Register
22:33 GMT14 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, and Vice President Joe Biden wave as they arrive at a campaign rally Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pa.

    Hillary Clinton Might Want a Much More Important Role Than UN Envoy in Biden Admin, Analyst Says

    © AP Photo / Mel Evans
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081165442_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_660323e6bb0103482673995e9992d2e5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011141081165329-hillary-clinton-might-want-a-much-more-important-role-than-un-envoy-in-biden-admin-analyst-says/

    The Washington Post reported on Thursday that former US Secretary of State and ex-presidtial candidate Hillary Clinton is being considered for the post of Ambassador to the United Nations undet a potential Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration. Clinton has yet to address these reports.

    According to The Washington Post, Joe Biden's team believes that Hillary Clinton is the perfect choice for the position of US envoy to the United Nations since she has the ability to boost America's image and prestige in the eyes of international community after Donald Trump's turbulent presidency.

    Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel has shared his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: According to reports, Joe Biden's transition team is considering former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the role of ambassador to the United Nations. To what extent are these reports likely be true, in your view?

    Charles Ortel: While serving as an Ambassador to the United Nations is seen by some as a high level appointment, this position ranks far below Secretary of State or the post -- President of the United States -- that Hillary Clinton still believes she won in November 2016.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, speaks at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, speaks at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York

    I suspect this rumor is just speculation and that Hillary Clinton might want a much more important role such as Secretary of Defense in a Biden Administration, should Joe Biden actually be accorded 270 electoral votes when the joint session of the House and Senate meets on 6 January 2021. Only then may we know whether candidates in the November 2020 election will be certified as winning terms as President and Vice President.

    Moreover, given the stakes and the litigious nature of modern life in America, uncertainties may continue past 6 January 2021 but likely will be resolved by noon on 20 January 2021, as the U.S. Constitution provides.

    Sputnik: Given Hillary Clinton’s performance as Secretary of State and all the controversy it has generated, for example, with respect to the Benghazi attack and her general role in the Arab Spring, how contradictory could this appointment can be?

    Charles Ortel: Any decision to appoint Hillary Clinton to a post requiring confirmation by the U.S. Senate will revive determined interest in going back over the controversies you highlight as well as allegations of corruption and charity fraud involving networks of "charities" operated by Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton.

    In addition, such an appointment might raise interest in examining many "charities" operated by the Biden family and their allies.

    As for being contradictory, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton both have horrible records shaping U.S. foreign policy and questionable financial ties to foreign governments and to globalist oligarchs. For that reason and because little surprises me concerning politics, perhaps it makes eminent sense to imagine Hillary serving in Biden's cabinet in some form or fashion.

    Sputnik: Experts have long claimed that Biden’s presidency might be a so-called ‘throwback’ to Barack Obama’s policies. We also know that Susan Rice is projected to be tapped as the next Secretary of State. What does this tell us about Joe Biden’s policy plans, in your view?

    Charles Ortel: Should Joe Biden actually win, he will be greeted with honor at venues including the World Economic Forum and the United Nations, seats for those who celebrate unregulated globalism.

    Gains that Presiden Trump won for private sector workers and for investors will be erased in part via Executive Order and following bitter battles to enact legislation, unless Democrats manage to wrest control of the asenate from Republicans, in which event legislative rollback of Trump reforms will occur more rapidly.

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic Presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and his Vice Presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) participate in a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., October 29, 2008
    © REUTERS / Jason Reed
    Biden May Pick Barack Obama as New US Ambassador to UK, British Media Claims
    Either way, investors in U.S. bonds and stocks are likely to withdraw capital fearing downdrafts from an expected new chapter in the "War on Capitalism" begun in earnest by President Barack Obama on 20 January 2009.

    Though coddled elites will not admit this, unregulated globalism is a dire threat to private sector workers, especially in nations such as America, where workers are paid much higher wages than elsewhere.

    In contrast, public sector workers may delay reckoning coming from relentless advances in technology, but only for as long as profligate governments can convince investors and counterparties to accept fiat currencies as a medium for investment or trade.

    How the election of 2020 ultimately gets resolved will have profound consequences inside America and worldwide.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    U.S. Secretary of Defense, US Secretary of State, UN ambassador, UN envoy, UN, Joe Biden, US Election 2020, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse