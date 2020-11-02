Register
08:20 GMT02 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Trump's Better for Israel, But Biden's Election Won't Be a 'Disaster', Ex-Diplomat Says

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080834108_0:0:3071:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_a468719eea65faabec3a3d245026fe25.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011021080950724-trumps-better-for-israel-but-bidens-election-wont-be-a-disaster-ex-diplomat-says/

    US-Israel ties go well beyond the billions of dollars in annual injections, thinks a former Israeli diplomat. And this is why a change in who occupies the White House is unlikely to alter America’s commitment to the security of the Jewish state.

    The race for the White House is slated to culminate on Tuesday and many in Israel are their biting nails in anticipation of the outcome.

    In Israel, where President Donald Trump is considered a hero and a "true friend", the majority would like to see him re-elected and his supporters organise rallies and mass prayers for his success.

    Similar voices of support are also being heard from the Gulf, with reports suggesting that top Emirati and Bahraini officials prefer to see Trump stay in office.

    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland

    Yoram Ettinger, a former Israeli diplomat and an expert on Israel-US ties, says he definitely understands the reason behind the support from the Jewish state and the Gulf for Trump.

    "They trust Trump because he has applied military and financial pressure on the Islamic Republic, simultaneously boosting cooperation with moderate Arab states. Democrats, on the other hand, have courted the Ayatollahs and disappointed many in the Gulf".

    Now, as polls predict a victory for Trump's challenger, Joe Biden, Ettinger says history might repeat itself and the new boss in Washington might return to the policies implemented by the Obama administration.

    Past Mistakes

    And the problem is, says the expert, those policies were a mistake that should not be repeated.

    "First of all, with the eruption of the upheavals in the Middle East in 2011, the Democrats referred to that turbulence as an Arab Spring and a march of democracy without realising that that was a devastating tsunami. And, secondly, they refrained from admitting that Islamic terror was a threat and tackle it as such".

    Quite the opposite was true. In 2009, for example, loyal to its policy of political correctness, the Obama administration reportedly ordered to erase intelligence on individuals linked to a number of terror groups. And in 2015, when an Islamist extremist opened fire on two military installations in Chattanooga killing five people, Obama called it "workplace violence".

    "Biden is likely to continue that policy, simply because of the nature of his political advisers and he is also likely to shrink the US defence budget", predicts Ettinger.

    With Trump in office, the US defence budget has gone up. In 2020 it reached $738 billion, an increase of $21 billion from the previous year. Ettinger says that decision "enhanced the US posture of deterrence in the region and the entire world", whereas a move in the opposite direction would "whet the appetites of rogue regimes".

    Enemies Won't Rest

    Although the concept of a boosted budget as a tool of deterrence is still debatable, for a country that faces multiple security threats the importance of a big military budget can hardly be underestimated.

    In recent years, the US has managed to infuriate a number of regional players. First, in 2018, together with France and the UK, it launched a series of airstrikes in Syria, angering the authorities in Damascus.

    U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike near Sarmada in northwest Syria
    © Photo : 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson
    U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike near Sarmada in northwest Syria

    Then, it escalated tensions with the Palestinians by making a number of unilateral actions that harmed their standing and by scrapping the centrality of that conflict from the international agenda.

    Washington also sent relations with Tehran into a tailspin, not only by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic and its proxy Hezbollah but also by assassinating one of Iran's top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, prompting promises that his spilt blood would be avenged.

    Biden Won't Be a Disaster 

    If Biden wins, he will need to address these and other security issues and this is also the reason why the former VP, who's expected to take an Obama-like approach, is still unlikely to damage Washington's relationship with one of its main regional allies, Israel.

    "It will not be a disaster if Biden is elected. All American presidents, maybe except Trump, put pressure on Israel, and Biden will do that too but the Jewish state will survive it", explains Ettinger.

    The reason for this is the strong partnership between the two nations and billions of dollars involved in that cooperation.

    According to official data, Israel occupies the top spot in terms of US financial assistance, getting $3.3 billion per annum. But it doesn't stop there, as the two countries work on a number of joint military projects, share weapons, and intelligence - cooperation that amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

    "Israel serves as a US military lab, we cooperate with them militarily and house more than 200 American giants. They don't just give money to Israel, they invest it here and I doubt Biden will sacrifice all of this because if he does, he will harm his country's national interests". 

    Biden for his part calls himself a "friend of Israel", who is committed to the Jewish state's security but the question is whether he will go the extra mile to secure Israeli interests.

    (L-R)Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan hold up documents after participating in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / SAUL LOEB
    (L-R)Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan hold up documents after participating in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020.

    Right now, one of Tel Aviv's top priorities is normalising ties with Muslim and Arab states it previously had no relations with.

    Trump's policy in this regard has succeeded in producing three normalisation agreements, with a number of other states reportedly thinking about following suit.

    How successful will Biden be, with his mild approach to Iran and his belief in the centrality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? 

    Reports suggest that Saudi Arabia, who is considering a normalisation agreement with Israel, will announce its intentions shortly after the US inaugurates its president, regardless of whether it will be Trump or Biden.

    Ettinger doesn't reject that possibility but believes Biden has a lower chance of concluding deals.

    "Before these states take such a decision, they want to make sure they can rely on the US to defend themselves from their regional rivals, especially the Ayatollahs of Iran. Given the fact that the Democrats have always courted the Ayatollahs, they are less trusted in those circles, and that in its turn might harm the chances of the normalisation process".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People wearing costumes and face masks to protect against the coronavirus, celebrate Halloween in Central of Hong Kong, early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
    Trick or Treat! Macabre and Eerie Costumes of 2020 Halloween Season
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse