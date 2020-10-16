Register
18:58 GMT16 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Virtual reality

    Virtual Reality Has Ability to Profile Your Personality, Says Academic

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106739/38/1067393813_0:70:1920:1150_1200x675_80_0_0_6f6e10de780750598849bffd3043c736.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010161080793743-virtual-reality-has-ability-to-profile-your-personality-says-academic/

    New research has revealed that we can determine a person’s personality traits from how they behave while using virtual reality. Stephen Fairclough, a professor of psychophysiology at Liverpool John Moores University, spoke to us about the findings.

    Sputnik: Firstly how was the study carried out?

    Stephen Fairclough: Well, this study was originally carried out as part of a collaboration between university and industry. We're working with a company called M Tech Labs, who are down in Brighton, and M Tech are building sensors that can go inside of a VR headset in order to detect people's emotions. So the starting point for the project was "can we study emotions using virtual reality?" And we decided to study emotions such as fear, as anxiety, because they were like the obvious things to do. And we also knew that when people are put in a VR environment where it's very high up, they tend to get a little bit scared, it's a really convincing visual illusion. 

    So what we did, we set up a room where we had people actually walk across the room physically, but with a VR headset on, and you were actually walking in a high place, but you were walking across a grid of ice cubes. That was quite scary, because the ice cubes are kind of translucent, so you can see through them, you see how far down it is. But in order to kind of ramp up the level of threat that people experienced, we included some ice cubes that cracked when you stood on them, which made you feel nervous, and then as the experiment went along, there were more cracked blocks, and then some of the blocks, a small number, would actually crack and break and you would fall. So you've got an environment where you're going through it and it's getting scarier and scarier, the longer you go through.

    U.S. Soldiers of 173rd Regiment, Brigade Support Battalion prepare for a convoy to a tactical operation center during exercise Swift Response 17 at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 11, 2017
    © Photo : U.S. Army / Spc. Randy Wren
    Pentagon Seeks Virtual Reality Platform to Prepare Troops for ‘Radiological Threats’

    So basically, our participants went through this environment where the threat level they're experiencing, because they think they might fall, is going up and up and up all the time. So what we did is we basically, when people use a VR headset, you can track the head position, and you can track the hand position, and we had extra sensors on their feet so we could track their feet position as well. So you can basically track the way the person moves across the environment, how many times they check the blocks, how slowly they move, how quickly they move and how many times they fall, and so on. And we also have sensors inside the headset, which are measuring the muscles of the face. So when you frown, the muscles on your forehead tend to activate and we can measure that. Similarly, when you smile, the muscles around the cheek area also activate so we can measure that as well. So as you can see, we put people in an environment, then we can measure how it was done, we can measure how they move, and we can measure this kind of facial expression stuff, which we call facial electromyography.

    Sputnik: How can virtual reality aid psychological studies?

    Stephen Fairclough: Well, the main thing that we found is that, as you might expect, when people experienced a higher level of threat, they tended to behave more cautiously in the VR environment. So they went slower, they did a lot more checking, and when they found a solid block that was safe, they stood on it for an awfully long time. So what we can do, really, is start to understand the links between people's behavioural choices, whether you decide to behave in a safe way, or in a more risky way or not, in this sort of environment. And also, when they decided to step on the block, we could measure these muscles in the face. The riskiest thing you could do was step on a block with two feet, because then you were risking a fall. So you found these muscles in the kind of forehead area, on the brow area, they tended to activate when people did those sorts of things. So it allows us as psychologists to study what we can see, behaviour, and some of the things that we can't see, such as this sort of muscle activity. It also allows us to study emotions in an environment that is genuinely creating an emotional experience, because VR is very immersive and very engaging.

    Sputnik: Lastly, how did these findings put VR users' privacy at risk?

    Stephen Fairclough: Well, this was something that we didn't actually anticipate. We put a bunch of people through this environment, and there's about 34 of them, I think originally, and we wanted to measure it - we have scales where we can measure different people's personality types. And we were very interested in a certain personality trait that we call neuroticism. Now people who score highly on this trait, they tend to be much more likely to experience feelings such as anxiety and fear, which is what we were trying to look at in the VR environment. Now when we got all the data in afterwards, what we found is that, that cautious pattern that I explained before, where when threat went up, people were very, very more risk averse, in a way. This was really much more pronounced for people who scored higher on trait neuroticism.

    So if you step back from that as an experimental study, and you think about people using commercial VR systems, for example - if the system, if the data is being tracked in the same way that we did it, how quickly they move across the room, where their head position is, where their hands' position is. And you see, the other thing that you've got to understand is that in a VR world, surveillance is absolutely complete because the computer knows exactly what's in the world and it can just put that together with the way that we track the way the user moves as well. If we were able to basically make a distinction between people who were low and people who were high on trait neuroticism, then that would imply that someone else could do the same thing just based on the data. So you could basically start looking to profile people's personality, with or without their knowledge when they're using a VR system, because these patterns are actually quite easy to spot if you know what's going on in the virtual environment.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    psychology, Personality, virtual reality
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse