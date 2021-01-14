Register
00:54 GMT15 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (C) on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on May 13, 2020.

    Associated Press Casts Doubt on Beijing’s Cooperation as WHO’s COVID-19 Origins Probe Begins

    © AFP 2020 / HECTOR RETAMAL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081753157_0:0:3445:1938_1200x675_80_0_0_7eeedba384685ffd44f01cca598d8503.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202101141081771362-associated-press-casts-doubt-on-beijings-cooperation-as-whos-covid-19-origins-probe-begins/

    After months without a significant number of COVID-19 cases, several dozen new cases in just a few days have sent millions in China back into lockdown, threatening to cancel Spring Festival celebrations for a second year in a row.

    A recent story by the Associated Press on the international World Health Organization (WHO) team that has traveled to the Chinese city of Wuhan to ascertain the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to present a heavily distorted view of the issue, forwarding a narrative concocted by Western governments that seeks to demonize Beijing and undermine the country’s reputation.

    Building A Narrative

    “A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries,” reads the opening paragraph of AP’s Thursday story. It also served as a text of a tweet of the story, although a typo yielding “uncertainly” provided Liu Xin, a news anchor on China Global Television Network (CGTN) with fodder for a witty reply pointing out the story’s bias.

    ​“‘Uncertainly’? There's certainty @AP is NOT doing a professional job trying to tell us what to think,” she wrote on Thursday.

    The angle of the story is essentially that Beijing has long attempted to frustrate an investigation by the WHO and is likely to continue to do so over fears that China will be proven to be the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and that the Chinese government failed to take adequate measures to contain it.

    The team arrived on Thursday and includes 15 scientists from the US, Australia, Germany, Japan, Britain, Russia, the Netherlands, Qatar and Vietnam, who have taken COVID-19 tests and entered a two-week quarantine period in Wuhan. Two were asked to return to Singapore because they tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. 

    The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post noted that the trip will give the international team a chance to access data collected by Chinese researchers that has not yet been publicly shared. According to the paper, that will include searching medical records for evidence of earlier cases missed by Chinese doctors, testing stored medical samples for traces of the virus and a probing of the sources for the Huanan wet market in Wuhan that became the epicenter for the city’s outbreak in late 2019 and early 2020.

    Aside from AP’s suggestive wording, there hasn’t been anything to indicate the group will encounter any kind of resistance or lack of cooperation from Chinese authorities - in fact, they have welcomed the team.

    Pioneering Chinese Scientists

    “Scientists suspect the virus that has killed more than 1.9 million people since late 2019 jumped to humans from bats or other animals, most likely in China’s southwest. The ruling Communist Party, stung by complaints it allowed the disease to spread, has suggested the virus came from abroad, possibly on imported seafood, but international scientists reject that,” the AP story says.

    What AP fails to mention is that the “scientists” cited in the first sentence are also Chinese. Shi Zhengli, director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is so well known for her research on the relationship between bats and various members of the coronavirus family that she’s known as “Batwoman.”

    Shi told the BBC last month she would “personally welcome any form of visit, based on an open, transparent, trusting, reliable and reasonable dialogue.”

    Frozen COVID?

    Another passage in the AP story says, “The Chinese government has tried to stir confusion about the virus’s origin. It has promoted theories, with little evidence, that the outbreak might have started with imports of tainted seafood, a notion rejected by international scientists and agencies.”

    In fact, the theory has more than a little scientific backing, although it’s worth noting that it’s only been floated as a potential vector for SARS-CoV-2 that was proposed after several new infection hotspots seemingly spontaneously arose in several countries in August, and Chinese scientists have made no firm claims about it being to blame for the disease entering the country.

    In October, a group of scientists at China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University and Lanzhou University published a study in Environmental Chemistry Letters describing how SARS-CoV-2 can survive temperatures as low as negative 80 degrees Celsius for as long as 21 days. The paper theorizes a contamination of the food by handlers with COVID-19, not of the animals themselves, but notes that “data are lacking on long-term survival and infectivity under these conditions” and advises more research into this area.

    That advice is essentially the same as that given to AP by Timothy Newsome, a virologist at the University of Sydney, for a November 24 story purporting to debunk the claim.

    “It is possible and may represent some risk, but it’s certainly at the lower end of risk for transmission,” Newsome told AP at the time, noting that it’s possible for viral traces detected to be either infectious or non-infectious. “We know low temperatures do stabilize the virus. Nonetheless, I think things which have been transported and surface transmission - there’s a low risk of it.”

    An August fact sheet by the WHO - from before the report on SARS-CoV-2’s cold tolerance - dismisses the notion that food can be a vector for COVID-19, although it makes no specific mention of frozen food and does note that contamination by workers handling food and packaging is still possible.

    AP Floats Lab Escape Theory

    However, after wrongly casting doubt on several Chinese claims, AP then presents an outright conspiracy theory as a viable candidate for SARS-CoV-2’s genesis: that it escaped from a Wuhan Institute of Virology research laboratory.

    The notion was given wide currency by US President Donald Trump, who leveled the claim in May as US deaths from COVID-19 skyrocketed, even though earlier rumblings about a “plandemic” or an artificial origin for the virus were being disproven by scientists as early as March 2020, when its complete genome had been sequenced, revealing a natural origin.

    The suggestion was further dismissed by Trump’s own Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which issued a rare statement on April 30 last year, noting, "The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified.”

    Nonetheless, AP presents this as a valid theory with almost none of the pushback given to Chinese theories, and cites Scottish epidemiologist Mark Woolhouse, who pushed the now-discredited “Swedish model” of dealing with COVID-19 on the British government last autumn, as saying such an audit of the virology lab would be a “routine activity.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US to Require Negative COVID-19 Test for All Air Passengers Beginning January 26
    US Reportedly Mulls Releasing Evidence Linking COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab Before Trump's Departure
    Brazilian COVID-19 Variant May Pose Risk to Vaccines' Effectiveness, UK Gov't Adviser Warns
    Tags:
    Associated Press, China, COVID-19, Wuhan, World Health Organization (WHO)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse