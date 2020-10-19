Register
06:25 GMT19 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sudanese flag

    Sudan Might Be Lured By Israel's Tech and US Cash But Peace Still Not an Option, Says Journalist

    © AFP 2020 / ASHRAF SHAZLY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104955/71/1049557139_0:282:5418:3330_1200x675_80_0_0_ce0f1d591f89add19947ad8ac07344f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010191080812855-sudan-might-be-lured-by-israels-tech-and-us-cash-but-peace-still-not-an-option-says-journalist/

    National interests will outweigh public's pro-Palestinian views if Sudan ends up signing a peace pact with Israel, believes a Khartoum-based journalist. But an agreement is still remote, given the fact that the current transitional government doesn't have the authority to decide on such paramount issues.

    As Israel boosts its ties with two Gulf countries, a report has emerged stipulating that another nation is on its way to establish official relations with the Jewish state.

    Several days ago, it was reported that the Sudanese Sovereignty Council decided to go ahead with the normalisation process, following alleged US pressure that gave Khartoum 24 hours to take or leave the deal.

    On Sunday, an unnamed Sudanese official confirmed that a deal with Israel was looming. 

    ​But Mohammed Ali Fazari, a Khartoum-based journalist, says the normalisation process is likely to take time, given the multiple obstacles that lie in its way.

    Obstacles in the Way of Peace

    The first such hurdle is the fact that the current Sudanese government is considered transitional, and as such it has no rights to decide on such paramount issues as peace treaties with other nations.

    A presidential race is expected in Sudan in 2024 and once the winner is determined, it will be then that Khartoum will be able to make a decision on whether to go ahead with the normalisation plans or stick to its current policy.

    Another obstacle to peace is the alleged blackmailing of the White House. "Washington conditioned the removal of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terror upon a normalisation agreement with Israel," argued Fazari, adding that the Sudanese leadership will find it hard to swallow that pill.

    In fact, that move has already triggered criticism from Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who demanded the separation  of the two issues and refused to concede to the blackmailing of the White House.

    And there is yet another factor, says the journalist: public opinion. Shortly after Israel inked its historic agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, a poll conducted by Qatar-run Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies has indicated that only 13 percent of the Sudanese agreed to a normalisation with Israel. 79 percent rejected such a step.

    National Interests

    However, while currently strong, opposition to a potential deal could subside with time, as long as it serves the interests of the state, and Fazari believes his country has a number of reasons to press ahead with a peace agreement.

    The primary interest of Sudan is cash injections. If reports are true and a pact with Israel will remove Sudan from a list of states sponsoring terror, where it has been since 1993, it will unlock billions of dollars of assistance to the African nation.

    Sudan's ailing economy is in desperate need of this cash. The country's inflation, that currently stands at 61.5 percent, is expected to hit 65.7 percent in 2021, while its unemployment rate is slated to climb too, reaching nearly 15 percent in the upcoming year.

    "Apart from the willingness to be removed from the US sanctions list and become fully integrated into the international community, Sudan is also interested in receiving access to Israel's innovation and technology," claims the journalist.

    Known for its scientific research and know-how in the spheres of agriculture and water technology, Israel can provide solutions to many of Sudan's current problems, addressing everything from water purification to electricity generation.

    And Israel is set to benefit from this partnership too. Over the years, pro-Palestinian Sudan has thrown great support behind Hamas, an Islamic group which has been deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel.

    The group’s ideology, that linked itself to the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Egypt, resonated with many Sudanese and eventually prompted the country's government to establish tight relations with Hamas' leadership, harbour its militants and allow them to smuggle weapons through its territory.

    Israel sees that cooperation between Sudan and Hamas as a threat, and if a peace deal ends up being signed, the Jewish state will make it harder for the Islamic group to obtain weapons and train militants, something that will isolate the organisation even further.

    "Ties with Sudan will also help Israel to stop or minimise the flow of African refugees but, most importantly, it will give an example to other African and Arab states to follow suit. Will that happen quickly? We still don't know as the obstacles are still there."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    peace, government, Israel, Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish giant pumpkin championships, 10 October 2020.
    New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse