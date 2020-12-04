Register
12:36 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a medal ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    Will Trump Run Again in 2024 and Does He Actually Have a Shot at Winning?

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081350415_0:16:3071:1744_1200x675_80_0_0_68258a7eea1a1eacdf9ab1394ec271b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202012041081350559-will-trump-run-again-in-2024-and-does-he-actually-have-a-shot-at-winning/

    The US president so far refuses to concede defeat in the 2020 election, arguing that it was "stolen" from him as a result of massive voter fraud in several states and promising to the challenge the outcome in the court system. To date, however, his legal team has not succeeded in delivering on that promise.

    Although Donald Trump continues to battle to overturn the results of the presidential election, he's already hinted that regardless of the outcome of this struggle, the US hasn't seen the last of him. In a speech before the guests of a White House dinner party on 1 December, Trump suggested that should he not be re-elected by the Electoral College on 14 December, he will run again in 2024, purportedly announcing his new presidential bid.

    Good Odds for 2024 Comeback

    Such a development if his current strategy fails, isn't something wholly unexpected, as Trump will almost certainly want to seek "vengeance" for an election that he believes was "stolen" from him, Professor Robert Singh, a specialist in contemporary US politics at Birkbeck, University of London, says. The professor notes that POTUS has definitely "transformed" the Republican Party and can now capitalise on that change.

    Supporters of US president Donald Trump look on in front of the White House as they gather near counter protesters in Washington, DC on November 13, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
    Supporters of US president Donald Trump look on in front of the White House as they gather near counter protesters in Washington, DC on November 13, 2020.

    Indeed his slogan, Make America Great Again, has gone well beyond the confines of his election campaigns, being utilised by other members of the GOP. Fellow party members, as well as GOP supporters, are overwhelmingly in favour of seeing Trump run for the White House again, polls suggest. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has already called for Trump to run again in 2024, should his current efforts fall short of the mark.

    Professor Singh evaluates Trump's chances of running again as 50-50, and notes that any future campaign is likely to have a lot of issues to weaponise against the Democratic contender. He adds that Biden's projected term is likely to play into the Republican's hands as he will have plenty of time for a rematch.

    "The Biden administration will likely offer plenty of ammunition for him and his supporters to attack. Already, Republicans are preparing to attack Biden as returning to the failed domestic and foreign policies of Barack Obama [...] If Trump is serious about another run, he would have time to prepare, to fundraise, and to dissuade others - in short, he would easily be the frontrunner", the professor says.

    The cues about returning a "stolen election", and fighting back after being "stabbed in the back" by the Deep State are likely to make it into Trump's pre-2024 election rhetoric, Curtin University's US politics expert, Professor Joe Siracusa says. He indicates that these topics are powerful and "seductive", and will hence bring POTUS a lot of followers for his new bid, Siracusa believes.

    The issue of the allegedly "stolen election" is already in most of the president's post 3 November speeches, including the one he gave on 2 December. In the address, which he dubbed his "most important speech", Trump stated that the US election system was under "siege" this year and that he is planning to protect it, referring to his attempts to prove election fraud in several states.

    2024 Primaries Not Going to Be a Problem, His Age Might Though

    Before Trump clashes again with Democrats, either Joe Biden or someone else, in 2024, he still has GOP primaries to win. Many current and former members of his own administration, like Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former UN envoy Nikki Haley, might also dive into the 2024 Republican race, Professor Robert Singh says. Other GOP members, such as US Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, and Tom Cotton might also join the race, trying to bridge classic conservatism with the "populist-nationalist" trend introduced by Trump. At the same time, POTUS is likely to have a serious advantage over his potential party contenders, the scholar points out.

    "It's not at all clear how Trump can easily be attacked on policy grounds, now the party has embraced much of his America First agenda. And although the leadership and establishment would not want to see him run and win, the decision would be in the hands of rank and file primary voters", Singh said.

    If Trump decides to run in 2024, he will do so with very few challenges, when it comes to primaries, Curtin University Professor Joe Siracusa believes. He recalled that Trump secured an overwhelming 94% of GOP voters in 2020, and amassed 74 million votes in the presidential election itself, judging by the official numbers so far. Trump himself has repeatedly boasted throughout his presidency of the almost unwavering support he's enjoyed from Republican Party supporters and the polls suggest that at least over half of them still do so even as he is projected to lose his 2020 presidential bid.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the presentation (and pardoning) of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 24, 2020
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    'Troll Level Ninja Unlocked': Pranksters Buy Domain to Mock Trump's Alleged 2024 Presidential Bid
    There is still a possibility, however, that Trump will simply decide not to run again in 2024, Robert Singh indicates. POTUS might face a lot of problems if he leaves the White House this January – for example, he might become the subject of several investigations, the University of London professor suggests. He's faced several probes, mostly initiated by Democrats, while serving as US president, and the possibility of this trend continuing after January 2021 cannot be ruled out. There is also a chance that Trump, who is currently 74-years-old, will simply decide to focus on his business and private life, instead of going into politics once again, Singh concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Reportedly Mulling Announcing 2024 Bid on Inauguration Day
    Trump's Legal Team Files Lawsuit to Challenge Wisconsin Election Result Following Certification
    Majority of Republican Voters Want Trump to Run in 2024 US Presidential Election - Survey
    Most Republicans Would Support Trump's Bid for Presidency in 2024, New Poll Shows
    Trump Vows to Protect US Election System From 'Coordinated Assault and Siege'
    'Troll Level Ninja Unlocked': Pranksters Buy Domain to Mock Trump's Alleged 2024 Presidential Bid
    'I'll See You in Four Years': Trump Teases 2024 Run at WH Christmas Dinner Party
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, rematch, US, US Election 2020, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse