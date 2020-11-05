Register
17:17 GMT05 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Care Home Residents 'Have Been Separated From Family and Friends for Too Long' Service Provider Says

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081024327_0:197:2949:1855_1200x675_80_0_0_4cb24036848cee21162fca1903a1c0d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011051081024285-care-home-residents-have-been-separated-from-family-and-friends-for-too-long-service-provider-says/

    Amid the nation's second COVID-19 related lockdown, the UK government's plans to permit care homes some degree of family contact doesn't go far enough and imposes too much of a financial burden on the sector, which will receive no additional funding or support from the state, an industry representative explains to Sputnik.

    Mike Padgham, chair of the Independent Care Homes Group (ICG), argues that the restrictions on the ability of friends and family to visit their loved ones in care and nursing homes in the UK has proven "exceedingly difficult and distressing" for all those concerned. He says that the government is aware of the problem but that their proposed solutions to not match the nature and scale of the problem.

    Sputnik: Why are you calling for the UK government to ensure people can visit residents in care homes?

    Mike Padgham: Due to the risk of COVID-19 entering care and nursing homes, at the first lockdown, the advice was to prevent all but vital visits by relatives. Some had even begun this policy before lockdown. That means that many residents will not have seen their family and friends for more than six months, which is exceedingly difficult and distressing for both the residents and their loved ones.

    It is particularly harmful for people with dementia who may not understand why contact has stopped and will be suffering mental health issues as a result. That is why it is vital that we find a way to enable visitors to be able to see their family and friends in care and nursing homes as a matter of urgency.

    © REUTERS / Andrew Couldridge
    Care Homes and COVID-19: UK Social Care Sector Isn't Getting Support It Requires, Insider Warns
    Sputnik: Aren't you concerned that people visiting care homes and nursing homes could further spread COVID-19 among some of those most vulnerable to the virus?

    Mike Padgham: Of course, with any contact, there will be a level of risk. But it is our view that if a single, nominated relative or friend is regularly tested and is negative, and wears full personal protective equipment (PPE) they can be regarded as a keyworker in a home. Provided they wear that PPE, observe careful hygiene requirements and social distancing procedures they should be able to enjoy visits as safely as possible.

    Sputnik: Is the position of residents and family members in line with requests being made by service providers?

    Mike Padgham: In my view, most care providers do want to reintroduce visiting. They appreciate that the separation of residents from their family and friends cannot go on any longer. At the same time, they are very keen to ensure that any visiting system balances contact with careful safety for all residents and staff too.

    Sputnik: What has the government's response been thus far?

    Mike Padgham: Today (Thursday, 5 November 2020) the Government published new guidance for visiting in care and nursing homes as follows:

    Options for safe care home visits in line with the guidance could include:

    • Visits using COVID-19-secure visiting areas/pods with floor to ceiling screens and windows where the visitor and resident enter through different entrances, are separated by screens and visitors do not need to enter or pass through the care home;
    • Visits at windows, where the visitor doesn’t need to come inside the care home or where the visitor remains in their car, and the resident is socially distanced;  
    • Outdoor visits with one other person - visitors can meet outside with a loved one, in areas which can be accessed without anyone going through a shared building and;   
    • Further support for virtual visits, encouraging the use of video calls.

    Whilst this is welcome recognition of the issue, it doesn’t go far enough. We have called for a designated relative or friend to be tested regularly and, provided they remained negative and wore full PPE and observed full hygiene and social distance procedures, be allowed to visit. The Government outlined plans for a pilot scheme along those lines, but it has not yet begun. It was referred to in today’s announcement as starting later this month. Our argument is that there is no need for a pilot scheme and that the Government should press ahead with allowing such a system to be allowed. We believe residents have been separated from family and friends for too long.

    The Government guidelines would also pose a significant financial burden on providers, not least the cost of creating visiting pods or floor to ceiling screens. There is no extra financial support to cope with this being offered by the Government to providers, who are already struggling financially because of the pandemic.

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    COVID-19 Could Push Care Home Providers 'Out of Business' En Masse, Warns Industry Representative
    Sputnik: Explain what you're calling for via a vis indemnification of care homes amid the current pandemic.

    Mike Padgham: If a person dies from COVID-19 in a care setting there is a risk to the care provider that they might be sued by a relative for allowing this to happen. We are asking the Government to indemnify care providers against such legal action, which could be devastating for the provider. NHS care providers already enjoy such indemnity, and we are seeking parity with them over COVID-19 care provision.

    Sputnik: Does it really make sense to indemnify a care home or nursing home from liability even if they aren't taking the necessary precautions to protect their staff and residents?

    We would have to assume that homes are taking the necessary precautions to protect their residents and any indemnity would be based upon that assumption.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    COVID-19 Could Push Care Home Providers 'Out of Business' En Masse, Warns Industry Representative
    Care Homes and COVID-19: UK Social Care Sector Isn't Getting Support It Requires, Insider Warns
    UK Care Homes 'Were Left Brutally Exposed' To COVID-19 By The State, Social Care Provider Says
    4,000 Dead Estimate in UK Care Homes Due to COVID-19 Will Prove To Be Accurate, Chair of ICG Says
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, COVID-19, care home
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse