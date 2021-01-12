Register
21:31 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Drivers stand in front of police officers as they block the exit at the Port of Dover, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 23, 2020

    ‘Resentment is Growing’: Heavy Handed COVID Policing is Destroying Public Trust, Commentator Says

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/17/1081547469_0:0:3071:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_7d03d1f78a1dd6171c7ced74dcebdaf3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202101121081745648-resentment-is-growing-heavy-handed-covid-policing-is-destroying-public-trust-commentator-says-/

    Britain’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, has warned that lockdown rule-breakers are now more likely to be fined, following a tougher enforcement of COVID laws during the ongoing pandemic.

    The warning from the UK's most senior police officer follows growing discontent between police and the general public amid widespread lockdown breaches and a surge in COVID cases. Looking at this story in greater detail, we spoke to the political commentator Pete Durnell in this interview.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the news today that police will be ‘quicker’ to enforce COVID rules and pass out fines among the general public?

    Pete: Somewhat disheartened, to be honest. This government, like to be fair many around the world, I think has tried to replace dealing with a virus using common sense - how we used to do it - with a new law or guideline for every situation we might possibly encounter in our daily lives and I think that hasn't worked, and it can never work. And so, the inevitable result is an increasing statute book, obviously, filled with laws and guidelines, which bluntly are frequently contradictory, and very often make no sense. But I'd say really, there are more grey areas now than not grey as a result of this, and from this, we get our police left to try and interpret what they should enforce and inevitably make glaring errors, like the recent fining of the two innocent women walking out in Derbyshire completely legally. We have to remember policing in the UK is by consent, this means we need to have trust in our officers of the law and their actions. Heavy handed enforcement of guidelines like we've already seen, basically guidelines which are very vague, just risk destroying this trust and, in the process, damaging consent for a very long time to come I feel.

    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, January 4, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    UK Health Secretary Hancock Holds Q&A Session in Parliament on Coronavirus Situation

    Sputnik: Are greater fines and expanded police powers the right move at this moment?

    Pete: I really don't think so. I believe lockdowns in their current form are just not working and I think the evidence is before us, in this country and across the world. Even in the last week, we've seen infection rates doubling in parts of the north of the UK. I think the reality is we've got lockdown fatigue and resentment is growing, and as a result, each lockdown is having less and less effect than the previous one. I think the government believes to counteract this, it must increase compliance through greater fines, more police powers, ramping up the fear; whereas my opinion is it really needs to take a fresh look at what it is trying to get people to comply with, and the benefits or lack of. So, my big thing is that study after study has shown that outdoor transmission of COVID-19 is incredibly rare, and almost all virus transmission we know takes place indoors. Yet, we have our current lockdown strategy, essentially based around trying to get people to stay at home, which in the middle of winter basically means staying indoors, which is exactly where the virus spreads. So, as I say, you don't need to be a virologist to suggest this is a rather strange, bizarre, and possibly crazy way to go about things.

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Anti lockdown protest in London

    Sputnik: What more can the government and police do to reduce cases and ultimately beat the pandemic?

    Pete: We all want to keep people safe. That's the objective I would hope of everybody but my belief is the emphasis of lockdown needs to be changed dramatically and immediately, and what I mean by this is the stay at home message bluntly should be replaced with something like get outdoors, stay outdoors. Because we know socially distanced in a park or countryside is where you're at least likely to contract COVID-19, certainly far less likely than sitting indoors. Particularly, let's say you happen to live in a large household with maybe a hospital worker or supermarket worker, or both. If you're socially distant outdoors, you are basically safe from contracting COVID, plus your time outdoors will be massively more beneficial to your health both mental and physical, with your immune system being built up, then as unfortunately a lot of us are doing at the moment and I confess I'm one of them; sitting at home, watching scrolling infection counts, death counts, and watching endless repeats of Friends and Only Fools and Horses. It's not the way to go.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    lockdown, Law Enforcement, police, COVID-19, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse