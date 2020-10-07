Register
01:16 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    News COVID-19 Might Spread Via Air Vexes ‘Interface Between Science And Policy’ - Epidemiologist

    CDC
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080689598_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c13b799c598a9c8509cee2ee1d118a29.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010071080689639-news-covid-19-might-spread-via-air-vexes-interface-between-science-and-policy---epidemiologist/

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday updated its guidelines to note that COVID-19 may spread through airborne transmission. Kumi Smith, assistant professor in the Division of Epidemiology and Community Health at the University of Minnesota, joined Radio Sputnik Tuesday to discuss the new guidance.

    According to the new CDC guidelines, “Some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours. These viruses may be able to infect people who are further than 6 feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space.”

    The new guidelines add that there is also some evidence that infections have occurred between people who were more than 6 feet apart within enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation. In some of these cases, the infected person was breathing heavily while singing or exercising, for instance.

    “When you have a large concentration of patients who are confirmed positive, staying in hospitals, getting invasive treatments for long periods of time, it’s important to control the possibility of transmission through the air,” Smith told Political Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/cdc-says-covid-is-airborne

    “So there has always been, in hospitals and in infectious disease wards, ventilation systems - not just for COVID but for all respiratory infections, to ensure that the air gets pulled out of that room and then sort of ejected into the sky outside of the hospital, where it will be defused and where it won’t hurt anyone,” she explained. “So, in hospital settings, precautions are always taken for any respiratory infection.”

    “It does seem it will probably affect how people feel about how they carry out daily, day-to-day activities, because we all do spend time with each other indoors,” Smith added.

    The CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 may be undergoing frequent changes because there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the virus, she said.

    “I think one of the challenges is not so much, within the science community, what’s true or not. We’re very comfortable with uncertainty; that’s how scientific knowledge is built. I think that [in] the interface, between science and policy, that there’s a lot of discomfort. We’re just not quite sure what to make yet of risk,” Smith said.

    “The public would love if we could slap a number on exactly how risky it is when you have this many people in a room for that amount of time, and the fact is that we are really just backing into our knowledge about this,” she added, noting that one of the two main methods of studying the risk of aerosol transmission is through experiments in lab settings.

    “The second way that we’re getting this type of information is from case studies,” she added, also noting that scientists still think that the virus is most frequently transmitted through close contact.

    “We still do think that the main way this is transmitted is through close contact, face to face, from talking to each other, unmasked. We don’t think it’s as easily transmitted on surfaces,” Smith explained.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    CDC: 94% of US COVID-19 Deaths Involved Underlying Medical Conditions
    CDC Tells US Governors to Prepare For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November
    Controversial COVID-19 Testing Advice Posted on US CDC Website Revealed as Not Written by Agency
    CDC Removes Revised Guidance on Airborne COVID-19 Transmission in Yet Another Edit
    CDC: Young Adults Account for More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Other US Age Group
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), CDC, Radio Sputnik
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse