Register
12:19 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks through terminal 3, amid a spike in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, at Pearson airport near Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 30, 2020.

    Societal Changes Fuelled by Immigration Pushed Into Overdrive by COVID, Says Canadian YouTuber

    © REUTERS / CARLOS OSORIO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081847368_0:147:3072:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_8adbe436dd33a8599311a76e91e8e971.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202101221081847127-societal-changes-fuelled-by-immigration-pushed-into-overdrive-by-covid-says-canadian-youtuber/

    Even though the COVID-19 pandemic slashed Canada's immigration rate in 2020, the influx of newcomers from abroad continues, bringing societal and economic changes.

    Canadian YouTuber Jill Colton says the majority of Canadians fail to see the potential negative long-term effects of the government's sustained immigration push.

    Sputnik: Canadian provinces have imposed various coronavirus-related restrictions, such as curfews in Quebec and stay-at-home orders in Ontario, as well as travel bans in other provinces. At the same time, the government has not changed its ambitious mass immigration plan, despite the restrictions and lack of tourism. How is this affecting Canadians?

    Jill Colton: I think it just speaks to the double standards of our government with this pandemic. Provincial governments don't seem to have a problem shutting down people's livelihoods, closing schools, quarantining healthy people, forcing us to wear masks, implementing curfews, etcetera – all for the so-called "greater good," meanwhile the Feds are laser-focused on meeting the incredibly high immigration targets despite all of the economic and societal chaos. 

    ​It also begs the question, if the government is so concerned about our safety, why would they continue to import immigrants into Canada during a pandemic? Why is this even a priority? Especially considering how sky high our unemployment levels are across the country due to government-enforced lockdowns. It's also interesting that we're still allowing foreign flights into Canada from so-called “COVID hotspots.” I'm sure if we put it to a referendum, the majority of Canadians would happily vote for less immigration – especially during a time of national turmoil such as this one. 

    Sputnik: Canadian media recently reported that the country's suburban population grew steadily around large cities throughout 2020. In your opinion, how is this trend affecting life in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver?

    Jill Colton: This is a big topic that's barely getting the attention it deserves. Essentially, what's happening with the pandemic is that people are now working from home in droves and because they're no longer glued to their downtown offices, they're escaping the cities – Toronto in particular. The exodus is astounding. Statistics Canada recently reported that 50,375 Torontonians moved from the city to the suburbs/rural areas from July 2019 to July 2020. This trend has been going for a while, but was pushed into overdrive by COVID. The phenomenon is known globally as “white flight” – which is when white people move out of urban areas, particularly those with significant minority populations and into suburbia.

    ​There are also other factors of why people are fleeing the cities including a better lifestyle in suburbia (especially if you have children) – less traffic and crime, more of a community feel, and lower housing prices. However, due to this explosive internal migration, real estate prices in smaller towns are being catapulted – in fact, some areas are outpacing Toronto's prices. Meanwhile, the cities are being filled with newcomers. Much of the recent growth in major cities across the country are due almost entirely to immigrants. 

    Sputnik: There are many businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, that are suffering from COVID restrictions. A couple of months ago there was a big story in Toronto about local restaurant owner Adam Skelly, who was arrested for not following lockdown rules. Businesses like his are obviously struggling to survive and paying taxes, but the Trudeau government still wants to spend tax dollars on mass immigration programmes. Do you think Canadians see a connection there, and, if so, what is their reaction? 

    Jill Colton: Sadly, no. I don't think the vast majority of Canadians are able to see the connection between small businesses being destroyed by government lockdowns and the crucial effects this has on the tax base. So many are too focused on the short term restrictions and their own fears as opposed to the long term ramifications on the country and entrepreneurs. Generally speaking, I worry Canadians have too much blind trust in our government. Restaurants Canada reported in December that 10,000 restaurants have closed because of the lockdowns and up to 50 percent of independent restaurants could close permanently. Many businesses are now utilising government subsidy to get by, which of course is taxpayer-funded. The country is already drowning in debt, how long can we realistically do this for, especially when whole sectors of the economy are getting obliterated due to lockdowns. It's also strange when politicians reiterate, 'we're all in this together' when they haven't had their livelihoods ruined by shutdowns. The public sector hasn't been affected financially – they all still have their salaries! Meanwhile, entrepreneurs are being decimated. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Justin Trudeau, jobs, society, COVID-19, immigration, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse