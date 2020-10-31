Register
21:15 GMT31 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ghosts

    Researcher Believes There Is Evidence of Poltergeists

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104710/47/1047104705_0:219:1920:1299_1200x675_80_0_0_8f25f30cabf2d61d329f4cd39127ab18.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010311080939061-researcher-believes-there-is-evidence-of-poltergeists/

    Halloween is the time of year when interest in the paranormal peaks and people celebrate all things supernatural. Dr Ken Drinkwater, a researcher in Parapsychology from Manchester Metropolitan University, shared with us some interesting facts about poltergeists and other supernatural phenomena.

    Sputnik: Is there any evidence that poltergeists are real?

    Dr. Ken Drinkwater: I think there is evidence, and there have been lots of studies that have been conducted over the years from the start of the 1970s, infamous cases, you know, like the Sauchie Poltergeist, and there are things where they're trying to explain why people are perceiving the things that they do. So things moving, objects moving, things being thrown, all sorts of things, and I think that goes right through the 70s, and 80s, which was quite a prolific time for studies and research. And again, one of the famous ones is the Enfield Poltergeist, which is something that really set the imagination going, what researchers in the past have looked at is where there are various things that have been reported as say, flying, objects flying, floating, jerky movements, a whole range of things.

    Sputnik: Could you tell me a bit more about spontaneous recurring psychokinesis?

    Dr. Ken Drinkwater: Yeah, I mean, the name I mean, recurring means that it's, it's happening more than once in perhaps the same location, but spontaneously, the kind of spontaneous cases or manifestations of PK is about things that might be like levitation, or spirit wrapping, materialisation, and what we might think of as paranormal movement of objects. And it can also include other things, like people like Uri Geller, a famous psychic, with spoon bending, distortions of cutlery and keys, and so on. And also psychic healing. But a lot of this is about, there's anecdotal evidence when you consider these cases. And there's a lot of types of things. So for example, in psychokinetic, psychokinesis, types, you'd have macro and micro and macro PK is large scale effects. So it's observable by the naked eye. So something might fly off the shelf, something might just drop off a bar, where there are some glasses, that could be an example of macro, where micro is like looking at small scale effects observable by statistical analysis. So, you know, trying to affect, say, a counter, or look at the number of random numbers generated and things like that.

    Haunted Ground: Welcome to the Czech 'Ghost Church'
    © Photo : YouTube/Sputnik
    Locked Up With Ghosts: People in Quarantine Share Experience of Living in Haunted Houses

    Sputnik: Why do you think people are so fascinated by supernatural forces?

    Dr. Ken Drinkwater: Oh, that's a good question. I mean, I think my own personal view is that people are looking for some sort of explanation, or they've had an experience that they think is supernatural, or they think it's paranormal. I am a compassionate sceptic so I'm compassionate for all those people that have had some form of a parapsychological experience or paranormal event. And most people who've had something like that, they'll find it, you know, association. And I think it's then it's giving meaning to what, perhaps, we're looking for, and there are lots of different reasons why people do that, though.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Police in India Hunting for ‘The Real Ghost’ in Spooky Open Gym Video
    Halloween is Near: Skeletons and Ghosts in New York City
    Tags:
    paranormal phenomena, mysterious, ghosts, Halloween
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic
    Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse