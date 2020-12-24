Analyst on Brexit Deal: 'This Could be The Day That Over 17Mn Brexit Voters Have Been Waiting For'

As the deadline for the transition period on 31 December looms, the Prime Minister at long last looks to have come to an agreement with the EU. It is understood that talks are now reaching a climax and that the finer details of a deal are in the process of being finalised.

Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation today, with a press conference in Downing Street where he will officially announce that Britain has reached an agreement with Brussels.

In a relationship which has been far from wedded bliss, the terms of the divorce still need to be ratified by European Parliament and MPs will need to agree to sign off on the trade deal. Only then can the footloose and fancy-free Britain begin to enjoy its new bachelor existence.

In a deal which could define the future of the UK, Sputnik spoke with political analyst David Lindsay as he gave us his reaction to the news and told us what this could mean for Britain and the European Union.

Sputnik: After four long years, it looks like today, a Brexit deal could be set to be announced. What are your thoughts on this?

David Lindsay: Well, I think it's a very interesting time and we shall see exactly what's in it. My strong suspicion is that whatever is in it, is going to pass because MPs like everybody else, are just desperate to get this over with.

Sputnik: Is this the day that over 17 million people who voted for Brexit have been waiting for?

David Lindsay: Well as one of those people, I certainly hope so although I'm not necessarily too confident. We've yet to see the details of this deal. And I suspect there will be things in it to which some of us will take considerable exception, but at least we've got here.

Sputnik: Well, of course, they'll still need to be ratified and signed off. But where will this potentially leave the EU? Will we see other member states now looking to leave?

David Lindsay: That will depend on whether this actually works out for us, particularly over the next year or so. And also, if they still require us to do things like stick to the state-aid rules, remain subject to various parts of EU law, remain subject to the common fisheries policy, at least in part, then the states that have the largest objections to the present shape of the EU and the most potential desire to leave might think it wouldn't be worth the bother. They might as well stay in on those terms.

Sputnik: What do you expect to see from the deal if it is announced today? Do you think it will be a deal agreeable to the British public or do you think there'll be things in it that will perhaps be causes for concern?

David Lindsay: Oh, there'll be things in it that will cause me concern, although I have a certain specialised knowledge of the subject. But to the broad mass of the public, this probably will be an acceptable deal whether or not it necessarily should be.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.