00:04 GMT28 October 2020
    Images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump

    ‘War Propaganda’: US Media Uses Russiagate Playbook to Demonize China

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Opinion
    The US corporate media has turned from Russiagate to demonizing China using the very same playbook, Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of “Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents,” told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Tuesday.

    “We’re seeing Russiagate live on, and it’s going to live on because liberals are the ones who promoted it, and it doesn’t matter who the next president is,” Kimberley told show hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber.

    “I think the Russiagate fraud was quite successful. I know people around the country that are convinced that the only reason Donald Trump is president is because of Russian interference … I think any other similar effort [against China] will be equally successful, unfortunately,” Kimberley explained, noting that the US administration and media have taken an anti-China stance.

    “The Trump administration was very hostile to China. In the last few months, they closed the consulate in Houston, saying it was a nest of spies. They banned TikTok and WeChat. They have done everything in their power to try to put the genie back in the bottle and diminish China's economic power, which, by the way, isn’t going to happen. Now we see liberals doing these same thing here,” Kimberley added, explaining that despite the US’ efforts, there will be no way to “undo China’s economic power.”

    Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump has sought to demonize China, blaming it for the virus and accusing the country of attempting to hide its coronavirus outbreak. In addition, the Trump administration’s trade war with China, which began in 2018, sought to discourage imports of Chinese goods.

    According to a recent report by MarketWatch, Trump’s trade war with China has failed at reversing a US decline in manufacturing. Although the tariffs against China did reduce the trade deficit between the two countries in 2019, the overall US trade imbalance skyrocketed to $84 billion in August as the US turned to importing cheaper products from Vietnam, Mexico and other countries.

    The US media is also playing a role in demonizing China, Kimberley explained. Most recently, Newsweek published an article claiming that hundreds of US groups linked to the Chinese Communist Party are trying to influence American politics. 

    “Experts say the election-related activity is just a small part of a much larger and deeper campaign of influence and interference by China that's been taking place over many years - and is a far more worrisome threat long-term,” the article states.

    “Almost everything you read about China in corporate media is war propaganda,” Kimberley noted.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    US media, China, Russiagate
