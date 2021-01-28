Register
12:56 GMT28 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, in this March 25, 2008 file photograph.

    Foreign Aid Cuts: Political Move to Show Core Supporters UK Gov't Puts Promises Into Law, Prof Says

    © REUTERS / Luke Macgregor
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202101281081905886-foreign-aid-cuts-political-move-to-show-core-supporters-uk-govt-puts-promises-into-law-prof-says/

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced that the foreign aid budget for next year will be lowered £13.9 bln to £9.9 bln. The government will prioritise the fight against coronavirus, promoting trade and boosting research among other things in its spending, according to Raab.

    Mark Garnett, a politics professor at Lancaster University and author of the book "From Anger to Apathy: The British Experience", believes the cuts will mostly target projects deemed unjustifiable.

    Sputnik: Boris Johnson has called 2021 a “hugely important year for global Britain”. What do you think will be the consequences of the budget cut for the Conservative government’s effort to expand its network of partners outside the EU?

    Mark Garnett: On one hand, the government will be trying to improve its relations with other countries and trying to work. I think that 2021 has probably started quite well for Boris Johnson, because Joe Biden, the new US president, does seem to want to work with Boris Johnson. So that's a good start. But he might say that if the government goes ahead with the cuts in overseas aid spending, then that makes life rather more difficult. It doesn't sit very well with the idea of Britain that is looking outward and trying to develop links with countries across the world.  

    Sputnik: What programmes do you expect to be substantially cut in the budget? What countries will be hit the hardest?

    Mark Garnett: The aid budget is very controversial in Britain, because every year it's easy to produce stories about countries which seem not to actually need any aid, in fact, countries which seem to have better growing economies than Britain, that these countries do seem to receive aid of one kind or another. And so there are usually stories or countries, for example, like India, which receive aid and sometimes the stories suggest that this aid is not really directed towards the poor.

    Military drone
    © Photo : Pixabay
    UK Foreign Minister Rejects London Will Spend Billions on 'AI-Enabled Drones' Over Foreign Aid

    So, any project which cannot be shown to the British public to be directly helping people who are struggling economically, in countries which are not developing fast, those are the projects, which I would think would be much more vulnerable to cuts. And these are the projects which the government will hold up as saying, we shouldn't be giving money for these purposes.

    Any project, which really does directly help poor people in developing countries, they are actually likely to cause a bad reaction from public opinion in Britain. So the cuts will be targeted, where they seem not to be justified in terms of need.  

    Sputnik: What is behind Raab's decision?

    Mark Garnett: The first part of the decision, the recent British governments have tended to put their promises into law, which is an attempt to show the world that they take these promises seriously. The problem is, of course, that circumstances can change and governments don't always have the resources to fulfill their promises. And this particular government has been trying to show its core supporters that it's not an easy target, it's not a soft touch on the international stage.

    Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, Britain December 13, 2020.
    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, Britain December 13, 2020.

    And the core supporters have always been unhappy about the overseas aid budget, they've always felt that this is part of an attempt for Britain to change its image in the world, to be a generous force in the world, rather than a country which relies on other more traditional sources of power to make a difference to the world. So, Boris Johnson himself made a speech some months ago in which he described the aid budget as a giant cashpoint in the sky.

    And this went down very well with his core supporters, who've always felt that Britain's taxpayers money should go first to British citizens rather than any money that goes to people abroad should be only given after British people have been looked after. So that's the real political reason behind it. And of course, the pandemic makes life very much more complicated.  

    Sputnik: How serious has the impact of the coronavirus pandemic been on public spending? Just how much has it hurt the state’s coffers?

    Mark Garnett: At the moment, public spending seems to be limitless. But already people are thinking of how Britain can pay, begin to close the gap in between the government's revenue and its spending, and obviously overseas aid would be very high at the list of targets. But on one hand, of course, gross national income against which the target is mentioned, has reduced during the pandemic.

    A veteran wearing a Royal Hospital Chelsea hat, and in PPE (personal protective equipment) of a face mask, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on April 28, 2020, ahead of a minute's silence to honour UK key workers, including Britain's NHS (National Health Service) staff, health and social care workers, who have died during the coronavirus outbreak.
    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    How Could the UK Curb Pandemic Spread While Having the World's Highest COVID Mortality Rate?

    So you would say that the actual amount of money Britain will be spending on overseas aid was going to fall anyway. And then when you set against this, the real need for spending on overseas aid, because Britain will lose international reputation, if it doesn't take part in any effort to help developing countries with the vaccine and with the recovery from the pandemic. So, on one hand, the target was going to mean less in terms of actual money anyway. But on the other hand, it's probable that the government will have to spend more than its target because of emergency circumstances.  

    Sputnik: In his letter to Labour MP Sarah Champion that was leaked to the Evening Standard, former Solicitor General Lord Garnier warned the planned cut could not go ahead without changing the law and would be unlawful unless approved by Parliament. What's your take on this?

    Mark Garnett: Strictly speaking, Lord Garnier is absolutely right, because the initial promise is enshrined in law. And I think the government would rather hope that it could make an announcement without changing the law. But the terms of the promise and the 0.7% figure are actually in the law. So the government would be breaking the law, if it just changed the target without a law and the government has said it would bring forward legislation. Now, I think in the present circumstances, this really is quite difficult and the government would be, I think, well advised to leave the subject and let spending find in a way it's natural level this year because of the pandemic and then look at the subject again, hopefully when the virus is being kept under control.  

    Sputnik: The decision to press ahead with the cut has reignited a Tory backbench rebellion that is expected to come to a head in a Commons vote later this year. Andrew Mitchell, the former development secretary and ringleader of the group, called the budget cut unwise. Do you expect the decision to further split the Conservatives?

    Mark Garnett: Well, the Conservative Party, although it won a convincing majority, just over a year ago, the new Conservative Party's already split it in lots of different ways, and rather interesting ways. There are, for example, lots of MPs in the north of England, and they seem very different from the traditional Conservative MP, they also seem much more keen to vote against their own party. So the party as a whole is very difficult to keep under control. On this subject there aren't that many conservative MPs who really care that much about the 0.7% target, that might well be plenty of them who haven't got this rather simple view that overseas aid is always wasted money. However, in terms of the precise legislation, I think they'll probably be plenty of conservative MPs who will be prepared to agree with the government just because they don't want to be held to a particular target. The trouble for the government is that the people like Andrew Mitchell, a prominent former minister who cares passionately about this issue, but also former Prime Minister Theresa May, who in an article last week warned the government that its international reputation will be damaged by changing the law. These are people who may not be big in number, but they do have significant ability to embarrass the government.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    cuts, foreign aid, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse