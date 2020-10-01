Register
16:49 GMT01 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US police officer

    Impact of Trauma on Police Forces Can Be Reduced Through Training, Says Expert

    © CC BY 2.0 / TCDavis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010011080632949-impact-of-trauma-on-police-forces-can-be-reduced-through-training/

    New research has revealed that on average, approximately 15 percent of police officers in the US have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms. The numbers could be much higher based on exposure, such as after natural disasters or tragedies like 9/11.

    Arash Javanbakht, associate professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University, spoke to us about some of the challenges and solutions of dealing with trauma in the police force.

    Sputnik: What are some of the challenges and solutions of dealing with trauma in the police force?

    Professor Arash Javanbakht: So, in terms of challenges, I mean, challenge number one, which is a part of the job, is chronicity and repetition of exposure to trauma, because it's not like I have just one horrible car accident and then the rest of my life is good - for these people, on a routine basis, on a day-to-day basis, they have to go to scenes where they can see horrible things or be exposed to serious death or injury of people or even risk or threat to themselves and their colleagues. So that's one challenge.

    And the other one, which is very important, is the issue of stigma, basically not accepting the fact that there's something wrong, feeling that if I agree that I need help, that's a vulnerability, that's a weakness. Some of it is understandable in the context of the job they have, basically, the police are in a role of "tough men and women" who have to be in an authority and control position and agreeing to having vulnerability may be seen as weakness in themselves, their colleagues, or their superiors. While in reality, basically, this is how humans react to horrible, terrible life experiences and trauma. This stigma will then prevent admitting to need to help and seeking it and then trying to use other ways of basically trying to self-medicate, such as substance use.

    Sputnik: Is there any way that we can reduce the effects of trauma?

    Professor Arash Javanbakht: So trauma is always there, I mean, that is part of the job. And what we can do is to reduce the impact of trauma, which would be part of training.  Training the forces about trauma, about what it does to them, about what are the red flags. Because, let's say when I am in a traumatic situation, a difficult high stress situation, I see my heart is pounding fast, and I get sweaty, it may be hard for me to understand what's happening to me and even see this as a sign of weakness rather than understanding this is the normal human body reaction to trauma. Knowing about the red flags, when I need to seek help, because the sooner, the earlier we catch trauma's impacts, the better and faster we can address them and treat them.

    A man walks past a Public Health advertisment in London
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    'Post Traumatic Growth is Far More Common Than Post Traumatic Stress' - Academic
    So being prepared for the situation and understanding what trauma does to the person just basically gives a sense of control, that now I know what is happening. And then early intervention that is important. Of course, working on lifestyle changes that can reduce the impacts of trauma, having a healthy lifestyle, reducing behaviours that can lead to worsening of trauma; in fact, such as substance use, which is an important factor, a lot of times. 

    We talked about exercise, we know that regular cardio exercise improves, basically brain health, we see growth in different areas of the brain. So having a healthy lifestyle, catching the impact early and early intervention; basically providing mental health services, easy access to mental health services, especially for people like the law enforcement, to those in law enforcement who have very difficult life and work schedules.

    Sputnik: Is there any evidence that the situation has become worse in recent years?

    Professor Arash Javanbakht: So there's some data out of the US showing an increased rate of suicide among police officers over the past few years. But when it comes to trauma, let's say that the only consequence of trauma is not PTSD. PTSD is one big one - that people will have flashbacks and nightmares and recurrent intrusive memories and a lot of other symptoms. Depression is also a consequence, high anxiety is a consequence, substance use is a consequence, the problem is that it's very hard to know. I am not aware of data that basically shows what is the clear impact year-by-year.

    And a big reason is that, let's say for the veterans, we have a Veterans Affairs health system where it is easy to track what's happening. We don't have such a thing with the police. So the only data I'm aware of has been rising rates of suicide; but of course, I can understand that especially with the current pandemic the stress is higher, because not only is stress higher for each of the civilians, higher stress of course increases the impact of trauma or even previous trauma, but also we know in frontline workers, such as the health care workers, EMT personnel and law enforcement who are involved in care and work around the care of critical patients, there is much more stress and I'm expecting to see a worsening of the situation. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), police officer, police, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse