Register
11:17 GMT28 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese women look at phone near a rocket shaped bench with an American flag used as a marketing gimmick for a U.S. apparel shop in Beijing, China, Friday, July 6, 2018

    Beijing to Strike Back at New US Actions Against Chinese Diplomats

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106651/41/1066514188_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_d58463767750d4206ba6e2f1607ff7a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009281080597225-beijing-to-strike-back-at-new-us-actions-against-chinese-diplomats/

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the New York Post in a recent interview that China's New York consulate general is being used as a major hub for the nation's US espionage efforts, and more Chinese diplomats and agents will likely be arrested. This is the latest US threat to escalate the diplomatic conflict between China and the US.

    Describing the Chinese consulate general in New York as a so-called hub for espionage is a crude accusation, and even people in the US and the Western world would hardly believe it. The US is stirring up trouble, and is likely paving the way for more actions against Chinese diplomats and institutions in the US.  

    China has never adopted radical paths in its foreign intelligence work. However, intelligence agencies of Western countries, including the US, have a large amount of record in committing murders, sabotage, and subversive activities abroad. US intelligence agencies are particularly infamous in this regard, and have been unscrupulous in using advanced technologies to gather intelligence. The exposure of the PRISM surveillance program has shown the world the tip of the iceberg of US espionage activities, which have no bottom line. 

    It is normal for embassies and consulates to obtain information on the status of the host country through public resources and legal exchanges. China has always treated local laws as bottom lines when it comes to intelligence work overseas. So far, there has never been a scandal involving Chinese intelligence personnel engaging in sabotage activities abroad, or using the diplomatic status to cover those activities. US allegations that Chinese diplomats have engaged in vicious intelligence gathering are groundless. So far, no relevant proof to these allegations that could be generally accepted globally has ever been provided. Pompeo's high-profile accusation against the Chinese consulate in New York is regarded by many as an excuse of further deteriorating diplomatic ties with China. 

    The US has been frequently stirring up diplomatic incidents with China. This is rare in the history of global diplomacy. Even during the Cold War, neither the US nor the Soviet Union picked up fights on multiple issues at the same time, or deliberately created a crisis. 

    Such a morbid provocation does not stem from the practical needs of US ties with China, but Washington's attempt to seek sensational effects by sabotaging China-US relations in purpose. As to why it is doing so, the world sees it as boosting the chances of US President Donald Trump's reelection.

    The US election is just over a month away, and Trump still trails his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls. The failure to lead the country in the fight against COVID-19 is Trump's Achilles' heel. The Republican Party's strategy is to make China the scapegoat. Intensifying tensions between China and the US will help boost American voters' anger toward China, which will help the Trump administration make more Americans believe that all US problems and disasters come from China. 

    Many people believe the Trump administration will create more sensational but controllable China-US tensions before the election. Frictions between the two over the Taiwan question, South China Sea affairs and escalating diplomatic clashes are attracting analysts' attention. Some suggest Beijing turn a blind eye to Washington's provocations. To some extent, such advice makes sense from a tactical perspective. 

    However, China must resolutely fight back against some US provocations. Once Washington takes further action against Chinese diplomats, Beijing will definitely take reciprocal action on the same scale. If the US obstructs the normal operations of the Chinese consulate in New York, a US consulate of equal status in China will face the same fate. If the US closes another Chinese consulate general, its own consulate general of the same status on Chinese soil (including the one in Hong Kong) will be closed. The Chinese government and people are consistent in this regard. 

    In this photo taken Dec. 17, 2019 and released Dec. 27, 2019 by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese honor guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province
    © AP Photo / Li Gang
    China Сan Powerfully Counter US Threats in First, Second Island Chains
    No doubt China will retaliate against the new US diplomatic provocation. It is hoped the world could see that it is Washington that has been preparing to create a new crisis. China does not wish to escalate confrontation, and will be merely on the defence. But China's countermoves are not only necessary, but also just.

    The international community also needs to see how the self-interests of the Trump administration and the Republican Party are eroding ties between Beijing and Washington. The two major powers that avoid heading toward fiercer confrontation will play a crucial role in world peace. Yet, Washington is being kidnapped by a group of shameless politicians including Pompeo. They are extremely dangerous forces who are destroying the existing world order and threatening the future of mankind.

    This article has been published in cooperation with the Global Times

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    conflict, diplomats, Mike Pompeo, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than 10,000 Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 10 nyears and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse