Register
12:49 GMT28 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Air Force

    Despite Calls to Support Armenia, India Should Take Its Cues from Russia, Analysts Say

    © AFP 2020 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105524/08/1055240832_0:108:2048:1260_1200x675_80_0_0_ba8fbc20244f5d331453dc93cb0a5f7e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009281080596009-despite-calls-to-support-armenia-india-should-take-its-cues-from-russia-analysts-say/

    Both Azerbaijan and Armenia have blamed each other for triggering the latest round of hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been disputed between the two countries since the 1980s. Major powers, including Russia, Iran, and the US, have called for defusing the tensions. Turkey, on the other hand, has backed Azerbaijan.

    A growing number of Indian social media users have called upon the federal government to back Armenia in its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, a self-proclaimed republic whose independence is not internationally recognised.

    The outpouring of support for Yerevan among Indian social media users is premised on Armenia’s diplomatic support for New Delhi after the abrogation of the temporary special status for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is at the centre of India's decades-long dispute with Pakistan.

    Indian Russian affairs expert Professor Rajan Kumar, however, told Sputnik that New Delhi’s interests lie in "taking cues" from Russia, which has appealed to both Yerevan and Baku to de-escalate tensions.

    “Our policy in the post-Soviet republics has always been to back Moscow. I believe that New Delhi would continue to take its cues from the Kremlin as far as the current conflict is concerned”, opined Kumar, an associate professor at the School of International Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

    The academic recalled that India was one of the first major powers to come out in Moscow’s support over Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. “We have recognised Russia's legitimate interests in the region. This should continue”, felt Kumar.

    A T-64 tank of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army on the first line of defense.
    © Sputnik /
    Flashpoint Nagorno-Karabakh: How the Armenian-Azeri Conflict Started and What’s at Stake
    India’s then National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon stated in March 2014 that "legitimate" Russian interests were involved in Crimea, as New Delhi stood behind Moscow amid criticism from Western powers.

    Kumar labelled India's stance at the time as a "departure" from its previously "unambiguous" policy in the regional conflicts. “Clearly, more Russian stakes are involved in this conflict than in Syria or Afghanistan. In both the cases, New Delhi has not taken any clear sides”, he noted.

    Stressing the complex nature of the current conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kumar also suggested that mediation from regional powers would ultimately force both Azerbaijan and Armenia to come to the negotiating table.

    “While Turkey has taken sides with Azerbaijan, it would also be mindful of the fact that Armenia is part of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). I don’t think Ankara would risk the invoking of the treaty, given that it hasn’t been on particularly good footing with its NATO allies”, said Kumar.

    India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called for a "diplomatic resolution" of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border dispute in the wake of the previous flare-up in July this year.

    “We urge the sides to maintain restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border. India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations”, the MEA said at the time. 

    Dr Sumant Swain, deputy director at the Eurasian Foundation think tank, told Sputnik that a conflict in the region won't serve New Delhi's interest. "We must not forget that the our International North-South Transport Corridor passes through the region. Mediation, probably by Russia, can be the only way forward from here", he said.

    The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), once fully operational, will bring down the transportation time between India and Russia, Central Asian countries, by almost 50 percent, India’s former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in 2015. The INSTC would also make trade more economical between India and energy-rich Central Asia and beyond, according to the Indian government’s assessment.

    Armenia’s Support for India

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed his support for India in the Kashmir dispute, while talking to an Indian news channel on the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last year.

    ​Several Indian social media users, while retweeting the Armenian leader’s interview, have prodded New Delhi to back Yerevan.

    ​India’s Ambassador to Armenia K.D. Dewal on 24 September met Head of Police Colonel Vahe Ghazaryan to discuss "issues of mutual interest", according to the Indian mission.

    Azerbaijan, on the other hand, has been vocal about its support for Pakistan and has backed Islamabad’s calls denouncing "atrocities" in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir.

    “Azerbaijan considers Pakistan its close friend and would continue to support it at every forum”, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev stated in a press release in May this year.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey Expresses ‘Full Solidarity With Azerbaijan’ Against Armenia In Nagorno-Karabakh Flare-up
    Russian Army's Snap Combat Readiness Check Unrelated to Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Tensions
    US Calls For Immediate Ceasefire Between Armenia, Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh
    Tags:
    Azerbaijan, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than 10,000 Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 10 nyears and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse