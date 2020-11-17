Register
11:59 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bolivia's President-elect Luis Arce gestures during a celebration after he won the presidential election, in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

    Bolivians Face Major Post-Coup Struggles As Luis Arce Seeks Justice, Economic Reforms, Activist Says

    UESLEI MARCELINO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/19/1080875500_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c96658738da9cd2432664833bad5260c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011171081181800-bolivians-face-major-post-coup-struggles-as-luis-arce-seeks-justice-economic-reforms-activist-says/

    Bolivians are tasked with numerous challenges after successfully voting out the former Jeanine Anez coup government, who seized control last year in elections contested by opposition forces. The nation has entered a period of restructuring and healing following major political crises in recent months.

    Miriam Amancay Colque, spokeswoman for the Bartolina Sisa Resistance movement in London, spoke to Sputnik about events in Bolivia following President Luis Arce and Vice-president David Choquehuanca's victory in national elections.

    SPUTNIK: Can you tell us about the current mood in Bolivia? How are people feeling after Luis Arce's electoral victory?

    Amancay Colque: The Bolivian people have regained their hope or, as we call it, their Ajayu, or their 'soul'.

    The victories of President Arce and Vice-president Choquehuanca mark those of the Bolivian people that, despite intimidation, persecution and massacres, defended democracy against racist, genocidal Jeanine Anez dictatorship.

    Bolivians, in particular indigenous people, feel that their dignity and identity has been restored and are now placing faith in their new leadership.

    Former president Evo Morales has also returned from exile in Argentina, back to his roots in Bolivia. Nearly 1m people welcomed him in El Chapare, and we are sure he will work positively with the new government.

    SPUTNIK: How was the swearing in ceremony and how did people react?

    Amancay Colque: The swearing-in ceremony for the President and Vice-President was inspiring. It took place on 8 November and was attended by global delegates and Bolivians. Social movements from across the country joined the parade to show support for the two officials, and the event was celebrated with music and dances for over eight hours.

    There was widespread jubilation, with several thousands taking part in the event. A small opposition group protested the event but failed to dampen the celebrations.

    Bolivians have shown the world that a humble but dignified and courageous people were able to break the chains of the former Anez dictatorship to reclaim their democracy.

    SPUTNIK: What has become of the previous coup administration?

    Amancay Colque: The former regime strongman who launched massacres across the country, Arturo Murillo Prijic, was the first to flee the country. Jeanine Anez is also believed to have fled Bolivia, and her collaborators have either renounced or left their posts.

    Most of them will face justice for numerous crimes, including massacres, torture, imprisonment, corruption and others.

    SPUTNIK: Have they accepted defeat or do you think they will attempt further coups in the country?

    Amancay Colque: The opposition will always be on the lookout, but as long as Bolivians remained united and mobilised, it will be very difficult for them to violate the rule of law and its institutions again.

    Those most affected by the attacks from the right-wing groups were always indigenous people who, after over 500 years, continue to struggle against oppressors and will continue to defend their rights.

    Dignified and sovereign people rebelled and empowered themselves by speaking out against the Anez regime and emerged victorious.

    But it should be known that the opposition never works alone. US organisations such as the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) funded the right-wing opposition with millions to destabilise left-wing governments.

    Groups such as Rios de Pie (Standing Rivers) were camouflaged as an environmental non-governmental organisation (NGO) lead by Jhanisse Vaca Daza, an US-backed operative with experience in toppling progressive governments.

    Daza also holds racist views and is now campaigning against President Arce in an attempt to divide Bolivians again.

    SPUTNIK: How will the incoming administration deal with those responsible for crimes against humanity?

    Amancay Colque: To bring peace we need justice, and all people involved in crimes against humanity must be tried and punished. Massacres took place against mostly indigenous people, leading to hundreds of dead and injured victims, and cannot go unpunished.

    Judicial authorities in Bolivia will need to investigate and restore justice and peace to affected families, and President Arce has met with families in Senkata to listen to their testimonies.

    We remembered the victims killed and injured in Ovejuyo, Pedregal, Rosales and Chasquipampa in southern La Paz City on 11 November, and victims of the Huayllani, Sabaca massacre last year were remembered on the 15th.

    Many of them have been unable to seek justice, and our organisation sends our heartfelt solidarity to all those affected.

    Despite the pain and trauma, it is important to seek justice for all victims and their relatives subjected to threats and mistreatment by security forces, including police and paramilitary groups as well as health professionals refusing to provide medical care to victims because they 'looked like Masistas', or indigenous people.

    SPUTNIK According to Reuters, Arce promises "moderate" Socialism from the Bolivian people. What precisely does he mean by this and how would it work compared to socialism under Evo Morales?

    Amancay Colque: Neoliberal policies have been imposed on Bolivia, leading to major poverty, unemployment and inequality, among others.

    Capitalism is not the answer for these people there is a need to move to a system that works for the people rather than exploiting them, and that supports the majority rather than a few by redistributing wealth to the poorest and marginalised.

    Arce's socialist views were formed when he was a member of the Socialist Party 1 (PS1) in the 80s. His party leader, Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz, was tortured, killed and disappeared by military dictator Luis Garcia Mesa in July 1980.

    Although Arce is soft spoken, he is not much different politically from Morales. Both aim to improve the lives of Bolivians, redistribute wealth, industrialise the nation and others.

    We also recognise that Morales is an undisputed and charismatic indigenous leader with a major place in history, and Arce is, after all, the architect of the miraculous economic policies that transformed Bolivia under Morales.

    Arce's policies halved extreme poverty from 38 percent to 17 percent, reduced national debt and increased wealth by 5 percent each year. It is thanks to Arce that Bolivia has made such progress prior to the US backed coup. He is also a more pragmatic person and is well-qualified to rescue the nation from economic collapse and bring people together.

    SPUTNIK: What are the most important challenges for the Arce administration?

    Amancay Colque: President Arce has inherited a real challenge after the coup government left the country economically destroyed with state companies privatised and bankrupt, along with a -11 percent recession rate and unemployment tripled.

    Jeanine Anez took power only to embezzle public funds with her collaborators, who never offered support to Bolivians left to their own devices in the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Dead victims were found in the streets, in houses and other places, without medical assistance and abandoned by the state.

    President Arce's top priority will be to tackle COVID-19 by providing full assistance to Bolivians. He recently stated he would rebuild the economy, boost domestic consumption and pledge financial support, and announced on 12 November a further Bonus Against Hunger to be paid in December to unemployed people over 18 years old.

    The most pressing problems in the country will be economic and health issues. President Arce has said he would need to implement measures to boost the economy.

    Due to the pandemic, there are no payments of foreign debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) until the economy is back on track, and the government can continue industrialising national gas, lithium and other resources.

    Further advancements in social services will be implemented to inspire young, new leaders in the future.

    SPUTNIK: What issues will they need to reverse from the former Anez coup government?

    Amancay Colque: Measures will need to be implemented to reverse the damage of the Anez coup government, including boosting internal demand, renationalising strategic companies from foreign companies and backing state firms.

    Education will need to be restored after the coup government shuttered schools for the year, leaving thousands of children without access to education.

    The Arce government has reestablished the Culture and Decolonisation Ministry to continue to support the Bolivian people.

    The Bolivian people are beginning to decide their own future for themselves.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bolivians Bring Fight To 'State Terror' Anez Gov't Six Months After Sebastián Moro Death - Activists
    No Pasaran? Bolivia Urged to Grant Safe Passage to Seven Morales Officials in Mexico Embassy - Judge
    Our History: Indigenous Women Play Key Role to Restore Bolivian Democracy Amid Coup Gov't - Activist
    Bolivian Future Hangs in Balance, MAS Vote Vital to Restore Peace, Indigenous Group Spokeswoman Says
    Tags:
    renationalisation, Latin America, failed coup, coup, coup plot, elections, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women take part in the opening of the Slobozhanschina historical and cultural complex in the Belgorod Region on 14 November 2020.
    Partying Old Style: Ethno Village in Russia's Belgorod Region
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse