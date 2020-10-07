Register
16:33 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Capitol in Washington is seen at dawn, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. House Democrats are moving quickly on the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump after a whistleblower exposed a July phone call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump pressed for an investigation of political rival Joe Biden and his family.

    Trump's Declassification of 'Russia Hoax' Probe 'Will Certainly Not Help Joe Biden', Prof Says

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    250
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107696/77/1076967759_0:123:3203:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_2c8a52c2a066d86b466fea532613c83f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010071080697944-declassification-of-russia-hoax-probe-will-not-help-biden/

    On 7 October, US President Donald Trump said he had declassified documents related to the Russia "collusion" investigation and the scandal with the e-mails of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

    Professor Stephen B. Presser from the Northwestern University School of Law has shared his views on the recent announcement by the US president.

    Sputnik: President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he had authorised the full declassification of documents pertaining to the "Russia hoax" and the scandal surrounding former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails. How significant is this move as we head closer and closer to the election, and also the debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, as well as those between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris?

    Stephen Presser: Much depends on whether the documents reveal that Joe Biden was involved in any alleged conspiracy. So far that's unclear, except for the allegation that Biden came up with the plan to prosecute Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, under a very obscure statute - known as the Logan Act, which forbids Americans to carry on diplomacy with foreign governments without the authorisation of the US government. 

    At the time, Biden supposedly suggested that no one had actually been convicted under that Act for 200 years. Sidney Powell, Flynn's brilliant lawyer, has suggested that there would be further developments in the Flynn case soon, and right now, as you may know, the Flynn case is being held up by the judge in that case (who probably wants to stretch things out until after the election). That's a bit off-base for your question, but it's something to watch.

    Sputnik: To what extent might this revelation hurt the Democratic Party and first and foremost the current presidential nominee Joe Biden, as he was the VP in 2016?

    Stephen Presser: It certainly will not help Joe Biden, but much depends on whether there can be clear proof that he was involved in wrongdoing. It does appear that Barack Obama was, but except for the Flynn case, there have been few reports that Biden, as vice president, was involved in the "Russia Hoax".  On the other hand, Biden was designated, by Obama, as the man in charge of relations with Ukraine, and, as you know, there are allegations that his son was able to leverage that into a very lucrative business deal with Burisma. I would watch for more involving Ukraine in the coming couple of weeks.

    Sputnik: Recent reports have suggested the hype around the alleged Trump-Russia "collusion" was ramped up by former Secretary of State Clinton so that the public’s attention would be distracted from the controversy around her emails. Why was there a lack of response from the authorities, from the FBI, back then with regard to this “witch hunt” as President Donald Trump claims?

    Stephen Presser: The best explanation for that seems to be that Brennan, Clapper, and Comey, were all sympathetic to Hillary Clinton, and hostile to Donald Trump, and were inclined to do what they could to assure that she won in 2016 and he did not. Trump was, after all, as far as they were concerned, an outsider and a threat to the powerful federal bureaucracy, or "deep state".  Clinton, as a former secretary of state, who leveraged that position into increasing donations to her "Clinton Foundation", would have been regarded as an insider, and no threat to the bureaucracy.

    Sputnik: An FBI investigation concluded that while Clinton and her associates had acted in an “extremely careless manner” by using a private email server, no “reasonable prosecutor” would have laid criminal charges against her. However, Donald Trump has criticised federal prosecutors for not moving to make any arrests. How likely is it that we will indeed see some action from the authorities, or is this all just presidential election rhetoric?

    Stephen Presser: Actual prosecutors, such as former Mayor of New York Rudi Guiliani, vigorously disagreed with the analysis that no reasonable prosecutor would have brought charges against Mrs Clinton, but the likelihood of her actually being prosecuted at this late date is small.  It's quite a dilemma, because the prosecution would be perceived by many Americans as political payback by the Trump administration, and thus will probably not be undertaken.

    Nevertheless, it is likely that as these documents are declassified, Mrs Clinton's possible collection of felonies may be revealed, and while there may be some pressure from Republicans to initiate prosecutions, none are likely until after the election, if then. All of this is speculative, however, as we really don't yet have all the facts. Nevertheless, the "Russia Hoax" is, without a doubt, one of the most important stories of political scandal in American history, and it has not received the coverage it deserves in the mainstream media.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse