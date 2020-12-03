Register
03 December 2020
    Traders gather at the post of Pfizer on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., August 22, 2016

    UK Effort to Secure Pfizer Vaccine is Good News but Will Not Give Immediate Protection, Says Expert

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Opinion
    by
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pleaded with Britons to not “relax their guard” following next week’s first deployment of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccinations. Britain is the first nation to authorise the new Pfizer/BioNTech inoculation and has suffered nine months of lockdowns and over 60,000 coronavirus deaths.

    With more on this story, Sputnik spoke with Manal Mohammed, a lecturer in medical microbiology at the University of Westminster.

    Sputnik: Following UK efforts to approve the Pfizer vaccine, what can we expect to see over the next few months?

    Manal: I think it has been very good news and we should be very optimistic about the future. We hope that we will see a reduction in the infection rates and also, of course, the death rates. I believe the priority, the vaccination priority, will be given to the NHS workers, the people who are in contact with the coronavirus patients, so they will receive the vaccine and we should see some reduction in the infection rate, and the death rate.

    Sputnik: Does this mean that citizens can stop wearing masks, socially distancing, following the hardline restrictions tha have been in place for some months now?

    Manal: It is a very big mistake to ease up on COVID control measures. Although vaccination means great success in terms of we will be able to control the spread of Coronavirus, it's still very early to leave the control measures. The people who are going to receive the vaccine will have some protection against the disease, so vaccinated people will not get the disease, which means that they will have immunity. If they catch coronavirus, they will not have a severe illness, they will not go to the hospital or the intensive care unit. However, this doesn't mean that they are protected from infection. We don't know yet if the vaccine is going to prevent the transmission of the virus because vaccinated people can still catch the coronavirus. However, they will not show any symptoms, which is good but they can transmit the virus to others, and this is a big problem. Even vaccinated people, they will need to wear their masks, they will need to work from home if they can, and also practice their social distance, in this case, to protect others not to protect themselves until we are sure about the efficacy of the vaccine. In terms of preventing transmission.

    Sputnik: The UK has reportedly ordered quite a few units of this vaccine but it is not projected to be enough to cover the full population of the commonwealth. When can we expect to inoculation for the entire population? How long will it take for the NHS to procure vaccines for UK citizens?

    Manal: I believe it will take some time, about several months or even a year, until the whole population will be vaccinated. We are not very sure if we will need really to vaccinate the whole population. So, priority will be given to vulnerable people then we will monitor the infection rate and the transmission of the virus, we might achieve herd immunity, and there will [be] no need to vaccinate everyone. But we have to keep an eye on the efficacy of the vaccine, especially in terms of decreasing the transmission of the virus. There are some issues you know about the children... are we going to vaccinate the children? Children are not showing any main symptoms for COVID and they are not very susceptible to the virus. However, they can get the virus and be asymptomatic carriers, and they can play a role in the transmission. That's why we need to really wait and see if the efficacy of the vaccine. Because under clinical trials, the vaccine shows 90% efficacy, but we don't know under the real-world conditions [if the] figure [is] going to be the same, or might become lower. About the safety of the vaccine as well, under clinical trials, there were no serious safety issues, but again, we need to monitor the vaccine safety. The person given the vaccine doesn't mean he is fully protected just after getting the vaccine. The vaccine will not provide immediate protection from coronavirus. Your immune system needs to recognise the antigen within the vaccine. Mainly the immune cells need to produce specific antibodies against the coronavirus and this will take two weeks until some specific antibodies are produced to protect you if you catch coronavirus. Because the vaccine requires two doses between them, it's about three to four weeks in some vaccines, so the full protection will not be achieved until six weeks in reality.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    lockdown, COVID-19, UK
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

