Register
17:12 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain August 4, 2020

    COVID-19 in UK: ‘There's a Lot of Doubt About Some of These Restrictions’, Says Analyst

    © REUTERS / MOLLY DARLINGTON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (164)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080551351_0:296:3115:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_9721b3255339b24fb581e5ebe20298a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009231080551312-covid-19-in-uk-theres-a-lot-of-doubt-about-some-of-these-restrictions/

    Britain’s government has warned of "tougher measures" if people do not follow the new coronavirus restrictions drawn up by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In a television broadcast, the prime minister urged citizens that "we must reserve the right to go further" if cases continue to rise.

    Looking at the new measures that have been put in place in Britain, Sputnik spoke to analyst Keith Rowe, in this interview.

    Sputnik: How significant are these new measures being put forward by the prime minister and his government?

    Keith Rowe: I mean they're very significant measures; in many ways, they are quite an infringement on our civil liberties.

    They tell us that we can't entertain people at home; they're telling us we can't go out and socialise in the way that we normally would. But I've got a bit of sympathy for the government here, because clearly this problem, this coronavirus, isn't going away and when they started loosening up the restrictions after the lockdown, and the lockdown did have some sort of effect, when they started loosening up those restrictions, clearly there's a resurgence of this virus and they really want to do something to stop it.

    They've got to be seen to be doing something, they are the government, and we expect them to have some elements of control over everything to help us.

    So, in many ways, I feel a bit sorry for Boris Johnson, he's been dealt a very tough hand as soon as he's taken over and it's a difficult call. Whether these restrictions in themselves will be enough, I don't know; I think there's a lot of doubt about some of these restrictions, a lot of people are expressing doubts about why we can go for a drink before 10 o'clock but we can't go for a drink after 10 o'clock and whether students in particular will take notice of it or whether they'll just go on somewhere else and privately drink and socialise. They've got to do something, that's the way it is.

    Sputnik: Will the new measures be effective in reducing the surge of cases?

    Keith Rowe: I think they're stabbing in the dark, to some extent, just trying to find measures that will work. They're trying to look at what other countries are doing, countries that may be slightly ahead of us in the progression of this disease, and they're saying "they've tried this, let's try it here. Let's see if that works". There's an awful lot of stabbing in the dark and I think there's a lot of things that won't work, but they're just trying to do something and in the meantime, I am worried about the infringement on our civil liberties.

    A man walks past a signage in Liverpool City Centre as Merseyside remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Liverpool, Britain September 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / JASON CAIRNDUFF
    UK Foreign Minister Raab 'Cannot Rule Out' a Full Second Lockdown Amid New COVID-19 Curbs
    I am worried that the police will be knocking on doors and saying "hey, you're entertaining one too many people here; or you shouldn't have someone around at your home". If you're in Birmingham, as I am, we've got a complete moratorium on entertaining people at all at home. We're not supposed to have visitors in our houses at all and that's the same in other areas as well, but I don't think that's national yet. It's a great restriction on our liberties. If it doesn't work, then the government may feel that we have to go back into a full lockdown, and I think they really want to try and avoid that at all costs.

    The costs of not only civil liberties, but the economic cost of that is massive, and I think they're doing whatever they can just to try and do something to lower this disease without us having to go back into a full lockdown. The cost of business at the moment is bad enough; if we go back into full lockdown - it's really crippling to a lot of people.

    Sputnik: How do you imagine the public will react to these new measures? E.g., will they obey them or instead flout and ignore the rules? 

    Keith Rowe: I think there are groups of the public that will say "we're law abiding, we've got to do whatever we can to try and stop this virus. Let's follow the government guideline. It's inconvenient, it's not nice, but let's follow the guidelines and do whatever we can to stop this virus".

    There are other groups who really don't think it applies to them or think that they can bend or break all of the rules. I think as time goes on, the group that is getting weary of following the rules will grow, and I think there's a possibility that more and more people will be flouting these rules, which will of course, if the measures are good enough measures to stop the progression of the disease, then the greater the people that are flouting these measures means that the disease will potentially spread all the more.

    So, I think if we've got the rules there, as much as we physically can, we should follow the rules with an eye to our civil liberties and hoping that this disease goes away very soon.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (164)
    Tags:
    restrictions, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse