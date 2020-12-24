Register
15:57 GMT24 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brexit

    Analyst on Brexit Deal: 'This Could be The Day That Over 17Mn Brexit Voters Have Been Waiting For'

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Christoph Scholz / Karte mit Blitz und Brexit
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081103317_0:46:1497:888_1200x675_80_0_0_bee7fd44f8b1ff3143ac71f474edfe39.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202012241081560420-analyst-on-brexit-deal-this-could-be-the-day-that-over-17mn-brexit-voters-have-been-waiting-for/

    Boris Johnson looks set to announce a historic Brexit trade deal, four years after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

    As the deadline for the transition period on 31 December looms, the Prime Minister at long last looks to have come to an agreement with the EU. It is understood that talks are now reaching a climax and that the finer details of a deal are in the process of being finalised.

    Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation today, with a press conference in Downing Street where he will officially announce that Britain has reached an agreement with Brussels.

    In a relationship which has been far from wedded bliss, the terms of the divorce still need to be ratified by European Parliament and MPs will need to agree to sign off on the trade deal. Only then can the footloose and fancy-free Britain begin to enjoy its new bachelor existence.

    In a deal which could define the future of the UK, Sputnik spoke with political analyst David Lindsay as he gave us his reaction to the news and told us what this could mean for Britain and the European Union.

    Sputnik: After four long years, it looks like today, a Brexit deal could be set to be announced. What are your thoughts on this?

    David Lindsay: Well, I think it's a very interesting time and we shall see exactly what's in it. My strong suspicion is that whatever is in it, is going to pass because MPs like everybody else, are just desperate to get this over with.

    Sputnik: Is this the day that over 17 million people who voted for Brexit have been waiting for?

    David Lindsay: Well as one of those people, I certainly hope so although I'm not necessarily too confident. We've yet to see the details of this deal. And I suspect there will be things in it to which some of us will take considerable exception, but at least we've got here.

    Sputnik: Well, of course, they'll still need to be ratified and signed off. But where will this potentially leave the EU? Will we see other member states now looking to leave?

    David Lindsay: That will depend on whether this actually works out for us, particularly over the next year or so. And also, if they still require us to do things like stick to the state-aid rules, remain subject to various parts of EU law, remain subject to the common fisheries policy, at least in part, then the states that have the largest objections to the present shape of the EU and the most potential desire to leave might think it wouldn't be worth the bother. They might as well stay in on those terms.

    Sputnik: What do you expect to see from the deal if it is announced today? Do you think it will be a deal agreeable to the British public or do you think there'll be things in it that will perhaps be causes for concern?

    David Lindsay: Oh, there'll be things in it that will cause me concern, although I have a certain specialised knowledge of the subject. But to the broad mass of the public, this probably will be an acceptable deal whether or not it necessarily should be.

     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, Brexit, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse