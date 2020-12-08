Register
06:39 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran, 29 November 2020.

    Full-Scale War or Partial Retaliation: What Are Iran's Options to Avenge Fakhrizadeh's Killing?

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391043_0:78:2000:1203_1200x675_80_0_0_4d3c866517c5f43b445ebe4e392b119c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202012081081391085-full-scale-war-or-partial-retaliation-what-are-irans-options-to-avenge-fakhrizadehs-killing/

    Iran is unlikely to declare a full-fledged war against Israel, which it blames for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist, according to one Israeli expert. At the same time, he claims that Tehran might retaliate, opting for a limited strike or a targeted killing of an Israeli diplomat abroad.

    Iran is still trying to decipher the assassination of its nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed ten days ago with the help of a satellite-controlled machine gun that purportedly used artificial intelligence.

    The Islamic Republic pointed the finger of blame at Israel for the assassination, claiming it was in Tel Aviv's interests to get rid of an Iranian nuclear scientist believed to play a pivotal role in building the country's atomic reactors.

    Although Israeli officials remain mum about the country's alleged involvement in the targeted killing of Fakhrizadeh, Tehran has promised the assassins of the top scientist "definitive punishment" that will reach offenders "at the right time".

    In Israel, officials and experts are rubbing their head over what these threats might actually mean, and Sputnik spoke to Dr. Eyal Zisser, the Vice Rector of Tel Aviv University and one of the leading Israeli experts on Iran, to gauge his opinion on what retaliation the Jewish state could possibly expect.

    Is War Looming?

    Scenario 1: Iran doesn't retaliate directly against Israel, preferring to let Hezbollah, a Shiite militia allegedly funded and supported by Tehran, launch a full-fledged war against Israel. During that war, the group fires rockets on Haifa and other northern cities of the Jewish state, aiming to cause casualties and destruction. Under such a scenario, the organisation also strikes key Israeli targets ranging from ports to gas fields.

    Some experts even went as far as to suggest a coordinated attack on Israel from Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and even Iraq, claiming that the country would be attacked by multiple missiles that would lead to a high number of casualties.

    Likelihood: "It is highly unlikely," says Zisser. "Hezbollah will not go to war only because of some unconfirmed allegations that it was Israel that assassinated the Iranian scientist. That war, if it was to take place, would result in the full destruction of Lebanon and a huge number of casualties and this is something Beirut cannot afford."

    Lebanon’s economy, which has been weak over the past several years, has been dealt even a more severe blow following the eruption of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis that it unleashed. The local currency has lost 80 percent of its value since last fall, and one in every three citizens of Lebanon is unemployed. Many others have been thrust into poverty.

    The deadly explosion at Beirut's port that took place in early August exacerbated the fiscal crisis even further, leading to a drop in the country's revenues.

    But it is not only the deep economic woes that will preclude any potential Hezbollah attack on Israel; Zisser believes that the Lebanese public will also play a pivotal role in making sure that the war of words would not be parlayed into action.

    Hit and Run:

    Scenario 2: Hezbollah will launch a limited strike on Israel, with an aim to paralyse and frighten the state. Alternatively, the Islamic group can attempt to assassinate an Israeli diplomat in one of the country's missions abroad, just as they did in 1982, when a cell of the group’s operators targeted the Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom.

    Israel has already reportedly boosted security in its missions around the world, fearing that that scenario is a definite possibility.

    Likelihood: "This is definitely possible. They might send a couple of rockets or they might choose to attack our diplomats. Such an action will not be pricey, nor will it be complicated. It only takes one trained man and several thousand dollars to carry out such an operation. Plus, they might not even take responsibility for the attack," said Zisser.

    Scenario 3: Despite the fact that Washington is believed to have not been linked to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, Iran and its allies might still want to retaliate against US targets, avenging the blood of top general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike in January. In this case, Hezbollah might attack American targets in Syria, which still houses thousands of US troops. Parallel to that, Iranians might launch an assault on US bases in Iraq or elsewhere in the Middle East.

    Last week, President Donald Trump ordered the pulling out dozens of diplomats from the war-torn country, preparing for a possible escalation of tensions.

    Likelihood: "It is unlikely that the Iranians will want to do anything before [projected] President-elect Biden takes power in the end of January. I doubt that Iranians will want to give an excuse to the current administration to attack them, so it is more probable that they will avoid any open confrontation with the Americans," Zisser stressed.

    At the same time, the expert also believes that Iranians are still mulling over a potential response and that their revenge can only be averted if the two sides end up striking a deal on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

    "Only then, when and if they have a deal, they will be able to forget about their revenge. But that won't happen until Biden takes office and up until then anything is possible."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    strike, war, revenge, assassination, death, murder, scientists, nuclear, Qasem Soleimani, killing, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People stand in line in Caracas to cast their vote in Venezuela's parliamentary election, 6 December 2020.
    Venezuela National Assembly Elections: Socialist Alliance Celebrates Victory
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse