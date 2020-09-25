Register
02:03 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators gather during a protest following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

    Charging Officers for Taylor’s Death Would ‘Indict System’ That’s ‘Broken From Top to Bottom’

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080565898_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d4ca1902877578de0bd0699dcaee1488.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009251080565950-charging-officers-for-taylors-death-would-indict-system-thats-broken-from-top-to-bottom/

    Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that only one officer, former Det. Brett Hankison, would be indicted in connection to the March 13 shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman. One expert tells Sputnik the emerging details on evidence provided to the grand jury proves "the whole system is broken."

    Eugene Puryear, host of BreakThrough News and author of the book “Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America,” told Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary on Thursday that the details surrounding Taylor’s case present the “perfect example of what people are saying in the streets about how it’s the system” that needs changing and “not just the individual officers.”

    US President Donald Trump spoke glowingly of Cameron as he quoted him before abruptly leaving a Wednesday news conference for an “emergency” phone call.

    Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, argued on Thursday that it does seem possible that an “indictment could have happened here against the officers,” because the prosecutor “controls the facts given to the grand jury.”

    She further highlighted that Cameron, despite his appointment as attorney general, “has zero criminal trial experience.”
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/biden-totally-out-of-step-with-movement-_1

    “If you are to be the top prosecutor of a state, you have to have that kind of experience. And when I look at this case and this indictment, it reeks of someone that doesn’t have that experience,” she argued. “And his explanation yesterday, quite frankly, didn’t make sense to someone like me.”

    There has also been outrage over the fact that wanton endangerment charges were only leveled against Hankinson over gunshots that entered a home belonging to a white family, despite the fact that officers’ bullets were also fired into Taylor’s home, as well as the home of a Black neighbor.

    “They had wanton endangerment for the white neighbor’s apartment, the bullets going there. But not for the bullets going into Breonna Taylor’s body. Nor … for the bullets that went into the Black neighbor’s apartment above Breonna,” attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Taylor’s family, said on Thursday.

    Federal Bureau of Investigation ballistics analysis revealed that of the 20 shots fired by officers, the bullet that killed Taylor was fired by Det. Myles Cosgrove, who, along with Sgt. John Mattingly, avoided an indictment on Wednesday.

    “To really indict these officers for murder would be to indict a system that allows the police to come, on basically no evidence, [and perform] a secret raid,” Puryear told hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman.

    He detailed that this system allows officers, who are “armed to the teeth” and not made to announce themselves, to “wantonly shoot all over the place, kill somebody,” possibly kill others in nearby apartments and “just get away with it.”

    It’s worth noting that Hankinson was removed from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 23. According to his termination letter, the officer exhibited "extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he "wantonly and blindly" fired into Taylor’s apartment back in March.

    Puryear argued that the single indictment of wanton endangerment lets the public know “that’s the only element” of the no-knock raid that may result in accountability.

    “It lets you know right there that the whole system is broken, from top to bottom,” he stated.

    He concluded by pointing out that prior to Cameron’s speech about how “justice is not often easy” and “does not fit the mold of public opinion” on Wednesday, he followed a different tune at the Republican National Convention.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Photo: NYPD Officer Charged With Allegedly Acting as Agent of China
    ‘Have to See What Happens’: Trump Dodges Commitment to Peaceful Transfer if He Loses US Election
    US Town Rejects Appeal to Rename Swastika Jurisdiction
    US’ West Coast Winemakers Fear Widespread Industry Losses Over Smoke-Tainted Grapes
    Washington, DC, Protesters Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor in Wake of Grand Jury Decision
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, grand jury, By Any Means Necessary, Louisville Police, Louisville Shooting, Louisville, Kentucky
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse