Register
19:30 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    One Dogecoin

    Dogecoin: Cryptos Face Regulation After Social Media Influences Unstable Price Rise, Expert Predicts

    © CC BY 2.0 / Aranami / One Dogecoin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106030/34/1060303442_0:1:2048:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_41994d88324750b15f135b51d1998250.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202102041081980559-dogecoin-cryptos-face-regulation-after-social-media-influences-unstable-price-rise-expert-predicts/

    The Dogecoin cryptocurrency has soared in value following a series of recent tweets from Elon Musk. Looking at the long-term estimations for Dogecoin, and the power of social media, we spoke to Nafis Alam, Professor of Finance and Head of the School of Accounting & Finance, at Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation.

    Sputnik: What does this sharp price rise in Dogecoin represent? Will the crypto likely hit its $1 target?

    Nafis Alam: At the moment we are seeing a revolution going on in the financial market where there are a group of enthusiasts on Reddit, which are trying to save some of the dying commodities like GameStop shares, or cryptos like Dogecoin. So, it is like share enthusiasm and these people are desperately trying to raise the price by talking about, and investing or even inviting, a group of people. At the same time, the price has been also fuelled by a one-word tweet coming from Elon Musk, I think he's also getting a superstar status in that. Whenever he wants to raise the price of Bitcoin or any other shares, he will just tweet a simple word, and people treat it as the indication that maybe Elon Musk is also investing, or he is also interested to boost up the price. It's too early to say [if] it will reach $1, but we can say that it is going to be having some level of enthusiasm, some level of price rise, but that value will still be a bit far to reach at $1 for Dogecoin.

    Sputnik: Ok. You mentioned the power and influence of Elon Musk on social media. How much of Dogecoin's value is based upon social media, and does it represent the same value as other cryptos like Bitcoin?

    Nafis Alam: It's becoming a fad at the moment, the social media influences that people are not really paying attention to. If you really look into a currency like Dogecoin, which has no value, a limited supply, there should be no incentive to have a price rise there. It's just fear and following the bandwagon. Dogecoin coin went into two rounds of appreciation; one was last Friday, when the need group started promoting the price, and the [other] one was today when suddenly Elon Musk came back from his two-day hiatus of [when] he said he's going away from the social media, so many people are thinking that he referred to Dogecoin.

    ​​But we cannot say that it is the real reason for the price rise. It doesn't really gel well with what is the aspiration of people like Elon Musk. At one time he tried to promote saving the environment, and [was] also talking about Bitcoin, which is producing so much energy, eating up the heat, and things like that. So yeah, it is a fad at the moment. People can come and say one word, people can come and say some favourable tweets for the stock, or the crypto like this, but it's not going to sustain in the long run.

    Sputnik: Is there a future in cryptocurrencies, and will we likely see greater regulation against social media websites, to limit their influence over the value of stocks, shares and cryptos?

    Nafis Alam: Regulation was one of the weak areas in the last few years, but I think 2021 has started with a bang in that aspect. Regulators all over the world, including India, including the US, are now more serious, and keen, about regulating these cryptos or looking into those currencies; which do not have any intrinsic value, and is being freely traded, and can be used for money laundering, [and] can be used for terrorism financing, etc. So yes, definitely regulation is on the way, a lot of homework has been done and it needs to be regulated. I am a proponent, I'm a supporter of regulating these upcoming digital currencies, which is not backed by any central bank [and] doesn't have any intrinsic value, and it is more like a very speculative asset.

    If you look into the curve of the Bitcoin price, or any of the cryptos' price, it goes up and down every day on a daily basis, so it doesn't make sense that you are really going to hold on. You can make a price on a daily basis come out, and when it comes closer for example, for Bitcoin when the supply is coming closer to the maximum, there will be no incentive for people to mine anymore, so what will happen? So, there are some insiders who are holding on to these huge chunks of volume of these cryptos, who want to cash in on the market, and then they go and talk, or maybe tweet, about these. Again, I don't know whether people, celebrities, like Elon Musk are holding on Bitcoin or not, but favouring these types of speculative assets is also not coming from people like him, which are looking more into sustainable financing, or looking into more things which are helping the investor rather than trying to harm them in the long run.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Social Media, cryptocurrency, Dogecoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse