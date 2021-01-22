Register
18:25 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vegan

    Studies Highlight Negative Effects of Vegan Diets, Nutritionist Says

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/61/1070346161_0:75:1280:795_1200x675_80_0_0_3d109ece91880fce46b33e7b5cd89534.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202101221081851078-studies-highlight-negative-effects-of-vegan-diets-nutritionist-says/

    Covid lockdowns are inspiring more people than ever to overhaul their diets, with Veganuary becoming a worldwide trend.

    Veganuary is a non-profit organisation that encourages people to try to switch to being vegan for the month of January and beyond. Their aim is to support people and businesses to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering and improving the health of millions of people.

    This movement has seen celebrities and social media influencers alike preaching the importance of being less carnivore and more caring and embracing an animal-free lifestyle.

    But how much do we really know about veganism? Anika Knuppel, Nutritional Epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, has made an attempt to find out if vegan diets are as healthy as is often proclaimed.

    Sputnik: Are vegan diets as healthy as is often proclaimed by some sections of the media?

    Anika Knuppel: It's not conclusive. So I think the media makes it sound like we know it's healthier. But actually, if we look into the research, we don't have conclusive answers. We have found that vegan diets are associated with a low risk of heart disease, and diabetes, for example. But there are a few studies that also find negative effects. So, a recent study of my research group has found that there was an increased risk of fractures in vegans. Now, whether that is the truth, or whether it's one or the other, or whether there's like an overall health effect, is actually really hard to tell with the research that we have right now.

    So, first of all, it's because we actually have quite a few studies that include vegans. And most of the time, not that many in the UK, currently, just 1 percent of the population is suggested to probably follow the diet. And so if we collect data on where we basically send people a letter and ask them to participate in a cohort study, we're not going to reach that many people who follow a vegan diet. And because it's based on so few people, it's really not easy to make conclusive answers. So if, for example, one of the largest studies that is actually in the UK includes 2,600 vegans and compared with that, studies where we look into meat-eaters include, like, 400,000 meat-eaters, that allows us to make much better predictions.

    And this is especially important because we think about health versus kind of common thing that you don't have good health. But if we look at something, for example, like cancer, not that many people overall get cancer. And with this research, we ask people what they eat and then we follow them up for a couple of years and see if they have any health concerns or any disease. And for people to actually get a cancer diagnosis, that's quite rare. And so if we have fewer people, we have less people actually to look at numbers who are diseased, or haven't got a disease. So that's the first problem. And the second problem is that even if we ask people if they follow a vegan diet or not, the quality of vegan diets can be quite different. So vegan diets are defined by not eating meat or dairy. But you can have quite an unhealthy diet that is vegan: you only need to eat vegan sweets all day and that would still be a vegan diet. So there's a lot of additional healthy food or unhealthy food factors within each diet. And also, we have an issue around fortification and supplements. So, currently the NHS recommends to use fortified foods to make sure that vegans get enough vitamin B12, for example. But this data is also really hard to collect. So maybe if you've ever taken a vitamin tablet, you might take it, maybe you take it every day until the package is done and then you forget to buy a new one and so you don't take it for a couple of months. And then you walk past a shop and you're like, 'Oh yeah, I can actually get another package of these vitamins'.  It's really hard to do work with that data and to collect that correctly. And that's especially important because many vegan foods like soy milks are fortified or can be fortified. And so many vegans that do take a lot of care of their nutritional deficiencies, they do take supplements.

    There's two more points: one thing is that today, with Veganuary becoming increasingly popular, but also vegan foods becoming increasingly popular - loads of new foods coming out - we actually don't have data on that. So the studies that we use - we collected data - we got these people involved in the Eighties. So, in the Eighties we didn't have that many options. Well, if you'd collect data now, you'd probably have people eat much more variety in a vegan diet.
     
    Sputnik: And how important is research on different groups?

    Anika Knuppel: I think it's important to remember that any epidemiologist research is research on groups. What we do in this research, we're basically comparing somebody, who follows a vegan diet and somebody who follows a kind of omnivorous meat-based diet. And we look over time and we see kind of the percentage of how many people get a certain disease in one group as compared with the other group - there's always a comparison between the two. And there will be people in either group that maybe don't get the disease, but there are also going to be people in the vegans, even if there is a reduced risk of heart disease in the vegans, there's still going to be a couple of vegans that did end up getting heart disease. That's just the kind of way this research works, and it's all about comparison. And when it comes to the individual, it often comes down to chance - we all have that uncle who always smoked and even though you told him, 'Well, this increases your risk of lung cancer', he might have not gotten lung cancer. So on an individual level, this research is sometimes not as applicable. So, although you do want to make sure you have a healthy lifestyle and follow the recommendations that are out there, the diet - but also physical exercise - you shouldn't think that this research can tell you you're never going to get a certain disease or you will get a fracture. That's not what we're saying. We're just saying that if you compare the two, and there are a few more people that get a fracture in the vegan group than in the meat-eater group.
     
    Sputnik: It sounds like long term studies on vegans are quite important, and there are probably not that many, are there?
     
    Anika Knuppel: Yeah, that's definitely true. There's probably around a handful that can really look into long-term health, for all the main health concerns we're interested in. Such as cardiovascular disease, even just mortality or cancer. We really need long-term studies.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    meat, diet, vegan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse