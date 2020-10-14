Register
18:05 GMT14 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brexit supporters hold the Union Jack with a text reading Goodbye EU as they celebrate next to a person wearing the EU flag in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

    Brexit: EU Regards Britain as a 'Renegade Province' Rather Than a Sovereign State, Analyst Says

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080386916_0:52:2863:1662_1200x675_80_0_0_af7474f0d0f86ecc36ecc334317bcb11.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010141080770497-brexit-eu-regards-britain-as-a-renegade-province-rather-than-a-sovereign-state-analyst-says/

    The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has urged Britain’s government to conclude a free trade agreement with the European Union to support the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

    These efforts from the OECD come as Boris Johnson and Ursula Von Der Leyen meet ahead of Thursday’s EU summit and Johnson’s October 15th deal deadline. With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to the Analyst Michael Swadling from the Croydon Constitutionalists, in this interview.

    Sputnik: Can we expect the Prime Minister, and ultimately the EU, to stick to the October 15th deadline ahead of Thursday's summit?

    Michael Swadling: Don't think the EU will. They've never indicated that they respect the British people or the decision we made on Brexit. They don't really respect our negotiators or sovereignty and I don't see them respecting deadlines being set by our Prime Minister - so they're not going to.

    Boris, maybe. I don't have a great deal of faith that at this time Boris means what he says. At one point, maybe, he seemed to be holding out, he seemed to take quite a strong line; but at the moment this government is not functioning like the government we thought we were electing.

    All negotiations with the EU always get an answer at the last minute. It's always the 11th hour or indeed maybe the 12th or more. So, it's always last minute with the EU, I don't see this being any different.

    Sputnik: What is the likelihood of an agreement being drawn up at this stage in the next 24 hours or so?

    Michael Swadling: There are no good deals to be had with someone that doesn't treat you as an equal. The EU regards us frankly as a renegade province. They don't regard us as a sovereign state. They've been absolutely clear about that throughout the entire process.

    At the moment, they still seem to be asking for access to our fishing waters, in perpetuity, for us to be able to sell them fish. Now, for us to be able to sell them wheat, they don't expect access to our fields; for us to be able to sell them goods and services, they don't have access to our offices or our factories. I mean, it's a completely ridiculous situation.

    If the government had any gumption at any point during these negotiations, they would have walked out at the point, the EU first demanded access to our sovereign territory be it land or sea. Had we walked away at that point and said, frankly, you're clowns; you're not negotiating from a sensible position; you're not treating us as equals, then we would have had a chance of forcing them into a deal because they realise they're not dealing with a renegade province - they're dealing with Great Britain an independent nation.

    They don't seem to realise that I don't see how we resolve that until we do walk away and get to WTO terms. My greatest fear is that the government signs a god-awful deal like the withdrawal agreement was, that holds us in some sort of perpetual vassal state situation with the EU.

    That will be the worst outcome. Our one real hope is to walk away on WTO terms and then I think we might actually get it. Once we broken off and we continue to thrive as a nation, and we do, once we've walked away, they then may finally see that we are a sovereign nation and we could negotiate something Canada+ deal.

    Sputnik: Looking beyond the Thursday’s deadline, what areas does Britain’s government need to concentrate on, to safeguard and ensure that Brexit is a success for the UK?

    Michael Swadling: Firstly, we need to actually just settle this, what we're going to do with the EU. We make that decision; you make that clear for business, you make that clear to port authorities, you make that clear to other countries across the world, and we know what basis we're going forward on.

    Clarity is so important in business, it's so important in negotiations with other countries, and on a practical note, we just need to know what rules we're going to have our ports and elsewhere in the nation. So, that's a really straightforward point. In terms of long-term building, we've had a huge shock to the economy due to the lockdown as a result Covid. We need to get out of that as quickly as possible and we need to give people the opportunity to start rebuilding their businesses. Sweden's had it.

    European Council President Charles Michel holds a news conference during the second face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels,Belgium October 2, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
    European Council President Compares UK's Boris Johnson to the Joker in Brexit Negotiations
    Much of Europe are now having fans back at sports events, other countries are coming out. Our terrible government response, and frankly our even worse set of ideas from the opposition, is holding us back. We need to get out as quick as possible and then beyond that, we've got a great opportunity to build some great trading relationships around the world - build on what we've already got.

    Let's keep pushing forward with free trade deals, get the free ports that the government has promised in place as quickly as possible, and really get out of people's way. British people have proven for hundreds of years to be incredibly enterprising and indeed most people throughout the world are.

    If the government just gets out the way; reduces regulation, reduces taxes, and lets people thrive themselves... the sooner they can get the EU out of the way and then get themselves out of the way, we will do very well; thank you very much.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    meeting, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Brexit, EU, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse