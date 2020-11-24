Register
14:06 GMT24 November 2020
    Voters fill out their ballots on Election Day in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2020.

    Prof on Trump's Pennsylvania Lawsuit: No Evidence of Vote Tampering or Fraud Presented by Plaintiff

    © REUTERS / RACHEL WISNIEWSKI
    Opinion
    The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had earlier rejected the Trump campaign's lawsuit to invalidate thousands of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia that POTUS claims were cast illegally.

    While US President Donald Trump has suffered a setback with his case in Pennsylvania, a group of Pennsylvania Republicans is currently seeking to toss out a major voting reform bill that passed last year and thus invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election. Their lawsuit also aims at halting the certification of Pennsylvania's election results.

    Professor Thomas Sutton, a political analyst at Balden Wallace University in Ohio, has shared his views with Sputnik on Donald Trump's legal battle in Pennsylvania, the GOP's chances of reversing the aforementioned bill, and more.

    Sputnik: What was the major voting reform bill about, and why is tossing it out so important for Republicans?

    Thomas Sutton: In 2019, Pennsylvania removed the requirement of an excuse for receiving an absentee ballot, which opened the use of mailed ballots to all registered voters.  An unsigned opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed PA to accept mailed ballots up to three days after Election Day (11/3/2020). The Trump campaign lawsuit challenge the 2019 law and USSC decision as a way to invalidate ballots cast by mail that arrived after 11/3, as well as ballots cast by mail without a written excuse for voting absentee.  

    Sputnik: How do you assess the GOP’s chances attempting to reverse the bill? How do you think the situation might develop?

    Thomas Sutton: The law is clear, and has been upheld by the US Supreme Court. The most recent challenges claiming vote fraud were rejected by federal district judge Matthew Brann (a Republican and member of the conservative Federalist Society). The effort to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will likely be rejected as having no basis for an appeal.  Such a rejection prevents further appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The PA vote will be certified today in favor of Biden receiving PA’s 20 electoral votes. 

    Sputnik: If the bill is tossed, do you expect this to add to Republicans' efforts to challenge the results of the election?

    Thomas Sutton: It is highly unlikely the 2019 law will be overturned, or that votes will be invalidated based on either being mailed or received by the deadline of 11/6/20. The Trump campaign and allies will continue to challenge the results in PA, even without legal grounds for a challenge. This simply means they will continue to be defeated in the courts. 

    Mail-in ballots are pictured as they are counted in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 4, 2020.
    © REUTERS / RACHEL WISNIEWSKI
    Media Claims Mafia Helps Biden Win in Pennsylvania With Thousands of Ballots
    On Saturday federal judge Matthew Brann dismissed the Trump lawsuit filed earlier in Pennsylvania that demanded that mail-in ballots in the state be discarded, describing the case as "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations". Why, do you think the judge made such a decision?

    There was no evidence of vote tampering or fraud presented in the plaintiff’s arguments. Without evidence, arguments have little merit. Judge Brann made clear that this was an attempt to invalidate votes that were legally cast and counted.  

    Sputnik: Can states change the laws regulating election rules in hindsight?

    Thomas Sutton: Any changes to election laws and rules must occur prior to an election taking place. If a situation arises that is not explicitly addressed by law or administrative rules, it could potentially be determined through the decision of a court. 

    Sputnik: The Trump campaign's lawyers said they are 'thankful' to the judge who dismissed their election case in Pennsylvania so they can take the matter to the Supreme Court more quickly. What steps do you expect in Pennsylvania and what's the Trump campaign’s strategy? What countersteps could be taken by Democrat governor Tom Wolf?

    Thomas Sutton: If the case is rejected by the Circuit court as having no grounds for appeal, it is highly unlikely that the Supreme Court will hear the case. Rejection of a case does not mean a ruling for or against the appellant. It means the court sees no grounds for the appeal. If the Circuit Court does hear the appeal, it will likely support Judge Brann’s ruling. The Trump campaign can then appeal to the Supreme Court, which also has the right to reject hearing the case. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump listens to administration officials after speaking about prescription drug prices during an appearance in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to Invalidate Ballots
    The PA Secretary of State is expected to certify the final vote count today. This could be delayed by a few days due to several counties not having certified their results yet. It is not unusual for a few counties to be delayed in certifying their final vote counts, especially heavily populated counties such as Allegheny (Pittsburgh), Philadelphia, and Bucks counties. There is no hard deadline for when state certification occurs, so long as it is done before December 8th, which is the ‘safe harbor’ deadline for Elector slates to be finalized.  

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Trending
    Votre message a été envoyé!
