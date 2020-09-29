Register
19:12 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brexit

    Brexit: The EU Aren’t Treating the UK as an Independent Country, Says Commentator

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105208/80/1052088030_0:41:1920:1121_1200x675_80_0_0_7d87dab0fab31236c322402e8126bf36.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009291080613259-brexit-the-eu-arent-treating-the-uk-as-an-independent-country-says-commentator/

    Britain’s Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has stated parts of the UK’s controversial internal market bill would remain despite EU requests to remove them. Gove has assured colleagues in London and his European counterparts in Brussels that he is still "committed" to reaching a deal on the UK's future relationship with the EU.

    Looking at these moves in greater detail, Sputnik spoke to the Political Commentator Mandy Boylett, in this interview.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on this move? Is Michael Gove right to ignore the EU's request to remove parts of the internal market bill?

    Mandy Boylett: I think it's a difficult one. It was a shame that one of the cabinet ministers said that they would be breaking the law in a limited and specific way because it was also part of the withdrawal agreement that the EU would make their best attempts to offer us a free trade deal, in which case, we wouldn't have needed to look at the Northern Ireland border, it wouldn't have mattered.

    But you can't have a situation where you're treating two parts of the UK differently. If the EU had negotiated in good faith, given us the Canada+ deal that they were offering at the time when Theresa May was in, then we would have accepted that but since Theresa May is gone, they've said we want you to regulate your state aid. We want the fishing. We want to look at the governing of the agreement and they put all these caveats in that are making it more difficult to agree on a free trade deal because they aren't treating the UK as an independent country. So, I think it's a difficult one but I do think Michael Gove is right to say that we shouldn't be carving up the UK.

    Sputnik: How will this affect a free trade deal? I mean is it even likely that one will be agreed upon between Britain and the EU? 

    Mandy Boylett: I think it's very likely that we'll get a free trade deal. I think this is all just negotiating tactics. I mean, in business, it's common to negotiate right up to the wire and I think that's what the government's doing. Theresa May wasn't really prepared to negotiate anything the EU asked and she said yes take, whereas now we've got proper negotiators. So, it will go to the wire but it's in the EU's interest and it's in the UK's interest to have a free trade deal and I'll be very, very surprised if we don't end up with one.

    Brexit
    © CC0
    UK Businesses Urge London, Brussels to Reach Post-Brexit Trade Deal Ahead of Final Talks
    Sputnik: Boris Johnson has stated that he wants a deal agreed by mid-October. What does Britain need to do ahead of its scheduled departure on 1st of January to ensure Brexit happens smoothly?

    Mandy Boylett: I think it would be a great failure of the statesmanship of both the UK and the EU if we don't end up with a free trade deal. Obviously, it's in everybody's interests. We don't want delays at the port. We don't want the uncertainty and the difficulty that effectively a no deal Brexit would bring. Ultimately the UK will do very well out of it. We could go to be a low to a low tax haven, we could entice companies like Google and Amazon who are currently located in Ireland and Luxembourg due to their tax regimes to come to the UK. If you handled the economy in the right way the UK could diverge and become very successful.

    But short term yes, it would be very awkward if there wasn't a free trade deal. I think the EU needs to think about the car manufacturers and exporters in Germany, the wine producers in France, and the UK need to think about we don't really want to lorry park in Kent - it's not the best thing. I think they just need their heads banging together and the EU needs to lose some of its preconceptions that they own the UK and treat the UK as an independent country and then we'll be able to sort it out.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    relationship, Brexit, deal, European Union (EU), United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse