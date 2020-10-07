Register
16:33 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Personal data online

    'Firms Are Using Personal Data as a Commodity' Says Academic

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    311
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010071080698206-firms-are-using-personal-data-as-a-commodity-says-academic/

    Digital industries are using user’s personal data through technology to gain competitive advantage. Researchers at the University of Quebec have been looking at a new model of “generic management” which looks at the consequences users face.

    Guillaume Desjardins, an Associate Professor of Industrial Relations at the university spoke to us about this new model and about the safety of our personal data.

    Sputnik: Could you tell me a bit more about the generic management model?

    Guillaume Desjardins: Yes, the model we proposed in 2015, my colleague and I, is a result of the inadequacy of current management models to fully embrace new behaviour of firms in the digital age. So, most business models that we teach or even use today came from the second half of the 20th century, where the internet and technological advances like microprocessing, were not widespread.

    So new market opportunities were enabled by the internet. So we can think for example of marketplace websites like Amazon, or eBay, or social media like Facebook. But however, decision makers and scholars are still relying on Industrial Age models to understand business practices from those new industries. 

    So this results in reports of circumscribed behaviour from firms individually instead of an industry wide practice. So for example, in April last year, a news outlet in the US reported that Amazon will use data gathered by consumer buying from third-party sellers on their platform to create new products. So while we accumulate anecdotal practices, there was no attempt to get a picture of the landscape of those new industries, a generic model that could predict behaviour from behaviour and practices from firms. So this is why we created the first iteration of a generic model. 

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Personal Data of Some 46,000 US Veterans Exposed Due to Data Breach
    So the key idea of the generic model we proposed is the use of complexity to explain the competitive positioning of firms within an industry. So then the new model can explain why some firms seem to pursue roughly the same strategy while using different practices, including what we do with user data. So for example, we can argue that Amazon Prime video and Netflix are roughly offering the same services that is an internet-based platform where a user can for a subscription fee, watch movies and series. Both firms are getting consumer data from their service.

    However, Amazon is a lot more aggressive with monetisation of user data compared to Netflix. Netflix only used data to improve their in house algorithm, while Amazon used data in a more complex way, which include monetization or targeted ads on their platform for example. So this is why we created the first iteration of our model.

    Sputnik: How does the digital industry use data as a commodity?

    Guillaume Desjardins: Yes, well, apart from industry giants like Amazon or Google that got in-house use of their consumer data, it is mainly marketing and advertising agencies that are interested in selling our data. Their goal is to offer their clients or basically other digital age firms specialised, relevant and real time data on the movement of their market.

    They do that because user information has become vital to firm strategies. This is mainly from consumer behaviour research, as markets in most industries become saturated, firms must strategize to steal market shares from their competitors. And one such strategy is to focus on the consumer experience to offer them personalised products or services as opposed to a generic offer.

    Sputnik: How safe do you think our data is?

    Guillaume Desjardins: Well, this is an interesting challenge because with the internet and globalisation, it is almost impossible to know exactly who has what on us, and especially how they got it. Regarding the security of our data, I'm a little bit pessimistic, because if, for example, Desjardins this a Canadian bank here in 2019 and also Halifax bank in 2017, I think in the USA, had big data leaks and they are financial institutions, I don't have much of that company that have a commercial interest in selling our data will do their utmost to protect it adequately.

    Especially considering that most of the firms that use data as a commodity are not public on the stock market, and therefore are not accountable to anyone. In some cases, we saw data breached with some firms that didn't even encrypt credit card numbers of its users.

    Regarding who can access our data legislation in Europe is way ahead of us in North America regarding online privacy. However, I think that since we do not have a model that can explain or predict practices from firms in the digital age, we are stuck on analysing cases one by one, and decide as a society if we are comfortable with that kind of practice.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    technology, personal data
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse