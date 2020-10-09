Register
15:57 GMT09 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Facebook logo

    Social Media Companies Have a Tremendous Amount of Power to Wield, Academic Says

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105293/13/1052931325_0:176:3014:1872_1200x675_80_0_0_faec95112ffc45537a960b93ec519964.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010091080722924-social-media-companies-have-a-tremendous-amount-of-power-to-wield-academic-says/

    Facebook has recently announced a ban on groups and pages identified with the rapidly growing QAnon conspiracy movement. Shane Satterley from Griffith University discussed with us whether social media platforms can suppress extremist groups.

    Sputnik: Do you think social media can suppress groups like QAnon?

    Shane Satterley: There is some evidence that they've got, obviously a tremendous amount of power to do so if they wish to wield it. And there is some evidence that they've been successful. Back in 2015, Twitter, and then Facebook took to great lengths to start removing Daesh* propaganda videos, and things of that nature from their platforms.

    And the danger with doing this sometimes is that you can create a black market for ideas of this sort, you know, it goes underground, and then they can sort of fester, then they sort of go unchecked, because they go into a rabbit hole, into a more enclosed bubble.

    QAnon
    © CC BY 2.0 / Becker1999 / IMG_1591b
    Facebook Investigation Uncovers 'Millions' of QAnon Group Followers, Report Says
    However, when they banned the Daesh propaganda, they didn't seem to see a lot of it pop up elsewhere. They didn't eradicate it, obviously. But it wasn't seen as much. Now, obviously, Daesh is a little bit different than QAnon, Daesh is obviously a lot more violent. And some QAnon sort of, I don't know whether you call them recruits, but some QAnon sort of ideologically adjacent people have run into a little bit of trouble with some violence, but it doesn't. It's probably a little bit too early to tell whether it's really ideologically inspired or not.

    Sputnik: How effective is it to ban groups like this on Facebook?

    Shane Satterley: Similar to what I was just saying it can be very effective. But the question is, sort of should they be doing it? Because obviously, they can. But then when we're sort of ceding our sort of liberties there to Facebook and Twitter and any other of the big, like Google and stuff like that, to tell us what we can read, tell us what we can listen to. And obviously, everyone has the right to express themselves in a free country. But have the legal right, I should say to do so.

    A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Civil Rights Groups Call for Facebook Boycott Over Platform’s Failure to Address Hate Speech
    But when the main avenues are sort of taken down, we know avenues where elected representatives are talking, big corporations are talking and it's just what you know, it's the town square, so to speak, in the modern age. Banning groups and ideas is very antithetical to what we would call a liberal democracy.

    Sputnik: How can platforms like Facebook promote critical thinking?

    Shane Satterley: That's the million dollar question. Critical thinking is, somewhat easily defined, but very hard to test for to know if it's even working. The research that we have on critical thinking tends to show that if you can boost critical thinking in one domain, it doesn't necessarily translate to other domains.

    Even if Facebook were to have some sort of online educational sort of outreach programme or something, to try to mitigate some of the more conspiratorial sort of nonsense that's floating around. It's hard to know how effective it would be. But what I said in the article is that with the amount of resources that Facebook have, and the algorithms and machine learning that they have, I'm sure if anyone the big tech companies could do something if they really wanted to.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    QAnon, google, Twitter, Facebook, Social Media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse