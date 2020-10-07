Register
00:09 GMT08 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2015 photo, an employee of Doctors Without Borders walks inside the charred remains of their hospital after it was hit by a U.S. airstrike in Kunduz, Afghanistan

    Taliban-Kabul Talks May Stall as 40 Years of War Have ‘Broken Down Idea of a Nation’ in Afghanistan

    © AP Photo / Najim Rahim
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    430
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106965/59/1069655936_0:135:2592:1593_1200x675_80_0_0_b111e5b1d0c2b2b3e7fe77191777f114.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010071080701531-taliban-kabul-talks-may-stall-as-40-years-of-war-have-broken-down-idea-of-a-nation-in-afghanistan/

    As talks between the Afghan government in Kabul and the Taliban rebel group continue in Doha, Qatar, one expert recalls to Sputnik that there are many forces working against a peace deal, including the negotiators’ lack of knowledge about anything but war.

    Nearly seven month since the US arrived at a tentative peace deal with the Taliban, setting the stage for its own withdrawal and for Kabul to also make peace with the Taliban, the two Afghan parties are finally sitting down in Doha, which hosted the previous negotiations.

    Significant obstacles stand in the way of such a deal, including the precise ways in which any power-sharing agreement would play out in terms of Islamic law, but also the Taliban’s long-standing rejection of the Kabul government as a puppet of the United States. The militant group was ousted from rule in October 2001 by a US invasion following the September 11 attacks in the US, which were masterminded by al-Qaeda terrorists in training camps high in the Afghan mountains.

    Brian Downing, a political-military analyst and author of "The Military Revolution and Political Change" and "The Paths of Glory: Social Change in America from the Great War to Vietnam," told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Wednesday that a comprehensive peace deal may not be possible, and the US may eventually have to simply cut and run after 19 years of fighting in the country.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/afghan-war-drags-on-as-peace-agreement-h

    “All sides - there’s really more than two sides, here - are pretty tired of the war,” Downing told hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte.

    “I think it’s dragging on for two reasons: first, Donald Trump has signaled, rather carelessly, an eagerness to get out, and that’s not exactly a good position to have going into negotiations. Second, I think there are people in the Taliban who feel that they can reconquer most of the country and that a peace agreement would simply be a concession - too big a concession - to the other powers inside Afghanistan,” he said.

    “Remember, they never conquered the whole country. Even at the heyday, at the apex of their power 20 years ago, there was always resistance in the north from the Tajiks and other people - the Northern Alliance as they were called back then - and they were supported externally by Iran and Russia,” Downing said.

    Taliban delegates shake hands during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020
    © REUTERS / IBRAHEEM AL OMARI
    Taliban delegates shake hands during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020
    However, Downing cautioned, “I wouldn’t expect anything in the next few months. There’s typically a lull in the fighting as winter sets in, but paradoxically, the region has been hit by warmer weather in the last few years, and so the fighting doesn’t go down as much.”

    “Even if there is some sort of peace agreement, I have to wonder if those more radical elements in the Taliban will abide by it. There are some, as I said, who want to reconquer the whole country or as much as they can. There are others who are internationalist in scope: they want to take the Islamist revolution outside of Afghanistan and build relations with Islamist groups in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, elsewhere, and that’s a great concern to Iran and Russia. They both worry a great deal about the spread of radical Islam” into neighboring areas or their own countries, Downing noted.

    “I think both sides, all sides, are kind of gearing up for a less-than-honorable, a less-than-complete peace agreement,” Downing predicted. “A lot of those northern people I mentioned have their own militias, they have their own weapons caches, they have political ties with foreign powers that will back them in the case of a resurgent Taliban trying to conquer the whole country - and connected to that, a collapse of the Kabul government … I am giving the worst-case scenario.”

    “It could work out. The Taliban wants reconstruction aid, they’re not going to get any reconstruction aid from abroad if they continue the war, but I do think the United States wants out,” Downing said. “The Trump administration periodically says that we have to end the unwinnable wars around the world, and the American military is pretty sick of this war. Supposedly the generals were stunned when they were told 19 years ago that we were going to stay in Afghanistan and try to build a new economy there, a new democratic framework there.”

    “To my way of thinking, what the US could do is simply announce to regional powers - Russia, Iran, China and Pakistan - that ‘there’s nothing more we can do. This is your backyard.’ China has invested heavily in Afghanistan, in the mineralogical wealth; Iran has good ties with many people in Afghanistan, especially in the north and the Shia in the center.”

    “Russia has always had, oddly enough, pretty good ties with some people in the north - as I said, they supported them against the Taliban - and even during the war of the ‘80s, the Russian military got a grudging respect from the Tajiks. There were ceasefires, and the Russian military wanted to make … a Tajik north autonomous region separate from Kabul,” he noted.

    “But I think if the United States announces to those four powers, ‘We’re done here, it’s your ball of wax now,’ they could impose incentives and threats that would keep a modicum of stability there and maybe even a good measure of stability there,” he predicted.

    Downing said that nearly 40 years of warfare in Afghanistan have “broken down the idea of a nation,” solidifying tribal and local identities. “They don’t trust the government outside in Kabul - which, it’s very corrupt. The Taliban is seen as more honest.”

    He recalled the wisdom of historian and war correspondent Bernard Fall, who wrote several books about the wars in Vietnam in the 1950s and 1960s and observed that a government losing to an insurgency isn’t being out-fought, it’s being out-governed.

    “Another cultural thing is a lot of young people know nothing about peace. You say a millennial is shaped by 9/11, well the younger people, people under 40 in Afghanistan know nothing about peace and everything about war, and they don’t really like the idea of having a humble occupation like a herder or a farmer, something like that. They want to carry a Kalashnikov. That’s where the glory is; that’s what some people are attracted to in Afghanistan. Not everyone, of course, but enough to cause trouble, looking forward,” he said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pentagon Planning 'Condition-Based' Full Withdrawal From Afghanistan by May 2021
    US to Reduce Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to 2,500 by Early 2021 - O'Brien
    Handing Over Afghanistan to Taliban a ‘Grave Mistake’, Indian Analysts Believe
    Tags:
    cultural values, Taliban, Radio Sputnik, Afghan peace talks, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse