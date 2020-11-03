Register
10:17 GMT03 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister walks near the synagogue after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020

    Vienna Terror Incident: Everyone is a Target, Extremism is Attacking Anyone, Chief Rabbi Says

    © REUTERS / LISI NIESNER
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080965914_0:228:3236:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_378297e6b38082463e719272e4a4ebb6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011031080965903-vienna-terror-incident-everyone-is-a-target-extremism-is-attacking-anyone-chief-rabbi-says/

    While Austrian police are investigating Monday’s attacks in the nation’s capital, which left three people dead and 15 injured, it remains unclear whether terrorists had targeted particular venues or people.

    According to Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt, who is also the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, thwarting extremism is key in preventing similar assaults in the future.

    Sputnik: The attacks in Vienna began in a small side-street not far from the Stadttempel synagogue. Has anyone from the Jewish community been affected? Is everyone safe now? Was it likely that the synagogue was the target for the terrorists?

    Pinchas Goldschmidt: We have received word from the Vienna Jewish community that the members of the Jewish community are safe, nobody was hurt during this attack. We express our condolences and our prayers for the victims and the wounded in this attack. We don’t know yet if the terrorist tried to attack the synagogue or not.

    Sputnik: As the president of the Conference of European Rabbis you chaired a high-level panel discussion on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference this year, dedicated to combating hate crime. It’s an event which is being held annually; what has to be done to prevent such attacks on synagogues and Jewish cultural centres in the future?

    Pinchas Goldschmidt: It's not only attacks on synagogues and Jewish community centres; as we have seen in Nice and Lyon and other places – everyone is a target, whether you’re Christian or Jewish, or an atheist. And today, unfortunately, extremism is attacking anyone.  Muslims are being attacked as well as others. So, the problem today is extremism – both on the right, and on the religious level, which means on the Islamic extreme. And both parts of this extremism are extremely dangerous to Europe today, which is like a powder keg, waiting to be lit by the person who wants to create mayhem in Europe. So, we have to have ways to monitor and to stop those who incite extremism. Whether it’s in houses of worship, or on the internet – those people have to be stopped in every way.

    Sputnik: You mentioned extremism on the Internet: working with social media companies on combating hate speech, was also on the agenda of your panel discussion in Munich in February. Has anything changed since then in the way Facebook and Twitter approach hate speech?

    Pinchas Goldschmidt: The social media is responsible for radicalisation of many of the people who otherwise wouldn’t have been radicalised, have taken guns and pistols and killed other people. You can see this in the attack over a year ago against the synagogue in Pittsburgh and against the mosque in New Zealand, which was reported live in real time on social media. So, yes, we believe that this is a great problem that the social media gives platforms to these extreme voices, magnifies them and optimises them. We have started a campaign also with those social media companies, especially Facebook, regarding Holocaust denial, which was allowed on these platforms, and we are happy to see that Facebook decided to change its policy. But what they have done is not enough. Much more has to be done. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    synagogue, attack, terror, Vienna
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse