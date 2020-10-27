Register
00:04 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the United Nations Security Council, with visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, convene a meeting on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at U.N. headquarters

    'Watershed Moment': Trump Shredding JCPOA Highlighted Futility of Nations Cooperating With US

    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/10/1079251019_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_57e3e8e55cb66d429acb95d6aa69a6a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010271080895473-watershed-moment-trump-shredding-jcpoa-highlighted-futility-of-nations-cooperating-with-us/

    The Trump administration’s policy of shredding international agreements has driven many nations into the camp of US adversaries such as Russia and China, a former Pentagon senior analyst told Sputnik. However, even if Joe Biden wins the election, Washington’s assumptive position as global center of gravity won’t be immediately restored.

    Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday the “economic system has been weaponized and has become a political weapon of use out of concern that there is this alternative world order being looked at very, very seriously by the East.”

    [Interview begins at 96:30]

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/one-week-from-election-day

    Maloof noted some of those nations include China and Russia, but also Turkey and Iran and “all countries that belong to the” Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

    “As long as Western countries are abiding by the Western financial system - and even the Russian ruble is pegged to the US dollar - as long as the dollar is so-called ‘world currency,’ they’re going to be able to be manipulated politically,” the analyst told hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan.

    “The Trump administration has used particularly sanctions, not [just] against its so-called adversaries, but even against its friends, which was rather incredible. That has actually prompted a number of Western allies to begin to look eastward to get out from under that, especially if Trump is going to be reelected,” he said. “So that’s going to make for an interesting time.”

    “I think that we’re seeing countries such as Russia and China, faced with sanctions on themselves, already are getting to the point now where they can’t be sanctioned any more, and as a result they’re just ignoring them,” Maloof said, noting this is the case “especially when it comes to trading with Iran, and they’re just basically going to skirt around those US sanctions, because there’s nothing more to be sanctioned.”

    These countries, he said, are “just going to continue and try to build up on this notion of this alternative world order and begin to trade increasingly in their own currencies and not be pegged to any particular currency, even though the Chinese yuan may be a possibility. But I think for now, countries are prepared to trade in their own currencies and get out from under the dependency [on] the US dollar as long as they’re trading eastward. If they have to trade with the West, with the EU [European Union], then you have the Euro currency and the dollar that you have to contend with, and I think they want to pull away from that.”

    “I think what’s happened as a result of sanctions, even on Western companies, particularly in the EU, that Trump has initiated for trading with Iran, and also countries that want to contribute to the defense programs in Russia, which is by US law a basis for sanctions, even on those companies, then they’re going to be looking more toward doing something alternatively, and that is now to look for this alternative world order. I think we’re going to see that develop more and more, especially if Trump gets reelected,” he said.

    “What happened back in May of 2018, when Trump dropped out of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], the Iranian nuclear agreement, that was a watershed moment. I think that was a wake-up call to Eastern countries that ‘we’ve gotta do something alternatively.’ Here Iran was in full compliance at the time with that agreement, and notwithstanding the fact that they had agreements and were in compliance, the US broke it,” Maloof said.

    This, he noted, damaged any future prospects of the US convincing other nations to enter into such deals for many years to come.

    Maloof said that former White House national security adviser John Bolton had exerted a particularly hostile influence over arms reduction treaties into which the US had entered, including the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and the Treaty on Open Skies.

    “We’re still seeing the remnants of neocons within the Trump administration such as [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo and [Vice President Mike] Pence who want to perpetuate this notion of being a hard line toward Russia and especially toward China, and that’s had ramifications. Even if Biden gets in, these countries are not going to trust working with the US,” he noted.

    Maloof said that depending on who wins the November 3 US presidential election, “this country will go in different directions, clearly. If Trump gets reelected, there will be the continued animosity with NATO and also with Turkey, probably more tolerance of Turkey. If Biden gets in, given the relationship that Biden has with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, that could have the effect of creating a great schism within NATO, because Erdogan and Biden do not get along. And as a consequence, Turkey may look more increasingly eastward, which benefits the Russian perspective of trying to drive a wedge into NATO and breaking it up.”

    The analyst noted that as the alliance struggles to find a new identity and purpose after the end of the Cold War, NATO members are increasingly likely to spiral off in pursuit of their own interests, even as it continues to expand its membership eastward, into former Soviet allies and even former Soviet republics.

    “Biden, if he is elected, will basically have very poor relations with Russia, and Trump, I think, may - even though he’s imposed a lot of sanctions - may want to ease up on them and may want to work with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, because he’ll be a lame duck, and he won’t have anything to lose. And, notwithstanding charges of collusion, he’s going to move forward, because he feels that he needs to, that there are areas of cooperation that they really do need to work with Russia on,” Maloof said.

    “Biden will have more of a closer tie with China, certainly, but the United States will have far less of one under Trump,” he added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Army Pushes for Missile to Reach Moscow From Germany, as Discarded INF Treaty Sought to Prevent
    US, Russia Close to Arms Control Deal, Long-Term START Treaty Talks May Follow, Envoy Says
    UN Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Gathers 50 Ratifications, Goes into Force in Early 2021
    Tags:
    Fault Lines, NATO, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, treaties, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse