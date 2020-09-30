Register
00:05 GMT01 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    Monthslong Protest Compels Philadelphia Gov to Give 50 Vacant Homes to Housing Trust - Activists

    Pixabay/CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/25/1079512500_0:98:1920:1178_1200x675_80_0_0_3ff078673683d1bc4e921e951f5469e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009301080626481-monthslong-protest-compels-philadelphia-gov-to-give-50-vacant-homes-to-housing-trust---activists/

    After months of persistent protest, activists in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, seem to have forced the city’s housing authority to turn over dozens of vacant units to a community land trust to provide affordable housing for the city’s growing homeless population. Two of the activists told Sputnik the victory was the result of years of organizing.

    On September 26, activists with the Philadelphia Housing Action, one of several groups that organized monthslong protest encampments outside the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) offices in northern Philadelphia and in several other strategic locations around the city, announced they had reached a tentative agreement in which the city would relinquish control over 50 vacant homes.

    According to a Pew report published earlier this month, 140,000 Philadelphia households earn $30,000 or less per year, and the city’s Office of Homeless Services reports at least 5,700 people in the city have no home.

    Jennifer, an organizer with OccupyPHA, and Kane, Camp JTD resident and organizer, told Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary on Wednesday the deal is necessary because of how the PHA helps funnel empty homes to redevelopers, causing an increase in rents and blocking the ability of locals to continue owning property in their neighborhoods.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/philly-encampment-removes-barricades-aft

    “The PHA here owns a lot of vacant units that just sit for decades with boards on the windows,” Jennifer told hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon.

    “So back in March, we initially started moving homeless mothers and their children into some of the vacant PHA units, and then later on in the summer we started the encampments, which was kind of after a series of the city evicting small, informal encampments. So, we felt like a protest encampment that would maybe be able to stop the police from being able to just tear the encampment up,” Jennifer said.

    “So, the first encampment that started was five people in a group [growing] to like, over a hundred people by the end of that weekend. And then a group of people moved up to a lot under the housing authority’s new $45 million headquarters about two weeks in, because the PHA refused to come to the table and meet. So ever since then there’s been ... encampments, and they’re connected as one as far as what we’re demanding and just [being] in different locations to make sure we’re pressuring both the city and the housing authority at the same time,” Jennifer told Sputnik.

    The activist said the group’s efforts had interdicted several attempted evictions and had survived numerous attempts to disperse the camps that included using bulldozers and fencing to force them out.

    “I think that the reason the evictions didn’t go through was a mix of things: the city was already under fire for tear-gassing peaceful protesters on the highway just a few days before the encampment started, and I know the public image thing, like, they don’t want to be seen brutalizing people who are just fighting for a place to go,” Jennifer said.

    “And then there’s the fact that the protest was years in the making, these encampments weren’t random, so a lot of us that were organizers were people that the city already knew by first name and would lock their doors if we were coming to their offices.”

    “So they know that we knew a lot, and there was a lot of knowledge and research that was done in the laws and the policies and stuff like that,” Jennifer explained, adding the PHA realized that “no matter what they do to the encampment, this fight is going to continue on, and they’re not going to be just let off the hook.”

    Kane, who phoned into Radio Sputnik for the interview from the encampment, told the hosts there was “something going on” with the police at the site at the time.

    “We took a barricade down. We actually, since last Thursday, took our barricades down off of 22nd Street, and it’s been wild with police. They’ve been coming up here every day, and I’m trying to … I mediate between the residents and the police, so I’m trying to juggle both and … was not expecting this to happen.”

    “The police are brutal,” Kane said. “A week prior, we had a barricade up where we kind of maintained an environment where we policed ourselves. It was to the point where we couldn’t even get medical attention inside the encampment. I actually have a video on my phone where they told the ambulance not to come in, we had to wheel somebody out on a slab of wood to the ambulance truck. So they oppress us in so many ways. They deny us medical, the police come in and bother us any chance they get. Like I said, they’re out here now. It’s a big commotion.”

    “It’s hard, but we’re pressing,” Kane told Sputnik.

    Jennifer told Luqman and Blackmon that PHA auctions off its vacant units to developers, including in special deals called “developer bundles,” which blocks locals from buying individual properties since they’re “bundled up with 10 other properties” scattered across the city. The activists also object to mixed-income developments because the time limits on low-income vouchers expire after a certain number of years, bringing the units up to market-rate rents, meaning the developers get an easy tax break by including them in their buildings.

    Despite these challenges, the activists have nonetheless forced the Philadelphia government to agree to a deal with persistent pressure. Kane told Sputnik it took several rounds of tough negotiations that were significantly helped along by the city’s desire to get rid of the barricades surrounding the encampment. The resulting agreement saw the city fork over 50 houses for homeless people to live in, while the protesters agreed to dismantle their perimeter barricades.

    Jennifer said the activists settled on a land trust instead of simple home ownership because of their incredible durability, retaining affordable rent and tax exemptions for a century after the agreement. “And it would be cooperatively maintained, which would keep the sense of community and keep people caring about their homes,” they said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Video: NYPD Claims Responsibility for Viral Abduction of Homeless Teen in Manhattan
    ‘They’re Not Sorry’: Philadelphia Aims to ‘Whitewash’ 1985 MOVE Bombing With Apology - Janine Africa
    ‘They’re Trying to Kill Resistance’: MOVE 9 Political Prisoners Recount Philly Police Violence
    Tags:
    By Any Means Necessary, affordable housing, Homeless, protest, Philadelphia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse