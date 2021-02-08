'Impeachment Trial Risks Creating Further Divide in America,' Analyst Says

It has been heralded by some as the trial of the century. Others though believe that the Democrats are simply preening their feathers in a public display of political peacocking to showcase their power.

However, as we stand on the eve of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the majority of Republicans remain loyal to their former president. And it would appear that the Democrats desperate attempt to convict Trump, in an effort to stop him from running for office again, are already dead in the water.

Political Commentator Graham Eardley has shared his views on the trial and commented on whether this persecution of Trump is dangerously dividing a country, which seems to be in crisis.

Sputnik: Is there a real risk that this trial could further divide America, a nation which at times has seemed on the brink of civil war?

Graham Eardley: Yes, absolutely. People are getting more and more polarised in America from what I see. You already have the situation earlier in January where the Capitol in Washington was invaded by so-called Trump enthusiasts. Although I don't think that the level of damage and that level of violence was what Trump wanted when he made his speech earlier in January. He just wanted them to go and rally at the Capitol and not actually invade the Capitol as they did.

Sputnik: What would it mean for the Democrats if they fail to get a conviction? And could we see Trump running for president again?

Graham Eardley: I think you could see somebody from the Trump family running for president again. Donald Trump's age is against him running in four years further down the track, and he's already in his late 70s. I mean, somebody in his 80s running for President, don't think so. But I wouldn't be at all surprised if you see Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump or Ivanka Trump putting their names in the hat at the next election.

Sputnik: What will this trial mean for relationships within the Republican Party? Trump still clearly holds influence, but there are those in the party who are opposed to him.

Graham Eardley: I think that there is going to have to be a split between the two different types of Republicans. There's talk of Trump creating his own new party. But whilst he is still a Republican, he holds sway and his supporters hold the sway within the GOP

It has been heralded by some as the trial of the century. Others though believe that the Democrats are simply preening their feathers in a public display of political peacocking to showcase their power.

However, as we stand on the eve of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the majority of Republicans remain loyal to their former president. And it would appear that the Democrats desperate attempt to convict Trump, in an effort to stop him from running for office again, are already dead in the water.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.