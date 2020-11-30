Register
18:17 GMT30 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, 26 November 2020.

    Johnson Will Walk Away From Brexit Negotiations If No Agreement is Made This Week, Journalist Says

    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081306290_0:0:3194:1796_1200x675_80_0_0_473459315bab38ad16c18b441c3d97ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011301081319066-johnson-will-walk-away-from-brexit-negotiations-if-no-agreement-is-made-this-week-journalist-says/

    The Battle of Brexit continues as we enter what is being described as the "last real major week to agree a deal". Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said an agreement was possible if the EU were to show “pragmatism".

    This comes as reports surface that the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is set to raise the white flag and cave in to Britain’s demands and agree to a trade deal.

    As the clock continues to tick down on the longest-running political soap opera in modern times, journalist David Lindsay has tried to find out if the UK will walk away from the negotiating table if no deal is struck this week and how likely it is that Brussels will submit to Britain.

    Sputnik: Is this really the final week for a decision to be made on trade talks with the EU? And does a decision have to be made this week one way or the other?

    David Lindsay: I think the answer is now yes. There comes a point in any negotiation process where it simply has to be completed. And this does now seem to be the case.

    Sputnik: It's being suggested that Michel Barnier could cave in to pressure being applied by the European Commission to agree a deal. How likely is it that the EU will submit to Britain's demands?

    David Lindsay: I think it's really not very likely at all. The EU institutions, after all, are answerable to the governments of the member states. And that includes particularly in this case, the government of the Irish Republic, and I wouldn't give more than a 50% chance that they'll cave in.

    Sputnik: If no progress is made this week. Will Britain walk away from the negotiating table?

    David Lindsay: I think this government might, but it will then have to answer as all governments do, to the House of Commons. And that would be a whole other story. I think Boris Johnson might walk away, yes.

    Sputnik: Come Friday, what position does the UK want to be in?

    David Lindsay: Oh, Britain wants to be in a position where there is a deal that is acceptable to the British government - which is answerable to the House of Commons - and, therefore, acceptable to the House of Commons. That is the position that the UK wants to be by the end of this week; whether it will be is a whole other question.

    Conservative Party branding encouraging them to Get Brexit Done and Invest in our Schools is seen at the Manchester Central convention complex in Manchester, north-west England on September 29, 2019, on the first day of the annual Conservative Party conference. - Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gathered his Conservative party Sunday for what could be its final conference before an election, promising to get Brexit done.
    © AFP 2020 / PAUL ELLIS
    Conservative Party branding encouraging them to "Get Brexit Done" and "Invest in our Schools" is seen at the Manchester Central convention complex in Manchester, north-west England on September 29, 2019, on the first day of the annual Conservative Party conference. - Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gathered his Conservative party Sunday for what could be its final conference before an election, promising to "get Brexit done".

    Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be good for Britain?

    David Lindsay: It wouldn't be disastrous, it wouldn't be bad, it wouldn't be the end of the world. It would be better than a bad deal.

    Sputnik: Do you see it being more likely that Britain will go for a no-deal rather than Boris Johnson, perhaps caving in and agreeing to a bad deal?

    David Lindsay: I think that's right on the edge now. I think this week is absolutely crucial to that. And we are right on the deciding line on that one.

    Sputnik: What will be the major issues that stop a deal from being agreed this week?

    David Lindsay: The state-aid rules and the fisheries and also the future supervision of a deal of the exact nature of the power of the European Court of Justice, to continue to exercise jurisdiction in Britain as the enforcement agency so to speak, of the terms of the deal. But materially rather than formally, it is the continued British submission to the EU state-aid rules, which would be a terrible betrayal of the red wall areas. And any continued British participation in some form of a common fisheries policy, which would be catastrophic for the Conservative Party in several of those rebel seats, such as Grimsby, but even more in most of the seats that it has managed to retain in Scotland. And the Liberal Democrats are also in an invidious position - or a difficult position there at any rate - in that in most of the seats that they have in Scotland, fisheries are also a very big issue. So they need to be seen to make a decision when this deal comes to the House of Commons. It won't be enough for them to say we're just against Brexit per se we're going to abstain or something like that. It needs to be better than that.

    Sputnik: Do the British public deserve a deal of some sort to be made this week?

    David Lindsay: It would be preferable yes. But leaving maybe without it, most countries in the world don't have a trade deal with the EU. Most countries that trade with the EU don't have a trade deal with the EU. Leaving without one would not be the end of the world.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brexit, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse