Register
16:59 GMT07 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Black Lives Matter protester Jorge Mendoza holds a sign while rallying at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Following an agreement between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration to reduce federal officers in the city, nightly protests remained largely peaceful without major confrontations between demonstrators and officers.

    It's Unlikely BLM Protests Will Stop if Joe Biden Takes Office, Professor Says

    © AP Photo / Noah Berger
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080036391_0:0:3078:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_1ff52894c67a237eba19a9d551049bfa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011071081081954-its-unlikely-blm-protests-will-stop-if-joe-biden-takes-office-professor-says/

    The Oregon National Guard was activated in Portland on Wednesday night in response to widespread violence. Police declared a riot amid a wave of destruction in the city that saw people smash the windows of local businesses. On Thursday night, the police declared a group of protesters in North Portland an unlawful assembly as the riots continued.

    Sputnik spoke to Shirley Jackson, a sociology and Black studies professor at Portland State University, to find out whether there is hope for an end to the violence.

    Sputnik: What's the situation in the city now? What groups are behind the riots and destruction?

    Shirley Jackson: I’m going to be a bit facetious here, but for those who are seeing this and some of the activities that have involved destruction of buildings and property, some of these individuals seem to have nothing better to do. Even with the passage of laws in the state of Oregon that had broad-based support and with what appears to be a loss of the presidency for Donald Trump it is not clear why people are protesting or to what end. As with other protests that have been taking place over the last several months, groups of people have just engaged in this behaviour without a clear agenda.

    Sputnik: Now, as many businesses are vandalised, does it somehow impact the BLM movement's support in society? What do you make of the fact that most of the rioters are, essentially, white kids with left-wing political views who seem to have latched on to the BLM theme? Is there a risk that BLM may be steered to serve political agendas other than racial equality?

    Shirley Jackson: I shared with the media this summer about how perception of the protests in Portland was becoming problematic. One problem is that the protests stopped being about BLM. Black people were not participating at the same rate once the protests become hijacked by individuals and groups who were not concerned about promoting the cause of the Black Lives Matter movement but were exhibiting anti-government sentiment and engaging in destruction of property. A related problem contributed, which was the presence of counter demonstrators who were not necessarily protesting against BLM inasmuch as they were protesting far-left activism that had become a consistent presence. Both groups were positioning themselves in ways that, once again, had little to do with BLM and more to do about perceptions of government supporters and anti-government activists. As a result, it became easy for protestors to latch on to a movement where their white privilege has gone unchecked and unacknowledged.

    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    © Sputnik
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on

    The movement that once was BLM turned into one that was unrecognisable to many and for others, it was still being associated with BLM. Due to the aforementioned, there has been an inevitable decline in support for BLM across the country. This was something that was bound to happen because protestors were not looking at how their actions would be used against them and for supporters of Trump or even those who were undecided. The perception of protestors being violent, angry, and out of control was a useful way to call for support for law and order.

    Conservatives who see the problem as liberal cities filled with progressive whites and Blacks who are anti-government are ignoring the distinction between the different platforms and activities that took place during the summer at the height of the BLM protests and those that are continuing today. It is difficult for Black people in Portland to get others to understand that what is happening here is not BLM, because they constitute such a small percentage of the population in the city.

    Sputnik: What kind of future do you expect for the movement in the event that Joe Biden takes office? Do you expect the protests to stop straight away? Do you think the new administration will initiate social and police reforms BLM considers acceptable?

    Shirley Jackson: It is unlikely that the current protests will stop if Joe Biden takes office because there is no clear reason for the protests, no clear leader of the protests, and thus, no clear solution. I believe that Kamala Harris, as vice president, would likely revisit some of the positions she has taken regarding police reforms. This has not been addressed very much during the presidential and vice presidential campaign, but a dialogue on this topic will need to take place in order to move the BLM movement from mere words of support to action. 

    Sputnik: This week Oregon decriminalised several "hard" drugs. For years, it’s been argued that the "War on Drugs" has disproportionately targeted the Black community, as reflected in incarceration rates and accusations of harsher sentencing for Black Americans. Do you see decriminalisation as a positive step or do you think it encourages dangerous habits?

    Shirley Jackson: Although there are areas in Oregon that are more conservative politically than others, it is quite progressive in general. This has made the decriminalisation of several drugs possible. It is ironic that the “War on Drugs” that was aimed at Black people in urban cities does not seem to apply in the same way it does when the population is predominately white. If anything, it shows how easily the characterisation and punishment of drug crimes change dramatically when applied to one segment of the population versus another. In many ways, the way in which race has been ignored in the decriminalisation of certain drugs in Oregon speaks to the state’s focus on personal freedom while ignoring the impact that drug laws have historically had on Black people. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    racial discrimination, George Floyd, US National Guard, Portland, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse