Register
20:05 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US and Union Flags line the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in central London on 3 June 2019, with police securing the area on the first day of the three-day State Visit to the UK by the US President Donald Trump and the First Lady.

    'Biden is Simply Not Right For the UK', Former London Mayoral Candidate Says

    © AFP 2020 / BEN STANSALL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1081002832_0:282:3072:2010_1200x675_80_0_0_df166279a7f487a122709eedf970edb1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011041081002632-biden-is-simply-not-right-for-the-uk-former-london-mayoral-candidate-says/

    In what is the most hotly contested US presidential campaign in recent memory, the UK like never before is waiting with bated breath, as the votes from the ballot boxes are counted.

    Former London Mayoral candidate, Winston McKenzie, has outlined his thoughts in an interview with Sputnik on why this election has captured the British public’s imagination so much - and how does he expect it to end?

    Sputnik: So has any other US election captured the British public's imagination quite like this one?

    Winston McKenzie: Never before, never before. And I tell you for why because he's an ordinary man. And so many people in the world identify with his attitude. He can communicate.

    Sputnik: What would a Biden or Trump victory mean for Britain?

    Winston McKenzie: We already have a great relationship with Trump. And I believe that if we have to enter into negotiations with anybody else, it would just set us back even further than we are at present. And I don't think Biden is as much of a politician as he thinks he is. And he just simply is not right for us, he is not right for us at all. And the reason he is not right is because we already have so much in common with Trump.

    Sputnik: Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab talked this morning about the special relationship between America and Britain, do you believe this still exists?

    Winston McKenzie: We're going through a very turbulent time in our history. And we need America now more than at any other time in our existence. So the special relationship has to exist, and we have to keep pushing on. And if it doesn't, then we have to reinvent it.

    Sputnik: And as the US election goes down to the wire, how do you expect it to end?

    Winston McKenzie: I want to see Trump control the Senate. I don’t want to see him lose the White House at all. It will end in his favour. He's got all the jurisdiction of the law behind him. He's got everything in his favour. And if there are any problems, he will override them. And I'm not talking out of sheer arrogance. He's got the right people in the right places. He has the law with him. He's won the election. And I don't think it's a bad thing, that he's just turned around and decided to call a halt to the election. If I was him, I'd let it run. Because even if it does go to the Supreme Court, he has all the necessary people in place to come out on top anyway.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    US Election 2020, US, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Biden supporter carries an American flag across the parking lot where US presidential nominee for the Democrats, Joe Biden, will hold his 2020 US presidential election night event as a drive-in rally because of coronavirus restrictions, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 3 November 2020.
    Between Voting and Protesting: Election Day in the United States
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse