking for some reason to tell the public that Trump will not be allowed any intelligence briefings now that he's left the White House. It's not really a good sign and it's not a good sign that the story was leaked to Politico, which has close relations with the Democratic Party. It's in a sense another attempt to downgrade Trump's relationship with Washington and the establishment.

    Sputnik: Do you expect any sensitive revelations considering the results of the Mueller probe?

    Professor Joe Siracusa: I think Trump had a very good relationship with the Russian president. I mean, they understood each other. I like to say that because Russia and the United States possess 90 percent of the world's strategic nuclear weapons, that their security relationship, their relationship is one of the most important in the world. People today say that the most important relationship with the United States is China. Well, China has 280 nuclear weapons. I don't worry about them so much. I mean, I thought it was a very good thing that Trump had good relations with Putin, particularly as the Democrats did not. And Biden will work through his Department of State. There's a lot of acrimony.

    In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region.
    © AP Photo / James Vazquez
    In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region.

    A number of the people who had bad relations with Russia are back in place in the national security establishment and in the State Department. This does not bode well. And of course, President Biden is going to make a big deal about Navalny being sentenced to prison again, whereas President Trump wouldn't have been bothered by that. For him, security was more important than human rights.  

    Sputnik: In the event of any revelations, what might be the impact on the current impeachment process?

    Professor Joe Siracusa: President Trump's political clout will survive, he's got a political career in front of him. He's going to be running the Republican Party, particularly if he's able to control the pre-selection process, or the primaries. I think Trump's going to be an important player as long as his health stays good. And if he's not an important player, he will anoint the people who will be important players. So, Trump is an important figure. There's zero chance that Trump is going to be convicted by the Senate. Today, we found out that a former president can indeed be impeached. There was a vote of 56 to 44. But 11 or 12 people are going to have to jump ship to convict the president. And, of course, the next step is to exclude him from future office. None of that is going to happen. It was a tactical victory today for the Democratic Party. But overall, because you have 44 Republican senators who said they didn't think the process was valid, the president is assured of getting off the hook.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

    Sputnik: How viable are Trump's chances to continue his political career?

    Professor Joe Siracusa: I think they're pretty good, if he stays in good health. I don't know how he's been able to do that so well, he doesn't do any sports or anything. But if he stays in good health, he will run again in 2024 and he will beat Kamala Harris or anybody else. It's quite clear that Joe Biden will not be running in 2024. By that time, he will be 82, 83 years old. It's just probably too much for him.

    Trump's in a terrific position. He's developing a streaming service right now, or he's going to hook up with some kind of national network, but he's going to be able to get to his followers again. And keep in mind, the man got 74 million votes in the last election, he has 88 million followers on Twitter, and he probably even has more people supporting him than that, probably 100 million. Now, in today's proceedings, the public is about 47 percent to 45 percent on whether he should be convicted. In the Republican Party, 87 percent of those polled say the president should not be convicted. He's far and away the leader of the Republican Party. And so they're going to have to deal with him, I think, for years to come.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Intelligence, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A statue inside the fountain on Trafalgar Square in London is seen covered with icicles and frozen water as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country on 8 February 2021.
    Frozen! Temperature Anomalies in Different Countries
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse