Register
19:57 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months

    Past COVID Failures Don’t Inspire Confidence for UK’s Future, Journalist Says

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080146251_0:158:3360:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_fba0ac0d952807764dd652a5cec57295.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202101221081851720-past-covid-failures-dont-inspire-confidence-for-uks-future-journalist-says/

    A leaked document from the UK Department of Health has suggested plans for a £500 COVID cash injection for people in England who are required to self-isolate.

    UK government figures have been quick to downplay the policy, which would cost an estimated £453m per week, arguing that the proposal was drawn up by officials but has not yet been approved by Prime Minister Johnson. 

    British Journalist David Lindsay discussed the idea and the UK’s overall response to the COVID pandemic with Sputnik.

    Sputnik: How effective will this new proposal be in encouraging people to self-isolate, and are there any obvious problems with it?

    David Lindsay: Well, the obvious problem is the openness to fraud of course but beyond that, I'm not entirely sure this would work at all. I really don't. If people are genuinely feeling ill, if they genuinely are ill, and I've been very ill indeed in my time as most people have, they don't need £500 to stay in the house. Being ill is enough.

    A veteran wearing a Royal Hospital Chelsea hat, and in PPE (personal protective equipment) of a face mask, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on April 28, 2020, ahead of a minute's silence to honour UK key workers, including Britain's NHS (National Health Service) staff, health and social care workers, who have died during the coronavirus outbreak.
    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    UK Environment Minister Defends 'Draconian' Lockdown Restrictions

    Sputnik: Okay, what other policies should the government be adopting, on the back of the record amounts of deaths the country suffered this week, if this policy isn't the right one?

    David Lindsay: Well, I mean the figures this week are absolutely horrendous and really, the government needs to review its entire strategy and say that, and except/concede, that it was wrong to lift the first lockdown as early as it did, which was in response to media pressure that it should have been strong enough to ignore, and say that there's going to be a firm lockdown really at least until Easter. It will use its currency-issuing powers to issue the money to cover the economic cost of that which no one disputes, and that this will be a transition towards the universal basic income on a permanent basis instead of a £500 payment just for being ill. That is what it should be looking at, taking this opportunity for a complete restructuring of the welfare system in this country, and in the meantime, a full, strongly enforced lockdown, until this matter is under control because it certainly isn't a moment. That of course, is assisted by the fact that the vaccination programme is now rolling out, and that is very much to be welcomed. Until we have achieved the necessary level of vaccination, we are going to have to bear the cost, and the cost is considerable and is not rather gimmicky measures like paying people £500.
     
    Sputnik: And at this moment in time, how likely is it that the government will reach its target of returning to normality by the summer, and offering a first COVID job to every citizen by September 2021?

    David Lindsay: I hope they do and I think it's within the realms of possibility to do it, but I'm afraid the previous record of this government up to now does not inspire confidence. It can be done but whether they can do it is a different question.
     
    Sputnik: And on the subject of confidence in the government, will we see Boris Johnson and the government resign on the back of their failings if they fail to reach the targets they set earlier in 2020?

    David Lindsay: Oh, yes. I mean, I will be making such calls myself, and I certainly believe that they will be widespread in the media and in the public. It's a different matter whether or not they would do it but yes, I think we are heading towards a situation where that becomes a very strong body of public and opinion forming. Yes.
     


     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    pandemic, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse