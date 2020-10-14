Register
13:27 GMT14 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators rally outside the Turkish Consulate to commemorate the killings of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago, in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 24, 2016.

    Turkey 'Wrote Blank Cheque' for Azerbaijan Over Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict, Says UK Armenian Lawyer

    © AP Photo / Richard Vogel
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010141080748507-turkey-wrote-blank-cheque-for-azerbaijan-over-nagorno-karabakh-conflict-says-uk-armenian-lawyer/

    Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of breaching a humanitarian ceasefire agreed over the weekend to stop fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Armenian diaspora is spread around the world and includes Kim Kardashian, who has tweeted about Nagorno-Karabakh to her 67 million Twitter followers.

    Armenia claims the fighting began when Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey, attacked Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh on 27 September. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev insisted the opening shots were fired by the Armenians.

    Ara Iskanderian, a British Armenian lawyer and historian who lives in London, explains how he sees the conflict and its historical context and how it affects the Armenian diaspora around the world.

    Sputnik: Firstly, how is the war going as you understand it? Both sides claimed to have inflicted damage on the other side but have either side made any significant territorial gains?

    Mr Iskanderian: The human cost to the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh has been tremendous. Officially the authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh are reporting the death of nearly 500 servicemen. There has been an exodus of ethnic Armenian civilians, half the population of Nagorno-Karabakh has been displaced by Azerbaijani shelling, rocket attacks, and cluster bombs, which Amnesty International have now confirmed. For the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh this is not about gaining territory, it is about defending their homes and the land upon which they have lived on for centuries. For them, it is a defensive war.

    A man stands near a house with a row of destroyed barns in the background in Stepanakert, a self-proclaimed Republic of the Nagorno-Karabakh.
    © Sputnik / Валерий Мельников
    A man stands near a house with a row of destroyed barns in the background in Stepanakert, a self-proclaimed Republic of the Nagorno-Karabakh.

    ​The President of Azerbaijan has listed seven villages as being taken by the Azerbaijani army, if that is true, then the place names he has listed are close to the frontline and particularly the Iranian border, which would explain the Iranian concerns that shells are landing on their side of the border and their concerns about being drawn in. 

    'Deplorable Human Cost'

    The human cost has been called out as deplorable by France, Russia, the US, the UK, Iran, Greece, the list goes on…Turkey seems to be alone in supporting continued military operations. The truth is there is no military solution to this, as frustrating as it might be for all sides, negotiation is key.

    Turkey officially does not support military operations but has said it would support Azerbaijan in an all-out war. Ankara has said it would favour talks involving Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey

    Sputnik: Can you briefly explain the Armenian position. Technically they are occupying the land (Nagorno-Karabakh and bits of Azerbaijan proper) which they seized illegally in the early 1990s. But that is obviously not how Armenians see it.​

    Mr Iskanderian: Armenia and Azerbaijan are independent republics whose internationally recognised borders are the very same borders that both polities enjoyed when they were both part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the USSR...Within the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic was a large Armenian population -approximately 350,000, roughly 150,000 of them lived in a compact area of settlement in the mountainous part of Karabakh. This area was delineated during the drawing of internal borders under Stalin and made an autonomous region: Nagorno-Karabakh, but within Azerbaijan. This was part of a Stalinist logic of divide and rule. The autonomous region was to serve as an apple of discord between the two internal republics. 

    You will see on a map that, again as part of a Stalinist logic of divide and rule, Nagorno-Karabakh was deliberately delineated so as to deny it a border with Armenia.

    Yegor Ligachev (left), Alexander Yakovlev (center) and Mikhail Gorbachev (right) converse during the 19th All-Union Conference of the Communist Party in June 1988 in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Юрий Абрамочкин
    Yegor Ligachev (left), Alexander Yakovlev (center) and Mikhail Gorbachev (right) converse during the 19th All-Union Conference of the Communist Party in June 1988 in Moscow.

    In 1988 with glasnost and perestroika under Mikhail Gorbachev the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians petitioned for their unification with Armenia. This move was met with violence that ultimately spiralled into open warfare...Bear in mind that Armenia and Azerbaijan themselves only became internationally recognised in 1991 and you can see that Nagorno-Karabakh had separated long before the international community had recognised those two countries' borders as international boundaries.

    ​To be sure, Armenia has made no secret that it aids and supports Nagorno-Karabakh, and there are many Armenians who point to all the territory to which you refer as being historically Armenian, irrespective of where you draw lines, legal, ceasefire, or otherwise.

    Azerbaijan says Nagorno-Karabakh remains legally part of Azerbaijan and it is simply recovering its land.

    Historical Context

    Sputnik: Many people will have heard of the Armenian genocide. Can you explain how that has impacted on the Armenian psyche in the last 100 years and are there similarities with what happened to the Jews?

    Mr Iskanderian: Nine-tenths of the lands of historic Armenian habitation are now in Turkey. Under the cover of the First World War and between the years 1915-1921 the Ottoman Turks killed 1.5 million Armenians in what all serious scholars term a genocide.

    American actress and model Kim Kardashian has attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.
    © Sputnik / Str
    American actress and model Kim Kardashian has attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

    What is less well known is that in the wake of the Russian Revolution in 1917 and the dissolution of the Russian Empire, the Ottoman Turks invaded the Caucasus, linked up with Azerbaijani Turks and carried out a series of massacres that saw the Armenians depopulated in such areas as Nakhchivan and the lowland part of Karabakh. Collusion today between Turkey and Azerbaijan harks back to that historic collusion. This is what I presume the Armenian Prime Minister is referring to as the existential threat.

    There is no internationally agreed information or facts about any alleged massacres in Nakhichevan or Karabakh in this period. Turkey has denied committed any acts of genocide.

    ​Long Memories in the Caucasus

    With the end of the First World War and the Red Army victory in the Russian Civil War the Caucasus was reconquered and those crimes were never addressed, nor spoken of. But people have long memories and absolutely what you are seeing in the Caucasus is an issue that remains unresolved from that day.

    Most Armenian survivors of the genocide ended up as refugees in the Middle East, particularly Lebanon and Syria, as well as in Greece, Cyprus, France and the United States.

    ​Turkey never apologised for those crimes, nor provided the Armenians with any restitution. Armenians were not allowed to return, were paid no compensation, and Turkey continues to deny that the genocide ever took place. As you can imagine this is hardly reassuring when a country that denies engaging in such acts then throws its weight behind another country, in this case Azerbaijan, effectively writing them a blank cheque to launch a war against one of those few areas in the world where Armenians have been able to survive in their historic homeland.  

    Why Armenians are Alarmed by Turkish Involvement

    Today Turkey is saying it wholeheartedly throws its support and diplomatic clout behind Azerbaijan, writing them that blank cheque for military adventurism, and both Turkey and Azerbaijan refer to each other as one nation, two states. Well you can see why Armenians are alarmed by this. Turkey's self-declared involvement serves no positive purpose.

    ​I hesitate to compare the Armenian and Jewish experiences…but imagine if an unrepentant Germany, never punished and having never paid any reparations to Jewish communities, today decided to blockade Israel, militarily support an enemy of Israel, and if that analogy helps in understanding the Armenian psyche, then let that analogy serve.

    Turkey has always claimed the number of Armenian deaths has been exaggerated and also, crucially, it claims there was no intent involved and those who died were effectively collateral damage during a military conflict.

    Sputnik: ​Did the Armenian diaspora begin as a result of the genocide or were Armenians living in western Europe, the Middle East and the Americas before that?

    Mr Iskanderian: The oldest Armenian Church in Europe is in Moldova, there remains a large Armenian community in Lviv with a church dating back to the 14th century… and so many Armenians lived in the Crimea and Romania that you find settlements named for them: Armenopolis [modern day Gherla] in Romania and Armyansk in [northern] Crimea.

    Charles Aznavour and Liza Minnelli performing at the Palais des Congres in Paris in 1991
    © AP Photo /
    Charles Aznavour and Liza Minnelli performing at the Palais des Congres in Paris in 1991
    The Armenian Diaspora

    Sputnik: How many Armenians (or people of Armenian heritage) are believed to live overseas (ie not in Armenia) and where are the largest concentrations?

    Mr Iskanderian: There are around 700,000 people of Armenian origin in France - the most famous was singer Charles Aznavour, who died in 2018 - and much smaller communities in Germany, Italy and Bulgaria. The most famous sons of the small Armenian community in Britain are the actor Andy Serkis and the surgeon and NHS bureaucrat Lord Darzi.

    ​There are as many as two million Armenians in the United States. LA is jokingly said to stand for Little Armenia, but there are communities across the US: Massachusetts and California are home to the overwhelming majority, but there are nonetheless important communities in New York and Chicago.

    They are a very vocal and successful community, and from their ranks come the Kardashians, (rock band) System of a Down and the founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.

    Sputnik: How much political lobbying power do they have and in what states have they been able to influence the national governments to put pressure on Azerbaijan (or Turkey)?

    Mr Iskanderian: This idea of an Armenian political lobby is something of a myth that Turkey and Azerbaijan accuse Armenia of having. The truth is there is no all-powerful lobby pressurising governments to do their bidding, that’s just unfounded conspiracy talk.

    ​Yes, Armenian communities the world over donate money, time and other resources to develop Armenia and show solidarity with the Armenians of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, primarily in humanitarian aid. If the lobby was that powerful, or existed in the way that Turkey and Azerbaijan make mention of, then the international outcry right now would, I suspect, be louder then it is.

    'Peace is the Right Thing to Do'

    Governments have applied pressure on Turkey to reign in their support for Azerbaijan, and for talks between the two sides to start again, not because of any Armenian lobbying but because calling for peace is the right thing to do.

    ​The Armenians of Syria have declined with the civil war there. Many have chosen to make a new life in Armenia itself. The community in Iraq was nearly 30,000, but it's significantly less than since the 2003 invasion.

    ​Armenians, like most peoples, migrated in significant numbers to the United States, Canada and Australia, but also South America, particularly Argentina, for better lives and opportunities. Their numbers were bolstered by Armenians fleeing the genocide, and later fleeing conflicts in the Middle East.

    With the collapse of the Soviet Union there has been more movement as people leave to find work, again, sometimes that has bolstered existing communities in the West, or established new ones such as in Novosibirsk and other cities in Siberia.

    ​The point is that Armenians have always lived separate to a state, and as such they place a premium on their culture. But if you meet an Armenian, it is far likelier that they are not from what is today Armenia, or Nagorno-Karabakh, than that they are.

    But wherever you find Armenians, California or Karabakh, Argentina or Artsakh, they are united in that common desire to enjoy their culture, language, and faith, in peace in that small parcel of land they happen to call home.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    diaspora, Turkey, Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse