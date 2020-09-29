Register
05:18 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Britain's 2020 Domestic Abuse Bill 'Needs to Go Further', Argues Victims' Rights Group

    © CC BY 2.0 / Flicker
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1b/1080590291_0:0:2048:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_061c0ffd90b8d6d45ee6dcdcb6375101.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009291080588589-britains-2020-domestic-abuse-bill-needs-to-go-further-argues-victims-rights-group/

    Local councils and refuges continue to lack the necessary funding to assist victims of domestic abuse in the UK, and while the upcoming Domestic Abuse Bill offers some important developments it doesn't go far enough, argues Lisa Longstaff of Women Against Rape.

    Britain's House of Lords is due to start debating a new domestic abuse bill in October 2020, with the proposed law having already passed through the House of Commons in July of this year. While the legislation has some support a key grass-roots victims' rights organisation is one of several that remains critical of many aspects of the bill.

    Lisa Longstaff is a spokesperson for Women Against Rape, which started in 1976. In 1991 its 15-year campaign won the criminalisation of rape in marriage. Ms Longstaff explained to Sputnik what she thinks is positive about the Domestic Abuse Bill 2020 but also why she thinks it "needs to go further".

    Sputnik: Describe the key aspects of the Domestic Abuse Bill that you think people should be aware of.

    Lisa Longstaff: Domestic abuse is committed overwhelmingly by men against women. The Domestic Abuse Bill is about making domestic abuse a more serious crime.

    The Bill:

    • Redefines domestic abuse, as not only physical violence but emotional and economic.
    • Gives police new powers to remove a violent person from the home and prosecute them if they don’t stay away. 
    • Appoints a Domestic Abuse Commissioner.
    • Instructs local authorities to provide services and resources to victims. 
    • Prevents abusive fathers from cross-examining mothers in the family courts. 

    It needs to go further.

    It directs local authorities to provide support to victims but commits no government money to help women escape. Given that local authority budgets were slashed under austerity and further decimated by COVID-19, how will they fund such provisions? Women on low incomes (disproportionately women of colour/immigrant and/or disabled), with no money or housing to leave, are more likely to be trapped with violent men.
    The Bill doesn’t even provide funding for refuges; even before COVID, 64 per cent of referrals to refuges were declined because of lack of space (2018-19).

    Sputnik: Who exactly is going to be impacted by the domestic abuse bill if it becomes law?

    Lisa Longstaff: Anyone who reports or is reported for domestic abuse could be impacted. But many women will not benefit, in particular immigrant women who have No Recourse to Public Funds restrictions. They will continue to be denied housing, food and other survival resources; if they call the police they may be deported. With other women’s organisations, we are pressing for immigrant women to be protected by the Bill. See our 90 second film on twitter:

    Sputnik: Which parts of the bill do you support?

    Lisa Longstaff: We support extending the definition of domestic abuse to include emotional and economic abuse and the new Domestic Abuse Commissioner, who can amplify women’s demands.

    We hope the Bill will put pressure on the police to prioritise the protection of women. Two to three women a week are murdered by partners or ex-partners – many after calling the police several times. Domestic abuse doubled under the COVID lockdown as women were trapped with abusers.

    Domestic violence
    © CC0
    English Domestic Abuse Service Providers Struggle to Cope With Demand Amid COVID-19 - Women's Aid
    The UK criminal justice system is structurally sexist, racist and biased in other ways. The Black Lives Matter movement, which has been spearheaded by young women of colour, is highlighting racism but the government and the police refuse to acknowledge it. While they are busy stopping and searching young Black men, rape and domestic violence, including of women of colour, are neglected. The conviction rate is now so low that rapists have impunity.

    Sputnik: What aspects of the current bill do you oppose?

    Lisa Longstaff: We are concerned about what’s not in the Bill. We are pressing for it to: recognise that victims are overwhelmingly women; extend protections to immigrant and disabled women; stop violent men using the family courts to terrorise women and children. 

    The Bill is gender–neutral, ignoring that 92 per cent of prosecutions for domestic abuse were against men; 83 per cent of victims were women [see Office of National Statistics, for the year ending March 2018]. Attackers often blame women and, as with rape, the police often side with men rather than with women. The Bill could result in women who report facing harsher police action and prison, rather than the over 90 per cent of perpetrators who are men. The women’s movement demands that the Bill follows the Istanbul Convention, recognising domestic violence as a crime that overwhelmingly women must be protected from.

    Mothers who are in the family courts to protect their children will no longer be cross examined by abusive ex-partners. But the Bill leaves out major injustices we have been raising, which were confirmed by the Ministry of Justice Review. The Review found that sexism, racism, disability and class discrimination are rife and that the family courts regularly grant violent men access to children.

    The Bill includes children who witnessed domestic violence in the definition of “victims”. We are worried this may be used to remove children from their mothers. The family courts have been criticised for accusing mothers who report domestic violence of either lying or of “failing to protect” their children.

    Sputnik: Many people may consider the legal presumption in favour of contact to be logical and in the best interests of parents and their children. Why do you oppose it?

    Lisa Longstaff: Family courts routinely insist that a father’s violence (even when he’s been convicted) is irrelevant to his contact with children; they even dismiss child abuse, sometimes with deadly consequences (see the report 19 Child Homicides by Women's Aid). Children who refuse to see their fathers are dismissed. Mothers who object to contact because of potential harm to the children, especially when the violence is sexual, are accused of “parental alienation”. These men are domestic violence deniers and some have links with the white supremacist extreme right in a number of countries. Children must be protected from them.

    We’re part of the Support Not Separation Coalition which campaigns to stop the unwarranted removal of children from their mothers. Many men support us; any caring father knows that children need their mother’s love and protection. We’re active in a national and international movement of mothers. In the Bronx, US, there have been Black Families Matter marches, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, against social workers backed by police using poverty to assume “neglect” and take children from their families. 

    Sputnik: What do you think this legal presumption should be replaced with?

    Lisa Longstaff: If the presumption of contact is removed, as we think it should be, each case would be considered individually.

    Sputnik: Explain the “rough sex defence” and what the current bill says about them?

    Lisa Longstaff: The “rough sex defence” is used to claim that the woman died accidentally during consenting “rough sex”. In rape cases, such a defence is not new. Many men get away with rape despite the woman’s horrific injuries by claiming “she likes rough sex”. It is based on the sexist assumption that women commonly lie about rape. A victim’s sexual history is still being raised in court to discredit evidence of rape. We have campaigned for such evidence to be banned, especially when it relates to men other than the accused, but the restrictions are not enough. Police trawling through victims’ social media is the latest excuse to drop rape charges.

    Sputnik: Why shouldn’t it be up to a jury to decide whether a defence is legitimate. Don't blanket bans undermine a defendant's rights?

    Lisa Longstaff: Juries depend on the evidence that is presented to them. The biases of police, prosecutors and judges have been instrumental in guilty men getting away with it. The “rough sex defence” perpetrates these biases.  

    For decades we have campaigned against sexism in the law while opposing proposals that undermined defendants’ rights and/or jury trials. Rape and domestic violence have been used for political, racist or other purposes. We have spoken out against allegations of sexual assault (now dropped) being manipulated to extradite Julian Assange to the US for his Wikileaks exposures of rape and murder by the state in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere.

    There is no justice for women if men are convicted of crimes they have not committed. But violent men enjoy near impunity – the “rough sex defence” is one example – and must be stopped.

    More information on the Domestic Abuse Bill and can be found at https://womenagainstrape.net/domestic-abuse-bill/ and on the Support Not Separation Coalition at https://supportnotseparation.blog. Women Against Rape can also be followed on Twitter via @Againstrape.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Root and Branch Approach Needed to Tackle Domestic Abuse Problem in UK - Criminology Professor
    UK's Domestic Abuse Helpline Receives 25% More Calls During COVID-19 Lockdown
    UK Parliament Pans Poor Police Response to Domestic Violence
    UK Watchdog Lambasts Government for Failing Domestic Violence Survivors
    Number of Domestic Violence Victims in UK at Highest Since 2014 - Reports
    Scientists Recreate State of Human State of Mind After Domestic Violence
    Domestic Violence Cases Nearly Double in US State Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Study
    Tags:
    domestic abuse, domestic violence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radioactive Excursion: Tourists Explore Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Radioactive Excursion: Tourists Explore Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse